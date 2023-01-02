Marquis Who's Who Debuts the Maker's Power List

Marquis also celebrates pioneers in such disciplines as storytelling, art, music and more

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the individuals selected for the fourth quarter of the 2022 Maker's List by releasing the Power List. The Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee and compiled by MWW Maker's List administrator Lisa Diamond with an aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"In 2022, we have witnessed global events that have conjured a vast range of emotions, including bouts of inspiration and joy suffused with hints of melancholy that have inspired in us the drive to persevere and succeed," said Lisa Diamond, administrator of the Maker's List. "These emotions have, no doubt, been guided by the substantial influence of global leaders, innovators and thought provokers – all of whom have stirred dialogue about what it means to be a citizen of Earth." Diamond continued, "In the final installment of this year's Maker's List, we aim to highlight individuals whose steadfast dedication to their causes has transformed 2022 and beyond."

The Power List includes:

Dmitry Muratov : Muratov, a Russian journalist and the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 alongside Maria Ressa for safeguarding freedom of expression in global journalism. In March 2022 , Muratov sold his Nobel Peace Prize medal to an auction, having thereafter donated its proceeds to UNICEF to support refugees from Ukraine . Notably, his medal sold for $103.5 million , the highest price recorded for a Nobel medal. Revered extensively for his advocacy of creative expression, Muratov also earned the International Press Freedom Award from the Committee to Protect Journalists in 2007, recognizing his courage in defending the freedom of the press amid dangerous circumstances. He was awarded the Legion of Honour from the government of France , its highest civilian award, in 2010.

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Brown Jackson was sworn into office as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States in June 2022 . Previously serving as a U.S. circuit judge of the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit from 2021 to 2022, Brown Jackson is recognized as the first Black woman and the first former federal public defender to serve on the Supreme Court. Her nomination and service on the Supreme Court are praised internationally, setting an example for younger generations everywhere. She has been highlighted on TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Larry Page : Page is a computer scientist, business executive and entrepreneur best known for co-founding Google alongside Sergey Brin . Founding Google under the initial domain name "Googol," he was appointed as chief executive officer, serving in that capacity from 1997 until stepping down in 2001 and again from 2011 to 2015. Thereafter, Page served as chief executive officer of Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., until 2019. Accruing a wealth of success and recognition since Google's inception, he was named #1 on Forbes' "America's Most Popular Chief Executives" list in 2015. Previously, Page and Brin received the Marconi Prize in 2004, celebrating the invention of Google and its transformative power in how information is transmitted and received in today's digital age.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy : Following a career in comedy and television, Zelenskyy became president of Ukraine in 2019. He has been a proponent of unity between the Ukrainian- and Russian-speaking parts of the country and advocated for open dialogue with Russian president Vladimir Putin. During the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Zelenskyy received international praise for his leadership skills, becoming a "symbol of the Ukrainian resistance" and described as the "Jewish defender of Ukrainian democracy." In 2022, he was awarded the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award and the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award from the United States of America . Additionally, he was named TIME's 2022 Person of the Year.

The full Power List is below:

Andy Jassy

Barack Obama

Bernard Arnault

Bill Gates

Brian Mariotti

Christine Lagarde

Dmitry Muratov

Elon Musk

Ethan Brown

Gautam Adani

Ilya Sutskever

Janice Bryant Howroyd

Jeff Bezos

Julie Terese Sweet

Kamala Harris

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Larry Page

Louis Von Ahn

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Mark Cuban

Mark Zuckerberg

Max Levchin

Mia Mottley

Oprah Winfrey

Peter Rawlinson

Rhianna

Rishi Sunak

Shonda Rhimes

Steve Schwartzman

Sundar Pichai

Tim Cook

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Warren Buffett

Xi Jinping

Marquis Who's Who has also announced the release of its supplemental Maker's List: Visionaries in Fine Arts. The list commemorates pioneers in storytelling, art, music and more. These fine arts visionaries are celebrated for impacting society on a global scale.

The Visionaries in Fine Arts list includes:

Ada Limón: Limón is a poet who was named the 24th poet laureate of the United States in July 2022 , making her the first Latin American woman to be recognized as poet laureate. Recently authoring the poetry collections "The Hurting Kind" and "Shelter: A Love Letter to Trees" in 2022, she has won numerous accolades, including the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry for her collection "The Carrying" in 2018. With her poetry featured in such prestigious publications as The New Yorker, the Harvard Review and the Pleiades, Limón formerly served as a judge for the National Book Award for Poetry in 2013. She received a Master of Fine Arts from New York University , followed by a fellowship to the Fine Arts Work Center in Massachusetts . In 2003, Limón earned a grant from the New York Foundation for the Arts, winning the Chicago Literary Award for Poetry the same year.

Hwang Dong -hyuk: Dong-hyuk is a screenwriter, film director and producer who was recently named among TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2022. Noteworthy for creating the Netflix series "Squid Game" in 2021, he initially scripted the series in 2008 but could not find a production studio that supported his ideas. In 2019, Netflix adopted the series to enhance its selection of foreign programs, and it soon became the most-watched series launch in Netflix history. Notably, Dong-hyuk was bestowed with an Emmy Award for Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series in 2022 for directing the "Squid Game" episode " Red Light , Green Light." He was the first South Korean individual to win an Emmy in the category.

Sidra Bell : Bell is an educator and choreographer who is the first Black woman to choreograph a dance for the New York City Ballet. Her recent film, "Within Wires," debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic, working with dancers over Zoom on the choreography. Drawing on over 20 years of experience in ballet and modern dance, Bell established a nonprofit dance organization, Sidra Bell Dance New York, through which she has worked with schools and dance companies across the globe. Her teaching pursuits have included serving as a master lecturer at the University of the Arts , an adjunct professor at Ball State University and Barnard College , and an artist-in-residence at Harvard University . Bell was awarded First Place for Choreography by the 15th Internationales Solo-Tanz-Theater Festival in Stuttgart, Germany , in 2011.

Taika Waititi: A filmmaker, actor and comedian, Waititi was named among the 100 Most Influential People in the World by TIME in 2022. Recognized for his vast array of theatrical works and genres, he has directed such acclaimed films as "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," as well as co-directed, co-written and starred in the movie "What We Do in the Shadows," which was later adapted into a television series that he has directed. In television, he directed, executive produced and starred in "Our Flag Means Death," among many other works. Waititi was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to film in 2020. Prior, he earned an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, a Writers Guild of America Award, and nominations for the Golden Globe Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards.

The full Visionaries in Fine Arts list is below:

Ada Limón

Adele

Ariana DeBose

Ava Marie DuVernay

Banksy

Billy Joel

Bobby Flay

Bruce Springsteen

Carole King

Colleen Hoover

David Breslin

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Hwang Dong -hyuk

-hyuk J. Ivy

James Cameron

Jennette McCurdy

John Romero

Katori Hall

Leesa Fanning

Lidia Bastianich

Madonna

Martin Scorsese

Maya Lin

Mel Brooks

Mindy Kaling

Sidra Bell

Sir Lucian Charles Grainge

Stephen King

Stevie Wonder

Taika Waititi

Ta-Nehisi Coates

Taylor Swift

Tiffany Chung

Tyler Perry

Vince Gilligan

