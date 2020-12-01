Marki Microwave Selects Duncan Pilgrim as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

"Duncan has a proven track record of defining and executing long term strategies that have resulted in sustainable revenue growth," says Christopher Marki, CEO and chief technology officer of Marki Microwave. "As we continue to create innovative technology that disrupts the radio frequency and microwave industry, I am confident Duncan's insight and contributions will be an invaluable asset to our team."

Throughout Pilgrim's career, he has successfully held multiple general management and business development positions, as well as design and application engineering roles at various midsize and startup companies. Since 2020, Pilgrim has been the company director of Spirit Semiconductor, an England-based company focused on high performance radio frequency products for 5G massive MIMO markets. Before that, Duncan served as principal at JAM Tech Consulting, working with technology companies to develop high-level strategies, actionable business plans, and product roadmaps. From 2016 to 2019, Pilgrim was the vice president and general manager of Integrated Device Technology's radio frequency division. During his time at the company, he developed a strategy that tripled business in under three years. In addition, Pilgrim's strategy set the foundation for the division's annual operating plan, which generated top line revenue growth and an operating income that surpassed the corporate average. From 2010 to 2016, he was the vice president of pSemi Corporation's (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) high performance analog business unit, overseeing the company's marketing communications team and working with the CEO on all strategic, investment, and acquisition ventures. Duncan received his MBA from Wake Forest University and holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and electronic engineering from The University of Birmingham, U.K.

About Marki Microwave

At Marki Microwave our goal is to invent technologies that empower the RF and microwave industry to design faster, simplify production, eliminate complexity and shatter performance barriers. All our products are designed and developed in the United States with a specialized team and state of the art testing and CAD simulation software. Our approach is to collaborate with our customers and suppliers to achieve the breakthroughs needed for today's ever-increasing demands of electronic products. All assembly and tests are performed under the supervision of the design engineer at the same facility. Our assembly capabilities include precision leaded and lead-free solder and wire bonding for gold/thin film assembly. Our portfolio of high performance components include broadband, low conversion loss, and highly linear mixers, high directivity, low return loss couplers and directional bridges, well balanced power dividers and hybrid couplers, and many other quality products. To view our comprehensive catalogue, visit our website at www.markimicrowave.com. For specific details, please call us at 408.778.4200 or email [email protected].

