Markleville Student Awarded Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship

MARKLEVILLE, Ind., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education. Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. As part of these efforts, Markleville resident Abigail Davis has been selected as a 2020 recipient through the company's Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship program.

The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping to fund school tuition and fees. Forty-three students, the largest cohort to date, have each been awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000) through this year's program.

Abigail was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, halting her life plans and adventures for the year. During her time at the hospital, Abigail learned the importance of family and friendship. Throughout her journey, Abigail was met with an outpouring of love from her community, a support system that helped her overcome childhood cancer. Abigail continues to live by those learned sentiments as she completes her communications studies at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I've always had big dreams and ambitions for my future. Growing up in a small town, I yearned for faraway places that offered excitement," said Abigail Davis. "The life lessons I learned during my cancer journey are greater than any other adventure in my life. I am thankful for the financial aid to complete my college education and conquer my biggest dreams that are yet to come."

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $30 million and funded over 400,000 hours of research through the program.

Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021. To learn more and apply, visit:

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

