Marriott International Ranks #1 On DiversityInc Top 50 List

BETHESDA, Md., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. was recognized as the #1 company for diversity across industries on the 2020 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. The ranking also makes Marriott the highest-ranking hospitality company on the list for more than ten years and the only one to have achieved the top ranking. The company was also ranked on specialty "Top Companies" lists for Board of Directors (#4), Supplier Diversity (#5), and LGBT efforts (unranked list).

"Being named #1 for diversity at this moment in history feels especially meaningful," said Dr. David Rodriguez, Marriott International Global Chief Human Resources Officer. "It takes generations of inclusive leadership, deep commitment and conviction to create a culture of belonging where all associates are treated with dignity and respect. This culture has always been the foundation for our business of hospitality. Even during these incredibly challenging times, our associates have intensified their inspirational efforts to take care of their communities, guests and each other."

Marriott's success in the diversity and inclusion space is based on a 360-degree cultural approach encompassing results-oriented metrics and initiatives supporting associates, customers, suppliers and owners. This approach had led to signature accomplishments such as collaborating with leading human rights nonprofits on human trafficking prevention training and leveraging TakeCare, its award-winning employee wellbeing program, to advance the practice of diversity and inclusion in the modern workplace.

Marriott has consistently championed diversity and inclusion, maintaining one of the most diverse and inclusive workforces as a strategic business priority. The company has been recognized for its talent development programs with a long list of notable and lifetime achievement awards, including - Working Mother 100 Best Companies Quarter Century and Hall of Fame, Black Enterprise Best Companies for Diversity, a repeat LATINA Style Company of the Year, Asia Society Best Companies for Asian Pacific Americans, National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) Top Companies for Executive Women Hall of Fame, a Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and have received a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for many years. For more information on Marriott's global diversity and inclusion initiatives: www.marriott.com/diversity.

"At Marriott we believe in the fundamental human need for opportunity, community and purpose in the workplace," added Rodriguez. "Our company is made up of people with many different identities and life circumstances, but we come together to serve our guests, community and each other — it connects us and is an enormous and exceptional source of pride."

The DiversityInc rankings are determined by an objective methodology calculating factors such as Talent Pipeline, Equitable Talent Development (including commitments to mentorship and philanthropy), CEO/Leadership Commitment, and Supplier Diversity. The empirical data for the rankings is provided by a 300-question survey filled out by personnel at the participating companies.

About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

