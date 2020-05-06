Markman Biologics Will Revolutionize the Wound Care Domain

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markman Biologics Corporation is a first mover in the wound care domain. Markman Biologics, a Nevada Corporation Corporation, is a biotechnology patent-holding entity to create a value add in the healing of acute and chronic wounds. Markman Biologics' innovative and novel intellectual property pertains to resurfacing current smooth surface reconstructive grafts including, but not limited to, acellular dermal, split thickness skin, and decellularize amnion/chorion tissue.

Microsurfacing can be performed on tissue grafts regardless of their foundational content. By microsurfacing tissue grafts, the hypothesis is to increase surface area, graft-host cellular interaction, and adhesion of the graft. Recently performed studies (unpublished) using a porcine model demonstrated that microsurfacing grafts resulted in an increased cellular response, improved blood flow, growth factor recruitment, and fibroblast proliferation to the microsurfaced graft. This data would suggest that microsurfacing may demonstrate better healing outcomes, as compared to control grafts.

These preclinical studies have suggested improved cellular response with microsurfacing. Moreover, the potential benefits may extend beyond the immediate healing of dental or burn wounds. The effects of microsurfacing may strengthen or expedite healing, and longer-term outcomes may be improved.

Next steps are demonstrating the value add of micro resurfacing tissue grafts to augment wound healing in a Phase One Clinical Trial in Burns and Dental implant surgeries. Discussions with two preeminent research institutions, the Burn Centers of America (Augusta, Georgia) and The McGuire Institute for Periohealth (Houston, Texas), as principal investigators for the human clinical trials, are in the final stages. Integrated as a part of the collaboration is Investigational Review Board submission for approval.



Alan Shinderman, CEO of Markman Biologics Corporation, stated, "The mission of Markman Biologics' proprietary, patented, and next-generation biologics technology will target improving the lives of patients undergoing reconstructive surgery."

FINANCIAL

The worldwide market of tissue grafts for split thickness grafts, acellular dermis, and amnion/chorion is approximately US $3 billion. After the clinical studies, the goal of Markman Biologics will be the commercialization of microresurfaced tissue grafts to the medical community. The primary revenue generation will be through a royalty or OEM distribution by Markman Biologics of microsurfaced tissue grafts. In order to meet future demand, negotiations with multiple American-accredited processing tissue banks are currently ongoing.

