Marquette Management Provides Notice Of Email Phishing Incident

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Management is notifying certain individuals regarding recent unauthorized access to an employee's email account that may affect the security of some of their personal information. With the assistance of computer forensic experts, Marquette Management's investigation determined that an unknown individual had access to an employee's email account on October 3, 2018 and October 4, 2018 and was later used to send out phishing emails. The investigation was unable to determine which specific emails may have been viewed by the unknown individual, so Marquette Management undertook a programmatic and manual review of emails that were accessible to identify what personal information was stored within the emails and to whom that information relates. Although we are unaware of any actual or attempted misuses of personal information accessible within the account, Marquette Management is providing notification out of an abundance of caution to those individuals whose information was present in the email account. The types of personal information within the account included names and Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, credit/debit card information, financial account information, health insurance information, and medical information.

The security of the information provided to Marquette Management is among the company's highest priorities. Marquette Management has strict security measures in place to protect information in its care. Upon learning of this incident, Marquette Management quickly took steps to confirm the security of its systems, including its employee email accounts. Marquette Management reset the passwords for all email accounts and reviewed company policies and procedures relating to data security. Although Marquette Management is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of personal information as a result of this event, the company arranged to have AllClear ID protect affected individuals' identities for 1 year at no cost to them.

Marquette Management encourages affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity. You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself, by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The consumer reporting agencies can be contacted using the information below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax PO Box 9554 P.O. Box 2000 PO Box 105788 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19016 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-397-3742 1-800-680-7289 1-888-766-0008 www.experian.com www.transunion.com www.equifax.com

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov , 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them.

Marquette Management sincerely regrets any inconvenience this incident may cause affected individuals. Marquette Management remains committed to safeguarding information in our care and we will continue to take proactive steps to enhance the security of our systems. Affected individuals can call our dedicated assistance line at 1-855-904-5765 (toll free), Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00p.m., CT. if they have questions or visit our website at https://bit.ly/2Dt9TjJ.

