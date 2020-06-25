Marquette Bank Awards 60 Scholarships to Local Students

ORLAND PARK, Ill., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, continued its over half-century tradition of awarding scholarships to local graduating seniors. This year, the Marquette Bank Education Foundation awarded individual scholarships of $2,500 to 60 graduating seniors from Chicagoland schools.

"This year is a different time to graduate, but one thing remains true: life moves forward. Marquette Bank is proud to support these neighborhood graduates as they take the next step in their education. These future community leaders and professionals have shown their commitment to service and to making a difference in their community," George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank, said. "Service to the community and making a difference are part of our culture at Marquette Bank. We look forward to helping our neighbors and neighborhoods bounce back stronger in the months ahead."

Since the scholarship program began during the 1967-1968 school year, more than $3.4 million has been awarded to almost 1,800 high school seniors from Chicagoland neighborhoods. Students were selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including: four-year universities, community colleges and vocational training schools.

The scholarship program is funded by the Marquette Bank Education Foundation (MBEF) and scholarships were awarded to students chosen by their school's guidance counselors and principals.

Listed below are the 2020 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship recipients (note: information is listed by Student's hometown/location and includes student's name, High School and the institution he or she is planning to attend):

Alsip

Morgan Fitzgerald of Alsip ; St. Laurence High School; Marquette University

Berwyn

Graciela Padilla of Berwyn ; Gage Park High School ; Northern Illinois University

Bolingbrook

Suzanna Schahczinski of Bolingbrook ; Bolingbrook High School; Eastern Illinois University

Bridgeview

Leilani Fonseca of Bridgeview ; Argo Community High School; University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

; Argo Community High School; Loreen Tumeh of Bridgeview ; Oak Lawn Community High School; Moraine Valley Community College

Chicago

Nestor Munoz of Chicago (West Elsdon); Acero - Garcia High School ; Harold Washington College

of (West Elsdon); Acero - ; Neftaly Mora of Chicago (West Elsdon); Air Force Academy High School; Lewis University

of (West Elsdon); Air Force Academy High School; Angeles Munoz Horta of Chicago (West Lawn); Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Kalamazoo College

of (West Lawn); Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Abigail Gonzalez of Chicago (Heart of Chicago ); Benito Juarez Community Academy; Malcolm X College

of (Heart of ); Benito Juarez Community Academy; Dominique Hampton of Chicago (Gresham); Bogan College Prep High School; Illinois State University

of (Gresham); Bogan College Prep High School; Martin Murray of Chicago (Mount Greenwood); Brother Rice High School; St. Xavier University

of (Mount Greenwood); Brother Rice High School; Marcus Smith of Chicago (Washington Heights); Catalyst Maria High School; Adrian College

of (Washington Heights); Catalyst Maria High School; Jillian Zicca of Chicago (West Morgan Park); Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

of (West Morgan Park); Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Hilda Gonzalez of Chicago (West Morgan Park); Curie Metropolitan High School; University of Illinois Chicago

of (West Morgan Park); Curie Metropolitan High School; Lauren Dumas of Chicago ( Chatham ); De La Salle Institute; Palm Beach Atlantic University

of ( ); De La Salle Institute; Palm Beach Atlantic University Galilea Ferrer of Chicago (Chicago Lawn); Eric Solorio Academy High School; University of Illinois at Chicago

of (Chicago Lawn); Eric Solorio Academy High School; Christian Gonzalez of Chicago (Little Village); Farragut Career Academy; Bradley University

of (Little Village); Farragut Career Academy; Myka Burage of Chicago (Ashburn); Goode Stem Academy High School; Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

of (Ashburn); Goode Stem Academy High School; Skyler Cepek of Chicago (Clearing); Hancock High School; Ithaca College

of (Clearing); Hancock High School; Ithaca College Jasmine Berry of Chicago (Englewood); Harper High School ; Western Illinois University

of (Englewood); ; Luis Barron of Chicago (West Lawn); Hubbard High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

of (West Lawn); Hubbard High School; Marlem Juarez of Chicago (Little Village); Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; University of Illinois - Chicago

of (Little Village); Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; - Chicago Lakisha Austin of Chicago (Englewood); Johnson College Prep.; Coe College

of (Englewood); Prep.; Adriana Rojas ( McKinley Park ); Kelly High School ; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

