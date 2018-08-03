MarketStar Names Keith Titus as President, CEO and Board Member

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, the industry leader in outsourced sales and marketing, announced today that existing President and Chief Operating Officer Keith Titus will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 31, 2018. He will also serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors.

Titus replaces Dave Treadway, who has chosen to retire after 15 years as CEO.

Since being named COO in 2015, Titus has brought operational excellence that has increased the company's overall capacity, client preservation and employee retention. His strategic vision has given MarketStar continued viability and a long-term path to success, further cementing the company as a preferred destination for new professionals for many years to come.

"Keith Titus has the talent, skill, background and experience to lead MarketStar into the future," said Treadway. "Keith has made incredible contributions during his tenure with MarketStar, and I'm confident he will lead the company to even greater heights."

Adept at strategy and analysis, Titus has enabled teams at MarketStar to go above and beyond, creating great experiences for employees and clients. He also champions community initiatives through MarketStar Cares, the company's community outreach program.

Titus rejoined MarketStar in 2011 after 11 years in a number of senior positions in operations, sales and marketing with Motorola Solutions, including Head of Strategy for Global Sales and Field Operations. Prior to Motorola, he worked at MarketStar leading several VAR and retail accounts. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Weber State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Utah.

"This is an exciting time to be with MarketStar, and it's thrilling to be able to apply all my experience as an employee, client and senior leader in my new role as CEO," said Titus. "Over the next 120 days, we will evaluate the needs and opportunities for our company. I'm looking forward to determining how we can better engage and deliver for our employees, clients and the community, and work to transform our company for the future."

Treadway joined MarketStar in 2003 as President and COO after spending more than 20 years with Hewlett Packard, where he was a client of MarketStar. He added CEO responsibilities in 2007 and has been with MarketStar through significant revenue growth, as well as leading the company through a substantial re-structuring as a purely B2B sales organization. During his tenure, he helped bring in hundreds of new clients that created thousands of jobs in northern Utah and globally.

"I'm extremely proud of the growth, success and great experiences we've had over the past 15 years at MarketStar. I'm especially grateful to our employees, clients, partners and the community for their support of the MarketStar family and of me personally," said Treadway. "I'm also very excited to move on to my next chapter knowing that MarketStar is set up for success and has a talented, capable leader in Keith Titus."

Added Titus: "Dave started out as a client, so he has always brought a unique perspective to our business -- one that has helped us evolve and experience strong growth. Dave has tremendous grit and resolve, and I will miss our day-to-day camaraderie and his care for all MarketStar stakeholders."

About MarketStar

MarketStar (www.marketstar.com) is the industry leader in outsourced sales and marketing programs for the world's leading and emerging companies. Through innovative Sales as a Service solutions, MarketStar accelerates revenue through B2B partner, direct and digital media programs, helping clients drive sales, acquire new customers and build loyalty with accounts. MarketStar is part of Omnicom Group.

ABOUT OMNICOM GROUP INC.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

