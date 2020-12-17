Marlabs recognized as an Established solutions provider for AI engineering and IoT Services in Zinnov Zones 2020

BANGALORE, India and PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs, a leading Digital Solutions & Services company has been recognized as an 'Established and Niche' technology service provider for AI engineering in the recent Zinnov Zones 2020 ER&D Services report. The company was also recognized as an 'Expansive and Emerging player' for their capabilities in Internet of Things (IoT) technology services.

The AI recognition is attributed to mAdvisor, Marlabs' next-generation cognitive computing platform that helps enterprises leverage the latest AI technologies to reduce time to market and Intelligent Text Extractor (ITE) which is a computer vision-based solution to digitize information and provide insights. The platform employs Machine Learning, Machine Reasoning, Natural Language Generation, and Natural Language Processing to automate intellectual tasks like data analysis, prediction, and forecasting.

The IoT recognition is attributed to mEdge, the company's patented IoT accelerator platform that is hardware agnostic, supports industrial IoT protocols and is highly scalable across edge devices. The edge computing and analytics is heuristic and empirical and employs data driven modules.

"Our positioning in this report is a strong testimony to Marlabs' focus on next-gen services that accelerate business value for our clients. We have been consistently investing in creating IPs that leverage data analytics, Machine Learning and NLP based algorithms to enhance business intelligence as well as build intelligent connected devices. This recognition reinforces our commitment to building capabilities in artificial intelligence and NLG to provide more value to our Clients in the realm of Internet-of-Things, AR, VR and RPA for immersive customer experiences," said Mr. Ravindra Dekate, Chief Delivery Officer, Marlabs.

"Marlabs is a digital solutions and services focused firm with robust AI engineering capabilities. Its investments in IP, especially mAdvisor, an AutoML platform and capabilities across image & video analysis, text analytics and NLP have delivered value and driven outcomes for its global clients. Marlabs also caters to myriad IoT use-cases through an accelerator and industry-specific solution driven approach. The firm's IoT services and solutions spread across verticals such as healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, and BFSI have helped position it favorably from a competitive perspective," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner, Zinnov.

Marlabs brings together a skillful combination of digital technologies, design thinking and consulting to deliver quantifiable outcomes to large and mid-sized companies and future-proof businesses.

Media contact:

Venu Nambiar

VP - Brand and Corporate Communications

[email protected]

080 67229400

SOURCE Marlabs