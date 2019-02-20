Marriott Bonvoy Kicks Off Global Marketing Campaign to Introduce New Travel Program

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International is launching a global marketing campaign introducing Marriott Bonvoy, the new name that replaces Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG). The campaign celebrates Marriott Bonvoy as a travel program with the tag line "Rewards Reimagined" through its 30 hotel brands, extraordinary experiences and rich member benefits. The comprehensive campaign encompasses advertising across television, digital video, mobile, print, social media, out of home, and cinema, as well as special events and member access to partner experiences around passion points like sports and entertainment. In addition, Marriott's websites and mobile apps, co-branded credit cards and original content such as Marriott Bonvoy guest-room television and digital publication Marriott Bonvoy Traveler all reflect the new name.

"Marriott Bonvoy expresses the joy of 'good travel' made possible by our unmatched portfolio of hotels, culture of hospitality and unique member benefits," said Karin Timpone, Global Marketing Officer, Marriott International. "Our aim is to build awareness for Marriott Bonvoy and to inspire more people to travel."

Highlighting the campaign will be television spots directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jean-Pierre Jeunet in conjunction with Marriott Creative and Content Marketing and the agency Observatory Marketing. Each whimsical television spot is filmed in a magical realism style which is Jeunet's signature, with two-time Oscar-winner Janusz Kaminski overseeing the cinematography. The results are short vignettes filmed at Marriott International properties including The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, W Verbier, JW Marriott Nashville, The Westin Golf Resort & Spa Playa Conchal, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Dubai and the Courtyard by Marriott Sedona. Each hotel vignette shares the joy of good travel using one word, "Bonvoy!" The full, 60-second television spot can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/m9hjvISsDWg

The Marriott Bonvoy campaign will span 22 countries pulsing media throughout the year and will take advantage of major cultural events to further showcase the new travel program around the world. The campaign will include television advertising and digital video in the U.S., as well as in other global markets in Asia, Europe, North America and South America. The initial television spot will premiere in the U.S. during the 91st Oscars and in another first, will be featured within an insulated commercial pod during the broadcast on ABC. The media was planned by Marriott One Media, a dedicated unit within Publicis Groupe.

Manchester United Marketing Partnership

Marriott is bolstering its roster of experiential marketing partners by entering into a multi-year agreement with Premier League powerhouse Manchester United Football Club. The marketing partnership brings together sales and marketing activities around the globe. Marriott Bonvoy branding will appear prominently on ground-level "digiboards" within Old Trafford stadium and will be visible during globally televised matches. Marriott Bonvoy members can bid points for access to a branded luxury suite within the stadium to enjoy great views of the pitch and be treated to VIP hospitality.

Marriott Bonvoy will reach the largest sports fanbase in the world, including Manchester United loyalists who travel to watch the team play league matches and exhibitions around the world. In addition, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the program's digital platform designed for members to purchase or redeem points for unique experiences, will add Manchester United matches, VIP experiences and more. By bidding the points they have earned through hotel stays and Marriott co-branded credit cards, members can access once-in-a-lifetime experiences including meeting club legends and stadium tours. Upcoming experiences available exclusively on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, will allow members who are hosted in the Marriott Bonvoy suite to enjoy:

shadowing the stadium announcer and helping with the pre-match preparations;

welcoming the first team on their arrival at Old Trafford;

following the team's "Kit Manager" as they prep the home team's dressing room for the players arrival.

Manchester United is the latest addition to the list of Marriott Bonvoy's marketing partnerships with iconic brands like Universal Music Group and the FIA Formula One™ World Constructors' Champions, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. Marketing partnerships also provide access to popular cultural events like Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, NCAA Final Four, Hong Kong Sevens, Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival presented by Mastercard, Mutua Madrid Open, World Golf Championships—Mexico Championship, in addition to fan experiences with sports teams including FC Bayern Munich and Toronto Maple Leafs and, in a tie-in with the global advertising launch, the Oscars.



Additional highlights of upcoming Marriott Bonvoy event activations and member experiences which can be won by bidding points on Marriott Bonvoy Moments include;

Access during this year's Oscars including red-carpet viewing seats to see the stars walk into the awards, followed by a private dinner and viewing party at El Capitan Theatre, tickets to the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 27th annual Academy Awards Viewing Party featuring a performance by The Killers, and the ability to attend the most exclusive after-party of the night hosted by Vanity Fair.

Elevated hospitality at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival taking place this April. Highlights of the activation include a branded member lounge, VIP dinner in the Rose Garden, behind-the-scenes tours, VIP viewing and more.

Coming soon, special meet and greets with FIA Formula One ™ World Constructors' Champions, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas . Marriott Bonvoy Moments are planned at the circuit's first three races in Melbourne , Bahrain and Shanghai .

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy is the new travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) starting February 2019. Comprised of a portfolio of 30 hotel brands, members can earn and redeem points for hotel stays and accelerate the points they earn with co-branded credit cards from Chase and American Express. The program offers 120,000 destination tours and adventures on Marriott Bonvoy Moments. When members book direct on Marriott.com they receive perks including free and enhanced Wi-Fi and exclusive member-only rates, and on the Marriott app they enjoy mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit MarriottBonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

