MarkNet Alliance Announces Online Bidding Platform Offering to All Auction Companies

NOKOMIS, Ill., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarkNet Alliance, a member-based network of auction companies across the globe, will now offer its online bidding platform technology to professional auctioneers seeking the service. The bidding platform was developed by auction professionals and is currently used by more than 65 MarkNet Alliance affiliate auction companies.

"We see a real need in the marketplace for another provider of online bidding software," said Chief Executive Officer Matt Corso, CAI, CES. "So many of the other providers have sold to large corporations who are competing with the auction companies for business and using their data against them. Our goal is to provide a platform that people can trust to all auctioneers. We believe our industry needs software developed and managed by people who understand the auction industry and the daily business of auction companies. We believe our system and team can provide just that."

The MarkNet Platform features mobile responsive design, audio and video simulcasting, connection to payment gateway, invoicing, reporting and inventory control. Auctioneers will have control over their platform branding and will maintain their own bidder data.

"The bidding platform we have used for years is now available for all auctioneers," said Matt Ford, CAI, AMM. If you're looking for a bidding platform, it's simple and it works. I think it's something you should definitely look at."

"The MarkNet bidding platform opens avenues for us that we wouldn't have otherwise. It's top-notch, it's easy to use, bidder friendly, and I suggest auctioneers give it a try," said JT Rowell, AARE, ATS, GPPA.

MarkNet Alliance, founded in 2007, is a national franchise of auction companies with proven track records and thriving businesses. The MarkNet model focuses on making local and regional auction companies even more successful by offering technology resources, online auction software, networking opportunities and educational training for auctioneers and staff. Members of the alliance conduct over 6,000 auctions and sold over $1 billion in assets annually.

