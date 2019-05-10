Marriott International Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

BETHESDA, Md., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.09 , a 6 percent decrease from prior year results. First quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.41 , a 5 percent increase over first quarter 2018 adjusted results;

First quarter 2019 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 1.1 percent worldwide, 1.9 percent outside North America and 0.8 percent in North America ;

The company added nearly 19,000 rooms during the first quarter, including roughly 3,000 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 8,000 rooms in international markets;

At quarter-end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 2,900 hotels and approximately 475,000 rooms, including roughly 25,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts;

First quarter reported net income totaled $375 million , an 11 percent decrease from prior year results. First quarter adjusted net income totaled $482 million , a 1 percent decrease from prior year adjusted results;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $821 million in the quarter, a 7 percent increase over first quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA;

Marriott repurchased 6.7 million shares of the company's common stock for $828 million during the first quarter. Year-to-date through May 8 , the company has repurchased 8.1 million shares for $1.02 billion .

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported first quarter 2019 results.

Arne M. Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, said, "Marriott's performance in the first quarter was solid. Worldwide systemwide RevPAR for comparable hotels increased 1.1 percent, net rooms grew 5.3 percent, and gross fee revenue rose 6 percent. Despite modest RevPAR growth and higher labor costs, we increased North American house profit margins by 30 basis points and held worldwide house profit margins flat at our company-operated hotels through cost synergies, leading to strong incentive management fee performance in the quarter. Worldwide systemwide RevPAR index increased 100 basis points with index gains in the U.S. at nearly the same level.

"We continue to build our company for the future. In the first quarter, we opened our 7,000th property, the 27-story St. Regis Hong Kong. Year-over-year gross room openings accelerated to nearly 19,000 rooms, a first quarter record. Our development pipeline totaled approximately 475,000 rooms at quarter-end, nearly 3 percent higher than a year ago. Marriott Bonvoy membership rose by 5 million to reach nearly 130 million members.

"Our results in the first quarter highlight the resiliency of our business model and the strength of our brands. Year-to date through May 8, we have returned nearly $1.2 billion to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and we continue to expect to return at least $3 billion for full year 2019."

First Quarter 2019 Results

Marriott's reported net income totaled $375 million in the 2019 first quarter, compared to 2018 first quarter reported net income of $420 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.09 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

First quarter 2019 adjusted net income totaled $482 million, compared to 2018 first quarter adjusted net income of $487 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the first quarter totaled $1.41, a 5 percent increase from adjusted diluted EPS of $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. See page A-2 for the calculation of adjusted results. Adjusted results exclude merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. Adjusted results for the 2018 first quarter also exclude adjustments to the provisional tax charge resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Act) and an increase to the gain on the sale of Avendra. Adjusted results for the 2018 first quarter include $53 million pre-tax ($0.11 per share) of asset sale gains.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $732 million in the 2019 first quarter, a 6 percent increase over base management and franchise fees of $690 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to unit growth and higher credit card branding fees.

First quarter 2019 incentive management fees totaled $163 million, a 5 percent increase compared to incentive management fees of $155 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase largely reflects higher net house profit at most hotels, particularly North American full-service hotels.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $50 million in the 2019 first quarter, compared to $70 million in the year-ago quarter. Compared to the year-ago quarter, results decreased largely due to $21 million of lower termination fees.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2019 first quarter totaled $222 million, compared to $247 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease largely reflects the $35 million expense in the 2018 first quarter for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce and unfavorable foreign exchange in the year-ago quarter, partially offset by an increase in administrative costs and bad debt reserves in the 2019 first quarter.

In the 2019 first quarter, the company incurred $44 million of expenses and recognized $46 million of insurance recoveries related to the data security incident it disclosed on November 30, 2018. The expenses and insurance proceeds are reflected in either the Reimbursed expenses or Merger-related costs and charges lines of the Income Statement, which have been excluded from adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA.

Gains and other income, net, totaled $5 million, compared to $59 million in the year-ago quarter. Gains and other income, net, in the 2018 first quarter largely reflected the $53 million gain associated with the sale of the Buenos Aires Sheraton and Park Tower properties.

Interest expense, net, totaled $91 million in the first quarter compared to $70 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is largely due to higher debt balances and interest rates.

Equity in earnings for the first quarter totaled $8 million, compared to $13 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decrease largely reflects the buyout of the AC joint venture.

The reported provision for income taxes totaled $57 million in the first quarter, a 13.2 percent reported effective tax rate, compared to $112 million in the year-ago quarter, a 21.1 percent reported effective tax rate. The reported effective tax rate in the 2019 first quarter largely reflects $42 million of favorable discrete items, compared to $16 million of such items in the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $821 million, a 7 percent increase over first quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $770 million. See page A-8 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.

First Quarter 2019 Results Compared to February 28, 2019 Guidance

On February 28, 2019, the company estimated gross fee revenues for the first quarter would be $885 million to $905 million. Actual gross fee revenues totaled $895 million in the quarter, largely reflecting greater than expected incentive fees, particularly in North America.

The company estimated general, administrative, and other expenses for the first quarter would total $215 million to $220 million. Actual expenses of $222 million in the quarter were higher than expected, largely due to an increase in bad debt reserves.

The company estimated an adjusted effective tax rate of 21 percent for the 2019 first quarter. The adjusted provision for income taxes totaled $95 million in the first quarter, a 16.5 percent effective rate. The tax rate was lower than expected partially due to $15 million of better than expected windfall tax benefit and $12 million of additional favorable discrete items.

The company estimated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter would total $820 million to $845 million. Actual adjusted EBITDA totaled $821 million.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 114 new properties (18,842 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2019 first quarter, including The Times Square EDITION, W Dubai – The Palm, and Hotel Banke, Autograph Collection in Paris. Fifteen properties (2,693 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At quarter-end, Marriott's lodging system encompassed 7,003 properties and timeshare resorts with nearly 1,333,000 rooms.

