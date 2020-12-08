Marki Microwave Appoints David Buhaenko as Vice President of Operations

"David brings deep expertise in leading global product engineering teams and operations organizations at top tier semiconductor companies," says Dave Shepard, chief operating officer of Marki Microwave. "Our company is dedicated to providing the radio frequency and microwave markets with the most cutting-edge products, and David has the leadership profile we need to continue expanding our portfolio of high performance solutions."

A 30-year technology veteran, Buhaenko most recently served as the senior director of Renesas Electronics America's product engineering and program management team, where he supported a $3 billion revenue division and led a team of over 150 people worldwide. During his time at the company, he successfully oversaw over 40 new product releases and played a key role in merging Integrated Device Technology's operations engineering teams into Renesas Electronics America. Before that, Buhaenko was the director of product development and engineering for pSemi Corporation's (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) high performance analog business unit, where he successfully increased product releases from four to 14 per year while driving a more than 30% increase in year-over-year revenue growth. Buhaenko has also held senior leadership roles in operations organizations at Freescale Semiconductor, Sequoia Communications, and Texas Instruments. At each of these companies, Buhaenko focused on enabling revenue, improving gross margins, accelerated new product introduction (NPI), and developing global operations teams.

Buhaenko received a doctorate in semiconductor chemistry and surface science and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from The University of Manchester, U.K. He also holds multiple patents in chemical vapor deposition diamond thin film growth.

