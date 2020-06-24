Marquette University, Herzing University Partner on New Pathway Program

The program recognizes that there might be some students in the high school Class of 2020 who need an alternative pathway – possibly due to academic and/or financial reasons – for their four-year college experience. Marquette Horizons at Herzing offers national access to a Marquette degree through a first-year online pathway program.

"This partnership with Herzing University is an unprecedented opportunity for students to start their education at home before they enjoy the unique and transformative experience of an on-campus Marquette education," said Marquette University President Michael Lovell. "Herzing has been recognized nationally for its excellence in online education and has deep expertise with first-generation college students, which aligns with our commitment at Marquette to expanding access and meeting students where they are."

Applications are now being accepted for the Horizons program, which starts in fall 2020 and offers eight core curriculum classes through Herzing. This includes three courses developed and structured by Marquette instructors as well as access to additional Marquette resources. All courses have been approved for transfer credit in full by Marquette, subject to GPA requirements.

"This innovative partnership with Marquette offers a creative alternative for college-age students across the country to pursue their studies with one of the top universities in the country," said Herzing University President Renee Herzing. "We look forward to working with Marquette to provide students with the academic experience and support they need to successfully transition to on-campus learning."

The one-year program blends the strengths of each institution to create an "on-ramp" to the Marquette experience. Students will benefit from Herzing University's 20-year expertise in online education and best-practice student support on a national level.

To connect students to the Marquette community and prepare for their transition, Marquette will provide a variety of resources during the online academic year. Students can interact with an academic advisor who will work with them on their academic path to Marquette, and also access campus libraries, athletic events and other program-specific activities. In addition, they will be assigned a current Marquette student as a peer coach who will serve as a connection and introduction to the Marquette community and experience.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with nine campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2020, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), a regional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu.

About Marquette University

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. A Marquette education offers students a virtually unlimited number of paths and destinations and prepares them for the world by asking them to think critically about it. Marquette's mission is the search for truth, the discovery and sharing of knowledge, the fostering of personal and professional excellence, the promotion of a life of faith and the development of leadership expressed in service to others. Along the way, they ask one thing of every student: Be The Difference.

