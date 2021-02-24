Marlon Rojas's new book La Poesía en el Tiempo: Literatura Infantil, a collection of insightful and imaginative poetic stories that engage the child's mind

Rojas said this about his book: "This book is a small collection of children's poems created for children of any age, especially for initial- and first-cycle education.

This book contains eleven poems and a story, all illustrated according to content. Both the story and the poems are of domestic animals, and others are dedicated to the school environment. With this little work, he launched the first edition of poems children, which collects school elements such as childhood, the teacher, the school, and other components with which children are familiar."

Published by Page Publishing, Marlon Rojas's new book La Poesía en el Tiempo: Literatura Infantil stimulates the child's imagination and cognitive skills through simple and delightful poems and stories about nature and life.

Consumers who wish to help their children learn and understand language and art can purchase La Poesía en el Tiempo: Literatura Infantil in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443126/Marlon_Rojas.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

