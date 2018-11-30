Marriott Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Marriott International, Inc. - MAR

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Marriott International, Inc. ("Marriott" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MAR) between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover Marriott shareholders' investment losses.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott's and Starwood's systems storing their customers' personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood's network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On November 30, 2018, Marriott disclosed that it had identified a data breach in its Starwood reservation database that may have exposed the personal information of up to 500 million guests. An unauthorized party may have had access to names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, passport numbers, date of birth information, and travel details for approximately 327 million guests. Marriott also disclosed that "[f]or some, the information also includes payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates."

On this news, Marriott's stock fell $6.81 per share or over 5.5% to close at $115.03 per share on November 30, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

