Markman Biologics Set to Begin Human Studies

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markman Biologics Corporation (the "Company") ( https://markmanbiologics.com ) today announces the execution of a strategic agreement with one of the preeminent dental research entities in the world, The McGuire Institute, based in Houston, Texas, as principal investigators for an upcoming clinical trial on humans ( http://www.themcguireinstitute.org/index.html ).

Markman Biologics Corporation

The trial is called A Pilot Study for Healing and Safety Outcomes in Correcting Gingival Recession Defects Using Microsurfaced and Control Acellular Dermal Matrix, and pertains to use of microsurfaced grafts in the treatment of gum recession. The trial is anticipated to take nine months from initiation to completion.

Markman Biologics CEO Alan Shinderman stated, "Our proprietary, patented, and next-generation biologics technology will begin this trial on humans and we are hopeful this is the first phase in improving the lives of patients undergoing reconstructive surgery." Several other clinical trails are currently under development.

About Markman Biologics Corporation

Markman Biologics Corporation, https://markmanbiologics.com, is a first mover in the wound care domain. Markman Biologics, a Nevada corporation, is a biotechnology patent-holding entity to create a value add in the healing of acute and chronic wounds. Markman Biologics' innovative and novel intellectual property pertains to resurfacing current smooth surface reconstructive grafts including, but not limited to, acellular dermal, split thickness skin, and amnion/chorion tissue. Preclinical animal studies have suggested improved cellular response with graft microsurfacing. Moreover, the potential benefits may extend beyond the immediate healing of wounds.

About The McGuire Institute

The McGuire Institute, http://www.themcguireinstitute.org/index.html, is transforming a passion for evidence-based dentistry into a unique vision for advancing the practice of dentistry through clinically relevant research. We are a not-for-profit organization with the mission of providing research at the highest level of skill and integrity.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Markman Biologics Corporation, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

