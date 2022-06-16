Marquette Bank Awards 60 Scholarships to Local Students

"Marquette Bank is proud to support these student leaders as they take the next step in their education. They have shown their commitment to service and to making a difference in their community," George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank, said. "Service to the community and making a difference are part of who we are at Marquette Bank."

The scholarship program is funded by the Marquette Bank Education Foundation (MBEF) and scholarships were awarded to students chosen by their school's guidance counselors and principals.

Since 1968, more than $3.7 million has been awarded to almost 1,900 high school seniors from Chicagoland neighborhoods. Students were selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including: four-year universities, community colleges and vocational training schools.

Listed below are the 2022 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship recipients (note: information is listed by Student's hometown/location and includes student's name, High School and the institution he or she is planning to attend):

Blue Island

Britney Martinez of Blue Island ; Eisenhower High School; University of Illinois - Chicago

Bolingbrook

Ana Paniagua Calderon of Bolingbrook ; Bolingbrook High School; The Nail Inn & School of Cosmetology

Burbank

Ava Divizio of Burbank ; Reavis High School ; Northern Illinois University

Chicago

Carlos Marron of Chicago ; Acero – Major Hector P Garcia MD High School; Bradley University

of ; Acero – P Garcia MD High School; Ashton Williams of Chicago ; Air Force Academy High School; Northern Illinois University

of ; Air Force Academy High School; Juritmi Rubio of Chicago ; Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Dominican University

; Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; Veronica Martinez of Chicago ; Benito Juarez Community Academy; Oberlin College

of ; Benito Juarez Community Academy; Walter Edwards Jr. of Chicago ; Bogan College Prep High School; Northern Illinois University

of ; Bogan College Prep High School; Nicholas Diaz of Chicago ; Brother Rice High School; St. Xavier University

of ; Brother Rice High School; Illiana Moreno of Chicago ; Catalyst Maria High School; Adrian College

of ; Catalyst Maria High School; Ava Gorman of Chicago ; Chicago Christian High School; Olivet Nazarene University

of ; Chicago Christian High School; Micah Payton of Chicago ; Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Southern University of Baton Rouge

of ; Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Giselle Henry of Chicago ; Chicago Hope Academy; University of Notre Dame

of ; Chicago Hope Academy; Kayla Gaultney of Chicago ; Christ the King Jesuit College Prep; University of San Francisco

of ; Christ the King Jesuit College Prep; Heriberto Cancinos of Chicago ; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; St. Xavier University

of ; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; Eduardo Mora of Chicago ; Curie Metropolitan High School; Northern Illinois University

of ; Curie Metropolitan High School; Niya Keller of Chicago ; De La Salle Institute; Jackson State University

of ; De La Salle Institute; Jessica Bryant of Chicago ; Farragut Career Academy; Columbia College Chicago

of ; Farragut Career Academy; Brayan Figueroa of Chicago ; Gage Park High School ; Richard J. Daley College

of ; ; Fabian Flores of Chicago ; Goode Stem Academy High School; Richard J. Daley College

of ; Goode Stem Academy High School; Roberto Ramirez of Chicago ; Hancock High School; Columbia College Chicago

of ; Hancock High School; Rogelio Vasquez of Chicago ; Hubbard High School; Bradley University

of ; Hubbard High School; Ashley Zamudio of Chicago ; Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; University of Illinois Chicago

of ; Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; Shayla Burrows of Chicago ; Johnson College Prep; Morgan State University

of ; Prep; Dilan Sanchez of Chicago ; Kelly High School ; University of Illinois Chicago

of ; ; Annie Rybarova of Chicago ; Kennedy High School ; Illinois State University

of ; ; Oliver Brown of Chicago ; Leo Catholic High School ; Southern University

of ; ; Andrea Martinez of Chicago ; Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; University of Wisconsin Madison

of ; Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Belen Arcos of Chicago ; Mansueto High School ; DePaul University

of ; ; Khalilah Huddleston of Chicago ; Morgan Park High School ; Columbia College Chicago

of ; ; Elena Fernandez of Chicago ; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; University of Michigan Ann Arbor

of ; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; Autumn Wilson of Chicago ; Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Western Illinois University

of ; Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Rasheanda Lewis of Chicago ; Percy L. Julian High School ; Central State University

