Marquette Bank Awarded Tenth Consecutive Community Reinvestment Act 'Outstanding' Rating

"This accomplishment is a reflection of who we are as a Chicagoland neighborhood bank. For 75 years, Marquette Bank has been committed to our customers, neighbors, local small business owners and the communities we serve," said George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank.

Marquette Bank's performance was measured with respect to addressing the credit needs in its assessment area, including serving low- and moderate-income individuals, neighborhoods and businesses. The CRA examination consists of performance tests in three categories: lending, community investment and service.

This tenth "Outstanding" CRA performance rating preserves Marquette Bank's place in an elite group of financial institutions in the United States by demonstrating its ability to be a leader in identifying and helping to meet the credit needs of its communities for 20 years.

Marquette Bank has a long history of partnering with local non-profits, community groups and social service organizations to bring financial education and free financial planning to local residents. The Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, the bank's volunteer and service program, works to address the needs of shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness in the community. The bank also operates two foundations: Marquette Bank Affordable Housing Foundation that offers homebuyer assistance in lower income neighborhoods; and the Marquette Bank Education Foundation that awards 60 scholarships to graduating seniors each year.

This year, Marquette Bank made emergency donations to local nonprofits, distributed over 30,000 face coverings in the community and supported local restaurants with the purchase of meals and gift cards to recognize health care workers, senior community staff, first responders and bank employees.

"Where you bank matters and when you bank with Marquette Bank, you can feel good knowing that you are directly contributing to the success of our local residents and our local economy," Manny Jimenez, First Vice President and CRA Officer for Marquette Bank, commented. "Marquette Bank has developed a comprehensive and systematic approach to address affordable banking and the credit needs of our local market while providing a banking experience that offers digital access, exclusive banking rewards, more free ATMs than bigger banks and personal, friendly service."

For more information about Marquette Bank, visit: emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has helped neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank offers a full range of digital and in-person banking services including: consumer banking, business banking, home financing, commercial lending, trust, investment, insurance and wealth management services. Marquette Bank offers an award winning rewards app as part of their exclusive FunRewards banking rewards program. Marquette Bank customers have access to 55,000+ free ATMs worldwide, including 40,000+ free ATMs nationwide and 1,000+ free ATMs in Chicagoland.

Marquette Bank has 20 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation, a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.8 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For more information visit: emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

For More Information:

Jeff MacDonald

708-873-3560

[email protected]

SOURCE Marquette Bank