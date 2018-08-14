Marler Clark Hiring Two New Attorneys Means Bad News for Foodborne Illness

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marler Clark, the Nation's Food Safety Law Firm, has hired two new attorneys over the past year. Jenny Schell and Josh Fensterbush both graduated from Seattle University School of Law, the alma mater of managing partner, Bill Marler. Unfortunately, 2018 has been one of the busiest years for Marler Clark representing victims of foodborne illness. The firm has 100 clients from the romaine E. coli outbreak alone as well as clients from:

Cyclospora outbreak linked to Fresh Express salads

outbreak linked to Fresh Express salads Cyclospora outbreak linked to Del Monte vegetable trays

outbreak linked to vegetable trays Salmonella outbreak linked to Jimmy John's sprouts

outbreak linked to sprouts Salmonella outbreak linked to Fareway chicken salad

outbreak linked to Fareway chicken salad Salmonella outbreak linked to Rose Acre Farms

outbreak linked to Rose Acre Farms Salmonella outbreak linked to Caito cut melons

outbreak linked to Caito cut melons Salmonella outbreak linked to Kellog's Honey Smacks

outbreak linked to Kellog's Honey Smacks Salmonella outbreak linked to Hy-Vee pasta salad

Jenny joined Marler Clark in August 2018. Before joining us, she served as a judicial clerk for Associate Chief Justice Charles W. Johnson of the Washington State Supreme Court. While in law school, Jenny was a legal extern for Judge Beth Andrus in King County Superior Court and worked with organizations such as the ACLU of Washington and the Washington Appellate Project. She speaks fluent Spanish and worked in immigration defense before law school.

Jenny graduated from Seattle University School of Law, magna cum laude, in 2017. She also has a B.A. with honors in history from Lewis & Clark College. Outside of work, she enjoys playing music and doing anything outdoors, especially if she can take her dog with her.

Josh joined Marler Clark in March 2017, after graduating from Seattle University School of Law, Cum Laude. During law school, Josh served as a legal extern to Commissioner Kanazawa at Division 1 of the Washington State Court of Appeals, as a local Casework Coordinator for the International Refugee Assistance Project and was also appointed Research & Technical Editor of the Seattle University Law Review.

At Marler Clark, Josh serves in multiple capacities to bring about effective results for claimants of foodborne injuries. He has worked on a variety of cases involving E. coli, hepatitis A, Salmonella, and Listeria outbreaks, and his work regularly involves conducting discovery matters, researching critical litigatory issues, drafting pleadings and motions, and participating in mediations and trial preparation.

Josh is also proud alumnus of Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in International Relations and Philosophy. His activities during that time not only influenced him to pursue a legal education, but also fostered in him a deep love for the outdoors, biking, rugby, and beer.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, has represented thousands of individuals in claims against food companies whose contaminated products have caused life altering injury and even death. Marler Clark formed after managing partner, Bill Marler, began litigating foodborne illness cases in 1993, when he represented Brianne Kiner, the most seriously injured survivor of the historic Jack in the Box E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, in her landmark $15.6 million settlement with the company. The 2011 book, Poisoned: The True Story of the Deadly E. coli Outbreak that Changed the Way Americans Eat, by best-selling author Jeff Benedict, chronicles the Jack in the Box outbreak and the rise of Bill Marler as a food safety attorney. A new edition of the book is coming out later this year.

