Marley Park Masterplan Gains an Exciting New Community

SURPRISE, Ariz., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Marley Park, a new addition to the sought-after masterplan. This exceptional community showcases floor plans with optional 3- and 4-car garages, in addition to many other exciting personalization options.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for this new community, which will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. Attendees will enjoy complimentary food truck lunch and tours of the newest floor plan in Phoenix, the Cassandra.

New single-story homes from the upper $200s

2 to 5 bedrooms, up to approx. 2,500 sq. ft.

Optional 3- and 4-car garages on select plans

Hundreds of personalization options for flooring, fixtures and finishes

Community pool, 18 unique themed parks, clubhouse, parks and playground

Minutes from SR-303

Marley Park is located at 14528 W. Larkspur Drive, Surprise, AZ 85379

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

