Marquis Who's Who Presents July's Maker's List with a Focus on Attorneys, Activists & Agents of Change

UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the honorees for its July Maker's List, highlighting American Attorneys, Activists & Agents of Change. The Maker's Lists are directed by Erica Lee, CEO of MWW and Star Jones, award-winning media personality, women's and diversity advocate, and executive editor. Monthly, these lists aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"Our July list honors the legal minds and change-makers that have shaped our country and continue to fight for our rights and freedoms," said Erica Lee, CEO of MWW. "This month, you will find a selection of the most tenacious and inspiring individuals, some of whom may be completely unknown to the general public, but have been key in the preservation of our civil liberties."

"The United States Constitution guarantees equal protection under the law, and for that reason, I have for my entire professional career, viewed the law as the great equalizer. In that way, attorneys aren't just defenders of the law, they are also protectors of equality and guardians of justice," said Star Jones, executive editor of the Marquis Who's Who Maker's List. "This month, we recognize the American attorneys, activists and agents of change for their intrepid spirit and relentless pursuit of a better, more just society."

The MWW Maker's List series began in January 2021 with Thought Leaders and progressed to include Catalysts for Change for Black History Month in February, Women Luminaries for Women's History Month in March, Business and Finance Leaders in April, Influencers in STEM and AAPI in May, and LGBTQ+ Catalysts for Change in June. Under the direction of Star Jones, monthly MWW Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee of 13 individuals to bring into focus outstanding thought leaders and change-makers across significant industries. Members of the selection committee hail from diverse professional backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, law, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations and print media.

The Attorneys, Activists & Agents of Change list includes:

Benjamin Crump : Crump is an American attorney who specializes in civil rights and catastrophic personal injury cases. His practice has focused on cases including Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown . He became the attorney for the families of Ahmaud Arbery , Breonna Taylor , George Floyd and Jacob Blake in 2020, and he is the founder of Ben Crump Law , based in Tallahassee, Florida.



Holder was the first African American U.S. Attorney General from 2009 to 2015. In 1997, President Clinton named Holder Deputy Attorney General, making him the first African American to hold the position. Jonathan Ryan: Ryan serves as the executive director of the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), which provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Central and South Texas . Under Ryan's leadership, RAICES has grown from an office of four to the largest nonprofit immigration law office in Texas , with locations in San Antonio , Austin, Dallas , Fort Worth , Corpus Christi , Houston and Washington, D.C. Ryan has helped expand the agency's services to include the representation of thousands of unaccompanied children and mothers with children in detention each year, free services for DACA-eligible individuals across South Texas , and refugee resettlement.



Clarke is an American attorney and serves as the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice. She was previously the president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. She managed the Civil Rights Bureau of the Attorney General's Office under , and successfully represented , the first Black American woman student body president of , in her case against white supremacists. Marilyn Chinitz : Chinitz is a partner in the New York office of Blank Rome LLP, an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices providing a full range of legal and advocacy services to clients around the world. An advocate for the elderly, Chinitz is passionate about fighting financial exploitation and elder abuse and offers legal services pro bono in this capacity. She was awarded as a Champion of Change by the Weinberg Center for Elder Justice in 2021.



Lee is a retired teacher, counselor and activist, who was in the movement to make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday. She is known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," and on , President Biden signed Senate Bill S.475, making Juneteenth the 11 federal holiday. Urvashi Vaid : Vaid is an American LGBTQ rights activist, lawyer and writer. She is the CEO of The Vaid Group LLC, a social innovation firm that works with global and domestic organizations to advance equity, justice and inclusion. Vaid has held a series of roles at the National LGBTQ Task Force and is the author of "Virtual Equality: The Mainstreaming of Gay and Lesbian Liberation," in 1995 and "Irresistible Revolution: Confronting Race, Class and the Assumptions of LGBT Politics," in 2012.



The full Attorneys, Activists & Agents of Change list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

Marquis Who's Who has also announced the release of their supplemental Maker's List for July: Peacekeepers, Protectors & First Responders. The list pays homage to individuals on the front lines who risk their lives to protect and defend the American people and the country's values.

The Peacekeepers, Protectors & First Responders list includes:

Alejandro Mayorkas : Mayorkas is the first Latino immigrant confirmed to serve as Secretary of Homeland Security since February 2, 2021 . During the Obama administration, he served in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and then as Deputy Secretary. During his time at DHS, he led the development and enactment of DACA, negotiated cybersecurity and homeland security agreements with foreign governments, led the department's response to Ebola and Zika, and helped build and administer the Blue Campaign to combat human trafficking. He also developed an emergency relief program for orphaned youth following the January 2010 earthquake in Haiti .



The full Peacekeepers, Protectors & First Responders list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

