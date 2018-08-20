Marler Clark Files Third Cyclospora Lawsuit Against Fresh Express

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A third lawsuit was filed today against Fresh Express Incorporated, the produce supplier for McDonald's, of behalf of Diane Beuhler, who developed a Cyclospora infection after consuming a McDonald's Southwest salad. Ms. Beuhler is represented by Marler Clark, the Nation's Food Safety Law Firm, and Wandro and Associates, a respected local Iowa firm.

Ms. Beuhler purchased a McDonald's Southwest salad from the location at 1709 LaPort Rd., Waterloo, Iowa. On July 1, 2018, she began experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever. After 11 days, Ms. Beuhler's symptoms became so severe that she sought medical attention at Covenant Medical Center. She was admitted to the hospital for overnight monitoring and was discharged the next day. Ms. Beuhler continued experiencing symptoms and sought medical attention again on July 18 and 19. On July 21, the Black Hawk County Health Department informed Ms. Beuhler of her likely connection to the McDonald's Cyclospora outbreak.

"Being infected with the Cyclospora parasite can take months to combat with power antibiotics that have their own set of complications," said Marler Clark managing partner, Bill Marler.

According to a press release from Fresh Express, While the company notes Central America has been the origin of vegetables linked to many Cyclospora outbreaks in the past, this is the first time "a possibility exists that a potential source of contamination could be fresh produce grown and harvested in the US."

On July 13, the CDC announced an investigation into a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections. To date, there are 476 confirmed cases across 15 states. 21 people have been hospitalized. The FDA has linked the outbreak to packaged romaine lettuce and carrot mix distributed to McDonald's by Fresh Express. Most cases have been reported in Illinois with 246 and Iowa comes in second with 98. On July 26, 2018, the FDA completed analysis of an unused package of romaine lettuce and carrot mix distributed to McDonald's by the Fresh Express processor in Streamwood, IL. The analysis confirmed the presence of Cyclospora in that mix.

Cyclospora is a parasite composed of one cell, too small to be seen without a microscope. The first Cyclospora outbreak in North America occurred in 1990 in contaminated water. Recently, Cyclospora outbreaks have been associated with imported fresh fruit and vegetables. For more information on Cyclospora, visit Food Poison Journal.

