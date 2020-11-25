MARQUE and M&M Merchandisers Announce Joint Venture Formation

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE, one of the largest wholesalers of pre-owned authentic designer products, is forming a joint venture with wholesale distribution company M&M Merchandisers. The joint venture will accelerate the resale industry's growth in the United States and abroad, focusing on the pawn industry. It will streamline operations for the distribution of pre-owned authentic designer goods.

By coupling MARQUE's ability to identify trends and opportunities in the designer resale space with M&M Merchandisers' established network, this partnership aims to fill a void in the pawn and resell industry by granting stakeholders more options and availability with their independent business ventures.

"As a member of the National Pawnbrokers Association, we at MARQUE know firsthand that the pawn industry is well-positioned to serve the community by acquiring, selling, and providing short term loans on authentic designer goods. Our industry has weathered the economic challenges of 2020," Founder and President Quentin Caruana said. "M&M Merchandisers has a well-established relationship with thousands of pawnbrokers in the United States, and together we can combine our expertise in wholesale distribution to continue the overall growth of the designer resale business into 2021 and beyond."

M&M Merchandisers President/CEO Craig Harrison added: "We're looking forward to a bright future in our industry and pleased to be joining forces with MARQUE. It's all about product, and this partnership will undoubtedly offer the best-in-class vintage luxury goods our loyal customers know they can rely on us for across all 50 states and internationally."

MARQUE currently maintains five dealer-only showrooms in the United States, with their most recent opening in Atlanta, GA, at the beginning of November, and additional strategic expansion plans on the East Coast before year-end. M&M Merchandisers maintains a large distribution warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas, and a dealer showroom of authentic designer goods on behalf of the joint venture with MARQUE.

About MARQUE Luxury

Industry veterans established MARQUE to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations in the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Los Angeles, California, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions. The company sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and various wholesale channels.

About M&M Merchandisers

M&M Merchandisers is a wholesale distribution company that has been in business since 1976, located in Fort Worth, TX. We carry and stock about 7000 products from 300+ vendors. Among the products we sell are consumer electronics, musical instruments, accessories, DJ and lighting, sporting goods, retail supplies, tools, jeweler's supplies, and more.

