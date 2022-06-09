Maropost Acquires Findify to Power Next-Generation Ecommerce Shopping Experiences

Maropost continues to expand its market-leading unified commerce platform capabilities by acquiring AI-powered search and product recommendation platform, Findify.

Findify harnesses the power of AI, machine learning and big data to deliver next-generation merchandising, search, product recommendation and analytics solutions for ecommerce stores.

The addition of Findify to the Maropost product suite will enable merchants to deliver the personalized, seamless shopping experiences that can truly set them apart from their competitors.

By combining store specific trends with each visitors individual behaviour, Findify profoundly improves the shopping experience for customers and conversion rates for merchants. The solution is trusted by more than 1800 brands worldwide, including clients such as Victoria Beckham, Gina Tricot, Stronger, Aim'n, Everlast and James Perse.

"We're extremely excited to join Maropost with such an innovative team at Findify and to be further augmenting the AI capabilities that the Maropost platform offers. This is yet another step in fulfilling our mission of providing merchants with everything they need to profitably grow and thrive," says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and Founder of Maropost.

"We're extremely excited that Findify is now part of such a visionary and rapidly growing global organization like Maropost. We already have multiple clients and partners in common and can bring them even more value now that we have joined forces. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of ecommerce innovation and creating even more success stories in this exciting new chapter of our products journey," says Phillip Nobel, CEO of Findify.

Maropost is the leading unified commerce platform that helps manage business-critical operations, including eCommerce, In-store Retail POS, Marketing Automation and Help Desk Management. Founded in 2011 by Ross Andrew Paquette and Jagdeep Singh, Maropost has been featured in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list multiple years in a row. The company serves customers across multiple channels, such as eCommerce, retail, media and publishing, and travel and hospitality. Trusted clients include Mercedes-Benz, HP, the New York Post, Luxottica and Shop.com.

Findify was founded in Stockholm in 2014 by Meni Morim, Jaclyne Clarke, Thomas Fattal & Thibaut Patel. They realized that most ecommerce merchants invested large resources in attracting visitors to their stores, but that customers had a hard time finding products that were relevant to them. So, they developed a powerful solution that harnesses the power of AI, machine learning and big data to deliver next-generation merchandising, search, product recommendation and analytics solutions for ecommerce stores. Findify profoundly improves the shopping experience for customers and conversion rates for merchants. The solution is trusted by more than 1800 brands worldwide, including clients such as Victoria Beckham, Gina Tricot, Stronger, Aim'n, Everlast and James Perse.

