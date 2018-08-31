Marriott International Celebrates Groundbreaking Of $500 Million Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International and luxury development firm Flag Luxury Group today celebrated the start of construction on The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad in Manhattan's vibrant NoMad neighborhood. The luxury hotel is expected to open in 2021.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

"Once complete, this exciting project will become a landmark hotel in one of New York City's most intriguing neighborhoods," said Tony Capuano, EVP and Global Chief Development Officer, Marriott International. "Steeped in history, NoMad is one of the city's fastest-growing hubs for creative and tech firms, as well as world-class retail, dining and nightlife venues, making it a perfect location for Ritz-Carlton guests traveling for business or pleasure."

Rising at 1185 Broadway at 28th Street, the $500 million tower will feature 250 hotel rooms and 16 branded residences designed by award winning architect Rafael Viñoly, with interiors created by renowned interior design firm Yabu Pushelberg. Slated to soar more than 500 feet high, the tower will offer guests and residents striking views of the Empire State Building and downtown Manhattan.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad tower will also include a fine-dining restaurant, the brand's renowned Club Lounge, a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa and fitness center, a rooftop bar, a large public garden and open terraces that will feature greenery and trees, and the brand's legendary service. Two ballrooms plus a 3,000-square-foot outdoor terrace will offer groups attractive settings for corporate and social gatherings.

"At the turn of the century, the NoMad area was home to many of the city's most exclusive luxury hotels and served as a hub for the global elite. Now, this vibrant neighborhood is quickly reclaiming its place as one of New York City's most dynamic neighborhoods and The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad will be at the forefront of this change," said Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, President, Flag Luxury Group, LLC.

"The design of The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, will pay homage to the neighborhood's storied history while also creating a new landmark that speaks to its exciting future," said Rafael Viñoly, Principal, Rafael Viñoly Architects.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ : MAR ) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,700 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 130 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in more than 30 countries and territories. The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in the industry's award- winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ : MAR ).

Flag Luxury Group is a privately held real estate development company headquartered in New York City with a primary focus on luxury hotels and residences as well as land-based entertainment and retail projects. Flag Luxury was formed in 1997 by Dayssi and Paul Kanavos, who were driven by their passion for luxury hospitality and their desire to bring a forward-thinking perspective to the industry. Flag Luxury Group's ability to identify, acquire and build world-class projects in premier gateway city locations has established it as a leading development company in the industry.

