Marler Clark Files 10th Romaine E. coli Lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit was filed yesterday in Minnesota District Court against Markon Cooperative, Inc., and Reinhart Foodservice LLC. on behalf of Linda Miller who was diagnosed E. coli O157:H7 after consuming romaine lettuce distributed by Markon Cooperative and produced by Reinhart Foodservice. Ms. Miller is represented by Marler Clark, the food safety law firm, and Jardine, Logan, and O'Brien, a respected local firm.

Prior to her E. coli O157:H7 infection, Ms. Miller lived at Andrew Residence, a long-term care facility for adults. Markon Cooperative supplied lettuce sourced from the Yuma, Arizona region to Reinhart Foodservice which provided the lettuce to the Andrew Residence where Ms. Miller consumed it. Reinhart Foodservice was the only supplier to Andrew Residence during the time period of Ms. Miller's E. coli O157:H7 infection. Ms. Miller has been linked to the outbreak by the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health.

On April 28, 2018, Ms. Miller began experiencing symptoms of nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, muscle aches, and fatigue. Her symptoms were so severe, that she required hospitalization at Abbot Northwestern Hospital. At the hospital she tested positive for E. coli O157:H7 and developed a complication called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Ms. Miller developed central nervous system involvement, resulting in seizures and other neurological injury. Ms. Miller remained in the hospital for six weeks requiring intubation to breathe, and a feeding tube. On June 13, Ms. Miller was transferred to the Ebenezer Care Center in Minneapolis for further care. She continues to struggle with injuries as a result of her infection.

On April 10, 2018, the CDC announced an investigation into an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak stemming from romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma region of Arizona. There were a total of 210 confirmed cases across 36 states, with 96 hospitalizations and 5 deaths. California was hardest hit with 49 sickened. Minnesota had 12 illnesses, including Ms. Miller. The five deaths were reported in Arkansas, California, New York and Minnesota. Two of the five deaths were from Minnesota.

Marler Clark currently represents 87 people affected in the outbreak and has filed 10 lawsuits associated with the outbreak.

"Although the CDC and FDA declared the outbreak officially over on June 28, 2018 many of our clients are still struggling medically," said Marler Clark managing partner, William Marler. "In addition, federal authorities have been less than forthcoming about where the E. coli O157:H7 – tainted romaine was sold," continued Marler.

