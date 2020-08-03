Marlborough Investment Management Ltd Switch to AQMetrics from CME/NEX Abide for MiFID II Transaction Reporting

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AQMetrics, a leading global platform for risk and regulatory compliance, has onboarded UK asset manager, Marlborough Investment Management Ltd, for its MiFID II transaction reporting. The partnership follows a number of other MiFID II client wins for AQMetrics in recent months, with the Irish firm set to onboard several more MiFID firms in the coming weeks as well in the wake of the NEX Abide regulatory reporting wind down.

The selection of AQMetrics for its MiFID II regulatory reporting was straightforward for Marlborough Investment Management, part of the Marlborough Group with £10.5 billion assets under management. A robust technology offering, proven track record and major focus on customer satisfaction were reasons to migrate their MiFID II transaction reporting from NEX Abide, Marlborough said, while AQMetrics already has a longstanding reporting relationship with Marlborough's Irish affiliate.



"The decision was an easy one," said Kim Cooling, Head of Compliance. "Our Irish branch has a longstanding and positive MiFID II relationship with AQMetrics already. Once we realised we had to change providers from NEX Abide, our Irish office recommended AQMetrics. It was a very smooth transition from there on, with the normal checks of technology and data."

For AQMetrics, the win highlights the fact that more and more firms are willing to turn to boutique specialists that can offer unbeatable service and customer satisfaction for the long haul, as well as the usual regulatory and technology solutions.



"We're thrilled to onboard more MiFID II clients, whether they're coming from NEX Abide or are just wanting to change their provider," said Darell Miller, Head of Sales at AQMetrics. "With the recent news about NEX Abide and Deutsche Borse, it's understandable that many will want assurances going forward. Partnering with a specialist, whose core competencies and focus include regulatory reporting, is one way to achieve this going forward."

Having Launched in 2012, AQMetrics has gained a reputation as the leading regulatory technology and risk solution for asset managers and administrators of all stripes and sizes. The Irish firm continues to expand into Europe and the US and recently won the "Best RegTech Solution" category at the 2020 HFM European Services Technology Awards.



"Firms are starting to realise that big is not always better," Miller added. "While we pride ourselves on our technology solutions, customers are increasingly turning to us for the unparalleled level of automation and customer satisfaction that we offer too."



About AQMetrics



AQMetrics is a leading regulatory and risk platform focused on delivering compliance solutions to leading financial firms across the globe. Drawing upon the team's deep experience in innovation, technology, reporting, and financial services, we have built a simple and transparent platform that has quickly become the industry's best. To learn more about AQMetrics' MiFID II ARM visit https://www.aqmetrics.com/mifidiiarm



Whatever the clients' needs, we leverage market-leading technology to help them more efficiently meet their obligations. The AQMetrics platform has been tried, tested, proven and perfected. To find out why more and more financial firms are turning to AQMetrics, visit https://www.aqmetrics.com, or follow us on Twitter @AQMetrics.

Marlborough Investment Management Ltd.



The Marlborough Group has been providing market leading investment management and administration since 1986.

The Marlborough Group provides a range of highly regarded investment products covering all of the world's major financial markets. We remain sharply focused on our overriding objective, which is to add value for our investors, and because we remain privately owned we can concentrate on this without distraction.

We believe that through high quality active management combined with superior fund knowledge, service quality and product understanding we can add the greatest possible value for our investors – and that by doing this, we repay the trust those investors place in us.

