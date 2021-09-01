Marriott International CEO To Speak At Bank Of America Securities Gaming And Lodging Conference September 9; Remarks To Be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Capuano, chief executive officer at Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR), will speak at the 2021 Bank of America Securities Gaming and Lodging Conference, to be held on Thursday, September 9. Mr. Capuano's remarks will be at approximately 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "BofA Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

The webcast will be available until October 9, 2021 at the same site.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

