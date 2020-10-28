MARQUE Luxury Launches New Website, Designed to Answer Demand for Wholesale Products and Increase in Users

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MARQUE Luxury, the wholesale industry's leading authority in authentic pre-owned designer goods, announced their website's redesign on www.marqueluxury.com, marking their ongoing growth in the United States and around the world.

MARQUE carries all of the top luxury brands, including Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hermes, and more. MARQUE Luxury offers the MARQUE Mentor membership program for prospective new entrants into the resale space. Subscribers can access MARQUE's toolkit and software, connect with industry experts, and use showrooms worldwide as a resource to create social media and marketing content under the guidance of verified advisors.

The brand's updated site aims to act as a digital hub for its Mentor members, approved wholesale dealers, and retail customers. The refreshed portal will simplify the buying experience for retail and wholesale customers who may be unable to visit showrooms due to proximity but are eager to shop for business with MARQUE Mentor or pleasure.

"Launching MarqueLuxury.com 2.0 was the obvious next step for our brand. Since opening our newest showrooms in Las Vegas and L.A., we've seen demand for premium, high-end, and lightly used items skyrocket, especially with the holidays coming up," comments Quentin Caruana, President and Founder. "It made sense to introduce our efficient, user-friendly U.I., and updated sleek design to our growing and loyal customer base."

MARQUE Luxury clients, MARQUE Mentor participants, and wholesale industry members interested in getting started can learn more by visiting https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or calling (877) 262-7783.

About MARQUE Luxury

MARQUE was established by industry veterans to support the high demand for authentic pre-owned designer goods worldwide. The word "Marque" translates to the name "Brand" in the French language. The company has multiple showrooms and fulfillment locations in the United States, including Irvine, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Dallas, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; and Los Angeles, California, with international locations in Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, and Korea. MARQUE procures authentic pre-owned designer goods through direct purchase from the public and industry-specific dealer auctions. The company sells items through online websites, online marketplaces, and through various wholesale channels.

