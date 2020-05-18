Marks and Spencer Chooses TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology and Cuts Translation Costs by 54%

NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Marks and Spencer (M&S) has selected and implemented GlobalLink® technology to manage its multilingual content and automate key processes in the translation workflow for their website. M&S is a major British multinational retailer that specializes in selling clothing, home goods, and food products. With its headquarters in London, M&S is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON:MKS) and is part of the FTSE 250 Index. The retailer was founded in 1884 and currently has 959 stores across the UK.

M&S chose TransPerfect's GlobalLink translation management technology to manage their website localization process and automate the future publishing of their web and email content. GlobalLink's robust functionality allowed a seamless integration into their existing platforms: Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Stibo Mediator.

GlobalLink is TransPerfect's modular software platform specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content. It drastically reduces the time, effort, and money required throughout the localization process. Over 5,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink solutions to enable them to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum return on investment in markets abroad.

For instance, using a mix of linguists and AI-powered machine translation, TransPerfect was able to streamline the translation of 620,000 words of website copy from English into Arabic. GlobalLink technology allowed M&S to decrease their overall time-to-market by half. In addition, the combination of translation memory and TransPerfect's AI productivity tools enabled M&S to realize a 54% total savings on translation spend.

Rachael Stewart of M&S International Business Development commented, "After evaluating multiple vendors, we chose to partner with TransPerfect to build our localized Arabic site. This initiative has made M&S accessible to many more customers."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Marks and Spencer is a historic and respected brand, and it's our great privilege to assist them as they continue their growth internationally and expand to new markets."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

