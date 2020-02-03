Marriott International Expands at Frankfurt Airport Offering More Choice Than Ever Before with Flagship Sheraton and Marriott Brands

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International has unveiled an exciting new offering at Frankfurt Airport following a long-term commitment to upgrade and elevate the existing Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center. The renovation of the property not only delivers a revamped Sheraton hotel to the market but also a brand-new Marriott hotel, bringing two of Marriott International's most well-known brands together in one location for the first time. Each hotel is distinct and retains individual brand characteristics, including guest rooms, executive lounges and lobby experience, but shares expansive facilities including dining, conference and fitness.

"I am delighted that we can leverage the synergies and appeal of these two popular brands to offer our guests more choice and flexibility," said John Licence, VP Premium & Select Brands Europe, Marriott International. "Both brands are transforming the guest experience in their own unique way, meaning we will be able to offer the best of both at Germany's largest aviation hub and a key business destination."

Previously occupying three inter-connected buildings with 1,008 rooms, the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel & Conference Center has been divided to allow for a 779-room Sheraton hotel and a 233-room Marriott hotel. Over the past five years, all rooms of the Sheraton hotel have been refurbished, offering guests a comfortable experience. Focused on connecting communities in line with the brand vision, the Sheraton hotel will soon offer a new Sheraton Club Lounge, designed to offer the comfort and connectivity that Sheraton guests are looking for.

Reflecting Marriott Hotels' ethos of creating spaces that enable guests to flourish, the new Frankfurt Airport Marriott Hotel delivers the residential design aesthetic with locally-inspired accents the brand is known for. Led by Hamburg-based JOI-Design, the design is stylish and sophisticated and takes cues from Frankfurt's history of literature, the printing industry and the famous Frankfurt Book Fair with inspiring quotations, a sofa for reading and relaxing, and library elements in the new lobby. The aim of the design is to promote creativity and productivity.

The Frankfurt Airport Marriott Hotel's 233 contemporary guest rooms feature hard-wood flooring, comfortable work zones with sofas and flexible tables, and stylish lighting. The hotel also features the brand's signature M Club, an exclusive 24/7 lounge for relaxing, working and meeting.

The final stage of the renovation will commence shortly with the refurbishment of the Sheraton lobby, Sheraton Conference Center, and shared dining facilities, of which there are two restaurants and two bars. The Sheraton Conference Center, offering 57 meeting spaces across 4,148 square metres, has already been updated with a state-of-the-art lighting concept and will enjoy further refurbishments over the next two years. The property expects to be fully transformed by the end of 2022.

Marriott International now offers five properties at Frankfurt Airport including Moxy Frankfurt Airport, Moxy Frankfurt Airport Kelsterbach and Element Frankfurt Airport.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program with 141 million members globally. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

