Maronda Homes First Homebuilder to Offer Offerpad's Full Suite of Services to Home Buyers

In its second year as a partner in Offerpad's Homebuilder Alliance program, Maronda Homes now offers homebuyers listing and direct sale solutions when purchasing a new build. Available exclusively through Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions Center , listing a home with Offerpad provides buyers with free concierge services and an optional back-up cash offer on their current home.

Since launching its Solutions Center in June 2020, Offerpad has aggressively adapted its offerings to make them available to meet the unique needs of its homebuilder partners and their buyers. Kyle Rush, National Director of Offerpad's Homebuilder Alliance, says:

"We're always focused on streamlining processes for both home sellers and our homebuilder partners. Extending our Real Estate Solutions Center to our partners and new construction-buying home sellers allows us to do more for them both. Providing choice, certainty and convenience is our goal at Offerpad. We look forward to offering that more fully by starting with Maronda in the sprawling Orlando, Tampa, Port St. Lucie, and Melbourne areas of Florida, and extending those benefits to our other partners in the near future."

In addition to the iBuyer solution Offerpad already provides its homebuilder partners, when buying from Maronda Homes, existing homeowners can now choose to partner with Offerpad to list their home, as well. This helps streamline the process and reduce the stress many buyers experience when closing on a new build while selling their current home. Added benefits of listing their home with Offerpad include:

Resources to maximize the value of the home

Dedicated free concierge services to prepare the home for showings

A larger free Extended Stay window of up to five days

A free professional local move

A back-up cash offer they can accept within 90 days of listing – issued within one hour

Maronda Homes President Scott Howard says of the added Offerpad solution, "Throughout our collaboration with Offerpad, we've been better equipped to provide relief and certainty for our home buyers in need of selling their home in order to close on their beautiful new build. Now with another option for them to choose from, we look forward to seeing even more people through streamlined back-to-back buying and selling experiences."

Offerpad and Maronda Homes, after more than a year of cooperation, are partnered in over 50 communities throughout Florida. Offerpad's home purchases through Maronda Homes have more than tripled. The company is widening its service area to meet the builder's needs – most recently by expanding into Port St. Lucie and the surrounding coastal area. Direct sale and listing solutions can be extended to Maronda Homes' buyers with homes most anywhere Offerpad operates, in or outside of their overlapping Florida markets. The listing option will also be available to Offerpad's other homebuilder partners and their buyers over the coming months.

About Maronda Homes

Maronda Homes, founded in 1972, is a private family-owned and operated business building homes in Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky, and Georgia. With nearly five decades in home building, Maronda Homes has dedicated its work to building quality new homes at affordable prices with unparalleled attention to customer service. It continuously strives to improve the home building process by modernizing floor plans and evolving home designs with affordable luxury reaching every corner of its new homes. At Maronda Homes, quality and value are clearly evident in an Easily Observable Better Value. For more information, visit MarondaHomes.com.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

About Offerpad Homebuilder Alliance

Offerpad partners with select, top-tier homebuilders in all markets where it operates to provide added benefits to home-buying sellers. Offerpad's Strategic Alliance program for Homebuilders, aims to help builders close on more sales while making it easier for customers to confidently commit to their new-construction home. In addition, Offerpad is known in the homebuilding industry as the full solution provider to homebuilders, offering a full suite of products and services. Visit Offerpad.com/partner for more information.

