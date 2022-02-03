Marque Luxury Opens a Re-Commerce Hub in San Antonio, Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pre-owned luxury goods wholesale supplier MARQUE Luxury is opening another Re-Commerce Hub showroom location in San Antonio, Texas. Unveiling its new location at One International Centre near the San Antonio International Airport will provide fresh inventory options for wholesale clients who are seeking a tailored experience.

"Here at Marque, it's our mission to accommodate an exclusive shopping experience for our wholesale customers," says Quentin Caruana , Co-Founder & President of Marque Luxury. "With the new San Antonio location, our third location in Texas, we're excited to set a higher standard for our wholesale clients.

This location will offer all of the high-end product categories, including authentic pre-owned designer handbags, watches, jewelry, and accessories with access to brands including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Chanel, Hermes, and more. MARQUE Luxury offers wholesale clients access to their Re-Commerce Hubs to curate their pre-owned luxury goods and the option to sell items to replenish their business inventory.

The rigorous authentication process employed by MARQUE Luxury ensures that businesses can buy and sell their pre-owned luxury items on a safe and reliable platform. The company does all the work, providing optimal pricing, photography, logistics, and customer service for their wholesale customers while offering access to a team of experts with knowledge of the growing circular economy.

For potential wholesale partners that are not located close to any Re-commerce Hub locations, buying and selling as an approved wholesale member is simple and accessible through the website at marqueluxury.com.

About MARQUE Luxury

Founded in 2017, MARQUE Luxury has established itself as the most trusted name in B2B wholesale providing authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags, small leather goods, accessories, watches, and jewelry. Based in Irvine, CA MARQUE Luxury has a presence worldwide with Re-commerce Hubs in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Atlanta, New York, Miami, and Charlotte alongside international hubs in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and more. MARQUE Luxury promotes sustainability by being part of the circular economy and providing authenticated pre-owned luxury

Learn more about MARQUE, their wholesale program, and how to schedule a visit. Check out https://www.marqueluxury.com/ or call (877) 262-7783.

Contact:

Marque Luxury

(844) 562-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Marque Luxury