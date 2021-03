Marriott International CFO To Speak At J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum March 12; Remarks To Be Webcast

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leeny Oberg, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), will speak at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum, to be held on Friday, March 12. Ms. Oberg's remarks will be at approximately 10:15 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to http://www.marriott.com/investor, and then click on the link to the "J.P. Morgan Management Access Forum" under "Events & Presentations."

The webcast will be available until April 11, 2021 at the same site.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