; ; Maura Sobczyk of Chicago ; St. Ignatius College Prep; The New School

of ; St. Ignatius College Prep; Domoeque McClure of Chicago ; Simeon Career Academy; Chicago State University

; Simeon Career Academy; Osvaldo Sanchez Mercado of Chicago ; Solorio Academy High School; DePaul University

of ; Solorio Academy High School; Alicia Jara of Chicago ; St. Laurence High School; St. Mary's College

of ; St. Laurence High School; Miguel Sanchez of Chicago ; St. Rita of Cascia High School ; Illinois Institute of Technology

of ; St. Rita of ; Yesenia Gomez-Hernandez of Chicago ; Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Dominican University

of ; Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Zethiana Vargas of Chicago ; Trinity High School ; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

; ; Brian Peters of Chicago ; Urban Prep. Academies – Englewood Campus; Northern Illinois University

Chicago Ridge

Pablo Rodriguez of Chicago Ridge ; Richards High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Crestwood

Abdul Kareem Zatar of Crestwood ; Shepard High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Evergreen Park

Myah Johnson of Evergreen Park ; Evergreen Park High School; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Hickory Hills

Rebecca Maloney of Hickory Hills ; Stagg High School ; Vanderbilt University

of ; ; Shurya Islam of Hickory Hills ; Universal School; University of Illinois Chicago

Justice

Veronica Ogorek of Justice; Argo Community High School; University of Illinois Urbana Champaign

Lemont

Abigail Chaidez of Lemont; Lemont High School ; Wheaton College

Markham

Guadalupe Gomez of Markham ; Bremen High School; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

New Lenox

Amber Jaskula of New Lenox ; Lincoln-Way Central High School; Joliet Junior College

Oak Forest

Emily Gattone of Oak Forest ; Tinley Park High School ; Palm Beach Atlantic University

Mokena

Nolan Fletes of Mokena ; Mount Carmel High School; University of Notre Dame

Orland Park

Ella Coyle of Orland Park ; Providence Catholic High School; University of Iowa

of ; Providence Catholic High School; Tomam Motan of Orland Park ; Sandburg High School; Moraine Valley Community College

Oak Lawn

Kathryn Pawlecki of Oak Lawn ; Marist High School ; Illinois State University

of ; ; Amal Perumbully of Oak Lawn ; Oak Lawn Community High School; Loyola University Chicago

Romeoville

Samantha Hernandez of Romeoville ; Romeoville High School; Joliet Junior College

Oak Forest

Tereza Progri of Oak Forest ; Oak Forest High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Orland Hills

Rinsa Reji of Orland Hills ; Andrew High School ; Governors State University

Tinley Park

Nisma Sulieman of Tinley Park ; Lincoln-Way East High School ; St. Xavier University

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, which is an initiative that performs service projects in the areas of shelter, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment or scholarship program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit www.emarquettebank.com/neighborhood.

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of the largest neighborhood banks in Chicagoland and has been helping neighbors, families and businesses achieve their financial goals since 1945. Independent and locally-owned, Marquette Bank offers a full range of banking services, financial solutions, trust, estate, insurance and retirement planning, wealth management, home financing, and lending services to both consumers and local businesses. The Bank offers mobile, online and telephone banking options and free access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide.

In 2021, Marquette Bank was honored for their Community Pandemic Response with the ABA Foundation Community Commitment Award for Volunteerism and the Excellence and Innovation BKD Award Presented by the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI). Marquette Bank currently has ten consecutive Community Reinvestment Act 'Outstanding' ratings representing over 20 years of CRA excellence.

Marquette Bank has 21 banking centers, 2 lending services offices and a corporate administrative center with locations in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Romeoville and Summit, Tinley Park, Illinois. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (OTCQX: MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $2 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of almost $1 billion. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Connect with Marquette Bank on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. For more information, visit: http://www.emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

For More Information:

Jeff MacDonald

708-873-3560

[email protected]

SOURCE Marquette Bank