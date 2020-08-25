Marriott International Partners with meQuilibrium to Support Employee Emotional Health and Wellbeing

BOSTON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International has selected meQuilibrium, the leading science-based resilience training solution, to support the mental wellbeing of its global associates. Marriott's associates worldwide can now access meQuilibrium's digital science-based cognitive solution to navigate these unprecedented times and build their adaptive capacity, resilience and agility.

"Marriott is invested in the wellbeing of all associates, including those returning to work or currently furloughed as well as front-line employees who may be dealing with anxiety, uncertainty and stress," says Dr. David Rodriguez, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Marriott International. "meQuilibrium's best-in-class solution offers mental wellbeing expertise that supports our associates who are managing the stress and uncertainty associated with disruption, transformation and rapid change."

"Our partnership with Marriott is a testament to their people-first culture," says Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "Marriott has long been known for prioritizing its associates' wellbeing and we are glad they have chosen our science-based resilience platform to meet the mental health needs of their associates. They are taking measures in this extraordinary time to take care of their associates."

COVID-19 has disrupted the world and business challenges continue to mount, making resilience all the more important. meQuilibrium's platform provides data-driven insights for individuals by creating predictive models that generate relevant, interactive, and skill-building activities, resources, and support. The platform offers a highly personalized, prescriptive journey to help employees become more resilient, empathetic, and emotionally intelligent.

Marriott associates can access meQuilibrium Engage, a cloud-based, globally scalable system designed to help people manage stress and change. Multiple language editions are available to associates including Spanish, Portuguese and Japanese to help support Marriott's global workforce.

About meQuilibrium

meQuilibrium is the #1 digital solution for building resilience at scale for Fortune 500 global enterprises, helping businesses innovate and navigate uncertain times. meQuilibrium harnesses the science of resilience, AI, predictive analytics and neuroscience to help businesses build workforce wellbeing and potential. Leading employers have recognized the power of resilience, and meQuilibrium's intelligent cloud-based resilience-building system, to both mitigate the negative impacts of stress on an individual basis, at scale, but to also build resilient and agile workforce populations capable of thriving in change.

meQuilibrium has been named to the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row and has been honored with numerous other awards including a TalentCulture 2020 HR Tech Award and Deloitte's 2019 North America Technology Fast 500 Award. Learn more at https://www.meQuilibrium.com .

