Marking Its Sixth Year at Art Basel Miami Beach, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing Returns to the World's Preeminent Art Show, Celebrating the Confluence of Art, Design and Technology in Residential New Development

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarking on its sixth consecutive year of partnership, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing returns to Art Basel in Miami Beach to fête the confluence of art, design, and technology in residential new development.

As the exclusive real estate sponsor, the firm will support Art Basel as Show Partner with a bespoke property showcase in the Collectors Lounge, inspired by the great galleries and museums of the world, exclusively reserved for Art Basel's VIP guests. Elliman will leverage its unprecedented international partnership with Knight Frank Residential, together representing over $87 billion of new development.

"Synergies in art, real estate and technology continue to elevate premier global property offerings. We are proud to present this unparalleled portfolio at Art Basel, where the intersection of extraordinary interior and architectural design merge with FOLIO, our one of-a-kind digital property platform," said Susan de França, president and CEO of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing. "Continuing Elliman's technological advancement, the application provides immediate and comprehensive sales and marketing information for all of our global new developments, and can be instantaneously translated into seven languages."

For the 2018 fair, Elliman's New Development Gallery has been graciously furnished by Artefacto, a leading international firm for contemporary and classic furnishings. Artefacto's exquisite design will be further realized by way of virtual reality presentations, where viewers will be led through four residences, each uniquely and beautifully styled by the firm. These evolving technologies will affirm Douglas Elliman's position as the world leader in global residential real estate.

In addition to its presence in the Collectors Lounge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing will host a curated tour of architecturally significant new developments currently on the market in Miami Beach for Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank agents who visit Miami for Art Basel.

Elliman Magazine, Douglas Elliman's luxury lifestyle and real estate magazine, will also debut its fifth annual Art Issue, rich with content including an insiders' guide to Art Basel and a cover story on La Follia, a rare, Italian Renaissance–style architectural masterpiece in Palm Beach, exclusively represented by Douglas Elliman for $135,000,000.

Art Basel takes place December 6th to December 9th at the Miami Beach Convention Center located at 1901 Convention Center Drive in Miami Beach, Florida. Over 200 of the world's leading international modern and contemporary art galleries will display works by more than 4,000 artists, including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, film, video, and digital art ranging from editioned pieces by young artists to museum-caliber masterpieces.

Select properties being featured inside Douglas Elliman Development Marketing's Lounge include:

111 West 57th Street

Rising 1,428 feet above the historic Steinway Hall, 111 West 57th Street is a bold new landmark on the Manhattan skyline featuring unrivaled, perfectly centered, 360-degree views of Central Park, Midtown Manhattan and beyond. The soaring tower, designed by SHoP Architects, will feature just 46 beautifully proportioned full-floor and duplex residences, with interiors by Studio Sofield. The intricate facade of terra cotta, glass, and bronze brings back the materiality and detailing of the classic New York City skyscraper. Historic Steinway Hall is being reimagined and integrated with the modern new tower as remarkable residences and amenity spaces.

The XI

Situated in vibrant West Chelsea, The XI spans a full city block rising above the Hudson River and the world famous High Line. Designed by award-winning architect Bjarke Ingels and developed by HFZ Capital Group, the unique twisting towers feature custom interiors by renowned firms Gilles & Boissier (No. X) and Gabellini Sheppard (No. I). Completing the unparalleled offering, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas will open their first US location at The XI. One- to six-bedroom condominium residences are priced from $2,800,000 to over $60,000,000.

565 Broome SoHo

565 Broome SoHo is Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano's first New York City residential project. Rising 30 stories, 565 Broome SoHo offers cinematic views of the Manhattan skyline, historic SoHo, Hudson River, and beyond through a curved façade clad in low-iron glass, resulting in incredible light throughout all residences. The building features one-to-four bedroom residences priced from $2,380,000, with occupancy arriving in late 2018. Unlike any other property in SoHo, 565 Broome SoHo offers the luxury and convenience of a private covered porte cochere with automated parking, expansive views and 17,000 square feet of amenities.

