Marriott International CEO To Participate In Webcast Hosted By Bank of America Securities September 10

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will participate in a webcast hosted by Bank of America Securities, to be held on Thursday, September 10. Mr. Sorenson's remarks will be at approximately 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "Bank of America Hosted Webcast" under "Events & Presentations."

The webcast will be available until December 10, 2020 at the same site.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,400 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 135 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

