Marlon Wayans Set To Host 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, Comedian, Screenwriter and Film Producer Marlon Wayans, will serve as master of ceremonies for the 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards, it was announced today by Evelyn Brady-Watters, Golden Trailer Awards Executive Director, along with the show's executive producer Monica Brady.

The Golden Trailer Awards, the most anticipated, fun and prestigious event honoring marketing executives and companies that create movie trailers, commercials and posters worldwide will take place on Wednesday, May 29th with arrivals beginning at 6 pm and the award show starting at 7pm at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

The Golden Trailer Awards acknowledge excellence in motion picture marketing and are presented to nominees in 107 diverse categories. 15 of the top honors will be presented "live" on stage.

"For our 20th Anniversary, we wanted a host who is an outstanding stand-up but also someone who is an industry champion who could make our guests laugh and cheer and celebrate the best achievements in motion picture and television marketing. We could not be more thrilled or excited to have Marlon Wayans hosting our 20th show," said Brady-Watters.

In addition to Wayans serving as the show host, filmmakers and industry judges participating in this year's ceremony include producer Richard Suckle (Wonder Woman), writer/director Sam Esmail ("Mr. Robot"), producer Anthony Bregman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), director Hugh Welchmann (Loving Vincent), advertising executive Thomas Benski, film industry veteran David Dinerstein, cinematographer Dion Beebe, and over two dozen industry luminaries.

The 20th Annual Golden Trailer Awards are presented with the support of several key sponsors, including Captivate, William Grant & Sons, Flor De Cana, BMG Music, Eternal Eclipse, Trailer Voice Artists, New Dawn, Non Stop Trailers, High Impact and Stella Artois.

About Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans is an actor, producer, comedian, writer and film director. His films have grossed more than $736-million in domestic box office, an average of nearly $50-million per outing. As a standup comedian, he is selling out nationwide and adding shows every weekend. He hit a career milestone with his highly anticipated first-ever stand-up comedy special "Woke-ish" which premiered on Netflix in February of 2018.

Wayans can next be seen starring in the upcoming Netflix movie SEXTUPLETS which tells the story of Alan (Wayans), a man embarking on a personal journey to meet his birth mother before the arrival of his first child. When Alan meets his brother, Russell, he discovers that he was born a sextuplet and decides to seek out his four other siblings (all played by Marlon). Together, the two brothers set out on a road trip to track down the rest of the family that they've never known. The film is slated to premiere on the streaming site in August of 2019.

Wayans is currently in production in Sofia Coppola's Apple-A24 movie, "On the Rocks," opposite Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

Wayans starred for two seasons on the NBC sitcom "Marlon." Loosely based on his life, "Marlon" is a family comedy centered around a loving (but immature) father committed to co-parenting his two kids with his very-together ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. Both seasons of "Marlon" are currently airing on Netflix.

Wayans also stars in the hit Netflix movie NAKED which premiered on the streaming site last August. Based on the Swedish film, NAKEN, the romantic comedy co-stars Regina Hall and reunites Wayans with director Michael Tiddes. Marlon, who is also a writer and producer on the movie, stars as Rob Anderson, a charming man-child, who wakes up on his wedding day, naked in an elevator, reliving the hour before the ceremony over and over again. He last starred in FIFTY SHADES OF BLACK, which he also wrote and executive-produced, in January 2016. Directed by Michael Tiddes, the film co-starred Mike Epps and Kali Hawk.

In 2014, Wayans starred in the Open Road Films comedy A HAUNTED HOUSE 2, the sequel to the hilarious and successful film, A HAUNTED HOUSE, which had a budget of $2-million and grossed $18.1-million on the opening weekend. Wayans produced A HAUNTED HOUSE, as well as A HAUNTED HOUSE 2. The sequel, directed by Michael Tiddes, is now available on DVD. Wayans starred alongside Gabriel Iglesias, Essence Atkins and Jamie Pressly. The film is a parody of the "found footage" genre, such as the PARANORMAL ACTIVITY franchise and THE DEVIL INSIDE.

On the small screen, Wayans hosted the hit NBC show "I Can Do That!," a comedy/variety series where six celebrities are asked to put on an entertainment show with skills they didn't even know they had. He also starred in and created the TBS hit comedy competition series "Funniest Wins." In 2014, he embarked on a national comedy tour with his brothers Keenan, Damon and Shawn Wayans. This marked the first standup tour for the four Wayans Brothers in many years.

Wayans has also launched the online venture, What The Funny, with internet serial entrepreneur and Funny Or Die co-founder Randy Adams. What The Funny serves up urban comedy from established and emerging comedians, writers and actors through its web site at WhatTheFunny.com.

Wayans is commonly recognized for his role as 'Marcus Copeland' in Columbia Pictures' 2004 hit comedy WHITE CHICKS, opposite Shawn Wayans, Jamie King and Terry Crews. The film was directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans and grossed $69 million in the United States. He also starred alongside Shawn Wayans and Regina Hall in Dimension Films' horror comedy spoof films SCARY MOVIE and SCARY MOVIE 2, directed by Keenen Ivory Wayans.

Wayans' additional film credits include the Columbia Pictures comedy MO' MONEY; New Line Cinema's drama ABOVE THE RIM; Miramax's parody film DON'T BE A MENACE TO SOUTH CENTRAL WHILE DRINKING YOUR JUICE IN THE HOOD; Touchstone Pictures' THE SIXTH MAN; Miramax's SENSELESS; DUNGEONS & DRAGONS; Darren Aronofsky's hit drama REQUIEM FOR A DREAM, opposite Jared Leto and Jennifer Connolly; The Coen Brothers' THE LADYKILLERS, opposite Tom Hanks; BEHIND THE SMILE; Columbia Pictures' LITTLE MAN; DreamWorks' NORBIT, opposite Eddie Murphy; Paramount Pictures and MTV's parody film DANCE FLICK; Paramount's G.I. JOE: THE RISE OF COBRA, opposite Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid and Joseph Gordon-Levitt; 20th Century Fox's MARMADUKE; and the hit comedy THE HEAT, opposite Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy.

Additionally, Wayans starred with his brother Shawn Wayans on The WB's "The Wayans Bros." which was the highest rated comedy on the network and continues to air in syndication. He has appeared on several popular television programs, including Fox's "In Living Color," Adult Swim's "Childrens Hospital," and BET's "Second Generation Wayans."

For more information about the Golden Trailer Awards or for tickets, please visit www.goldentrailer.com