Quay Tower, Brooklyn Heights

Featuring interiors by AD100 design firm Marmol Radziner and unparalleled Manhattan skyline and Harbor views, Quay Tower soars above the Brooklyn Heights waterfront, setting a new benchmark for design and quality in Brooklyn. Quay Tower offers two- to five-bedroom residences priced from $1,950,000 to over $12,000,000, with a record just set for the highest residential sale in Brooklyn. Enviable indoor and outdoor amenities abound within the property, and 85 acres of greenspace await at its doorstep, plus the Hornblower ferry at Pier 6 provides a quick 14-minute commute to Manhattan. Occupancy is anticipated in Summer 2019.

The Residences at The West Hollywood EDITION

Created by renowned architect John Pawson, The Residences at The West Hollywood EDITION are inspired by the warm climate, golden light and unique spirit of Los Angeles. Indoor and outdoor living areas are elegantly intertwined and panoramic views are celebrated. Walls of full-height windows glide along tracks until they virtually disappear while bronze-hued louvered screens filter sunlight. White oak flooring transitions seamlessly to expansive private terraces. Custom elements include Pawson-designed millwork, cabinetry, hardware and lighting. Each of the 20 residences, located exclusively on the floors above the hotel, feature ceiling heights over 10 feet and large art walls.

Alina Boca Raton

ALINA is a transformative residential retreat in the heart of downtown Boca Raton. This curated collection of extraordinary residences and villas is the expression of GarciaStromberg's highly artistic vision. Neighboring the lush greens of the Boca Raton Resort & Club's golf course, ALINA's magnificent landscape and sophisticated amenities have been specially selected to create an incomparable lifestyle. This intimate community features one to four bedrooms plus den of fully finished residences and penthouse residences ranging from under 1,400 to over 4,800 square feet, priced from under $1 million to over $6 million.

Four Seasons Private Residences Fort Lauderdale

Introducing Four Seasons Private Residences Fort Lauderdale, where luxury and legendary Four Seasons service combine to create a new global destination on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

This oceanfront property includes 90 residences from 1 to 4 bedrooms with fully-furnished and appointed hotel residences as well as unfurnished decorator-ready private residences. Penthouses feature up to 5,800 square feet of outdoor living spaces. Enjoy living at its best with an array of Four Seasons services and amenities, including a spa & fitness center, a Kids for All Seasons Program, beach & pool butler services, concierge services, room & housekeeping services, and a pet concierge. Priced from $2.3 million.

AM Hochmeisterplatz, Berlin

It is a rare occasion that a new-build construction project sparks as many extraordinary reactions as "Am Hochmeisterplatz". This prestigious development, which is in the very heart of Berlin's City-West, is just minutes away from Kurfürstendamm Boulevard right next to spacious Hochmeister Park. High expectations, bold opulence, and timeless elegance are key to a sophisticated lifestyle, impressively reflected in the classical-style architecture.

Am Hochmeisterplatz is a place where established values and cultured style combine to form the perfect homage to class and exclusivity. An impressive central urban location just a few minutes from Kurfürstendamm. Priced from €498,000

About Douglas Elliman Development Marketing

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a branch of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched sales, leasing and marketing expertise for properties throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, South Florida as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm ranks amongst New York City's most prominent sales and marketing firms. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, the Elliman team offers a multidisciplinary approach that encompasses every aspect of real estate including comprehensive in-house research, product development, marketing and sales, operations, property management, and mortgage financing. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to global audiences in 60 countries across six continents. For more information on Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, please visit, https://www.elliman.com/new-developments/marketing.

About Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the third largest residential real estate company nationwide. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 113 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit elliman.com.

About Art Basel

Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel's engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through a number of new initiatives such as Art Basel Cities, working with partner cities on bespoke cultural programs. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.