( ); ; Nelly Romo of Chicago ( Garfield Ridge ); Kennedy High School ; Roosevelt University

of ( ); ; Ronelle Johnson of Chicago ( Burnside ); Leo Catholic High School ; Kentucky State University

of ( ); ; Kennedy Cole of Chicago (Gresham); Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Spelman College

of (Gresham); Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Miguel Boleaga of Chicago (Marquette Park); Mansueto High School ; Albion University

of (Marquette Park); ; Albion University Iyania Golliday of Chicago (Brainerd); Morgan Park High School ; Howard University

of (Brainerd); ; Alfonso De La Luz of Chicago (Back of the Yards); Mount Carmel High School; Marquette University

of (Back of the Yards); Mount Carmel High School; Arianne Robinson of Chicago (Gresham); Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Clark Atlanta University

of (Gresham); Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Kiana Walker of Chicago (Roseland); Percy L. Julian High School ; Southern Illinois University Carbondale

of (Roseland); ; Gwendoline Byrne of Chicago ( Norwood Park East ); St. Ignatius College Prep; Syracuse University

of ( ); St. Ignatius College Prep; Daquia Cook of Chicago (Englewood); Simeon Career Academy; St. Olaf College

(Englewood); Simeon Career Academy; Julian Juarez-Butler of Chicago (Englewood); St. Rita High School; St. Xavier University

of (Englewood); St. Rita High School; Ashanti Jackson of Chicago (Back of the Yards); Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Eastern Illinois University

of (Back of the Yards); Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Justin Grant of Chicago (Barnum Grove); Urban Prep. Academies – Beloit College

Cicero

Edwin Sanchez of Cicero ; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; University of Dayton

Evergreen Park

Ramyiah Faison of Evergreen Park ; Evergreen Park High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Frankfort

Mia Gleason of Frankfort ; Providence Catholic High School; Marquette University

Hickory Hills

Klementyna Bachleda-Blaszczak of Hickory Hills ; Stagg High School ; Jagiellonian University - Krakow Poland

Merrionette Park

Michael Piatkiewicz of Merrionette Park ; Eisenhower High School; Moraine Valey Community College

Midlothian

Evelyn Mankowski of Midlothian ; Chicago Christian High School; Valparaiso University

of ; Chicago Christian High School; Karina Quirarte of Midlothian ; Bremen High School; Northern Illinois University

New Lenox

Alecia Szymanek of New Lenox ; Lincoln-Way Central High School; Lewis University

Oak Lawn

Mark Martino of Oak Lawn ; Marist High School ; University of Dayton

of ; ; Yousef Sahknini of Oak Lawn ; Richards High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Oak Forest

James Ostrowski of Oak Forest ; Oak Forest High School; University of Iowa

Orland Park

Layan Qasim of Orland Park ; Sandburg High School; University of Illinois – Chicago

of ; Sandburg High School; – Hannah O'Neill of Orland Park ; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; St. Xavier University

of ; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; Yousef Suleiman of Orland Park ; Universal School; Illinois Institute of Technology

Plainfield

Diana Hernandez of Plainfield ; Romeoville High School; Milliken University

Riverside

Emily Kowal of Riverside ; Trinity High School ; George Washington University

Stickney

Christopher Cinkus of Stickney ; Chicago Hope Academy; Columbia University

of ; Chicago Hope Academy; Joclyn Ordonez of Stickney ; Reavis High School ; St. Xavier University

Tinley Park

Allison Cerullo of Tinley Park ; Andrew High School ; University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign

; ; Gianna Vita of Tinley Park ; Lincoln-Way East High School ; Indiana University – Bloomington

of ; ; – Brian Moriarty of Tinley Park ; Tinley Park High School ; University of Notre Dame

Woodridge

Gloria Vargas of Woodridge ; Lemont High School ; Depaul University

Worth

Sarah Al-Rashideh of Worth; Shepard High School; St. Xavier University

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment focused on the community needs of shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment or scholarship program, call 1-888-254-9500.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank is proud to offer a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing, and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers customers mobile, online and telephone banking options and 55,000+ Free ATMs worldwide.

Marquette Bank has 20+ banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $1.5 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. For more information, visit: http://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