At quarter-end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,853 properties with approximately 475,000 rooms, including 1,166 properties with nearly 216,000 rooms under construction and 146 properties with roughly 25,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2019 first quarter, worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.1 percent (a 0.3 percent decrease using actual dollars). North American comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 0.8 percent (a 0.6 percent increase using actual dollars), and international comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.9 percent (a 2.5 percent decrease using actual dollars) for the same period.

Worldwide comparable company-operated house profit margins were flat in the first quarter, reflecting solid cost controls and synergies from the Starwood acquisition offset by the impact of modest RevPAR growth and higher wages. House profit margins for comparable company-operated properties outside North America decreased 30 basis points and North American comparable company-operated house profit margins increased 30 basis points in the first quarter.

Balance Sheet

At quarter-end, Marriott's total debt was $10,256 million and cash balances totaled $258 million, compared to $9,347 million in debt and $316 million of cash at year-end 2018.

In March 2019, the company issued $300 million of floating rate Series BB Senior Notes due in 2021, and $550 million of Series CC Senior Notes due in 2024 with a 3.60 percent interest rate coupon. The company expects to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Marriott Common Stock

Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding used to calculate both reported and adjusted diluted EPS totaled 342.8 million in the 2019 first quarter, compared to 363.3 million shares in the year-ago quarter.

The company repurchased 6.7 million shares of common stock in the 2019 first quarter for $828 million at an average price of $124.16 per share. Year-to-date through May 8, the company has repurchased 8.1 million shares for $1.02 billion at an average price of $125.91 per share.

Accounting Update

In the first quarter of 2019, the company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 (the new lease standard), which brings substantially all leases onto the balance sheet, including operating leases. Adoption of the new standard did not impact the Income Statements or Statements of Cash Flows. A discussion of the impact of the lease changes can be found in the company's first quarter 2019 Form 10-Q, filed on May 10, 2019.

2019 Outlook

The following outlook for second quarter and full year 2019 does not include merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue or reimbursed expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant.

For the 2019 second quarter, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent in North America, 2 to 4 percent outside North America, and 1 to 3 percent worldwide.

The company anticipates second quarter 2019 gross fee revenues will total $990 million to $1,010 million, a 4 to 6 percent increase over second quarter 2018 gross fee revenues of $951 million, including an estimated $5 million of unfavorable foreign exchange. The company anticipates second quarter 2019 incentive management fees will decrease slightly compared to second quarter 2018 incentive management fees of $176 million due to hotels under renovation.

The company expects second quarter 2019 diluted EPS could total $1.52 to $1.58, a 9 to 12 percent decline compared to second quarter 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.73. Second quarter 2018 adjusted results include $119 million pre-tax ($0.26 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and equity in earnings. Second quarter 2019 guidance does not assume any asset sale gains.

Marriott anticipates second quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $940 million to $965 million, flat to up 3 percent over second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $939 million. This estimate does not reflect any asset sales that may occur in the second quarter of 2019. See page A-9 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

For the full year 2019, Marriott expects comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 3 percent in North America, 2 to 4 percent outside North America, and 1 to 3 percent worldwide.

Marriott anticipates net room additions of roughly 5.5 percent for full year 2019, with expected room deletions of 1 to 1.5 percent.

The company expects full year 2019 gross fee revenues will total $3,845 million to $3,925 million, a 6 to 8 percent increase over 2018 gross fee revenues of $3,638 million, including approximately $10 million of unfavorable foreign exchange. Full year 2019 estimated gross fee revenues include $410 million to $420 million of credit card branding fees, compared to $380 million for full year 2018. Compared to the estimate the company provided on February 28, this estimate of gross fee revenues largely reflects higher incentive management fees. The company anticipates full year 2019 incentive management fees will increase at a mid single-digit rate over 2018 full year incentive management fees of $649 million.

Marriott anticipates full year 2019 owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, could total $285 million to $295 million. This estimate reflects stronger results at owned and leased hotels, offset by $40 million to $45 million of lower year-over-year termination fees. This outlook for full year 2019 does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year.

The company expects full year 2019 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $920 million to $930 million, flat to down 1 percent from full year 2018 expenses of $927 million. Full year 2018 general, administrative, and other expenses included a $51 million expense for the company's supplemental investments in its workforce, which is not expected to repeat in 2019.

The company anticipates full year 2019 diluted EPS could total $5.97 to $6.19, flat to down 4 percent from 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $6.21. Full year adjusted 2018 results include $183 million pre-tax ($0.44 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net and $65 million pre-tax ($0.21 per share) of asset sale gains in equity in earnings. Full year 2019 guidance does not assume any additional asset sale gains in either gains and other income, net, or equity in earnings.

Marriott expects full year 2019 adjusted EBITDA could total $3,615 million to $3,715 million, a 4 to 7 percent increase over 2018 adjusted EBITDA of $3,473 million. See page A-10 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.



Second Quarter 20191 Full Year 20191 Gross fee revenues $990 million to $1,010 million $3,845 million to $3,925 million Contract investment

amortization Approx. $15 million Approx. $60 million Owned, leased and other

revenue, net of direct

expenses Approx. $80 million $285 million to $295 million Depreciation, amortization,

and other expenses Approx. $55 million Approx. $215 million General, administrative,

and other expenses $225 million to $230 million $920 million to $930 million Operating income $770 million to $795 million $2,925 million to $3,025 million Gains and other income Approx. $0 million Approx. $10 million Net interest expense Approx. $95 million Approx. $375 million Equity in earnings (losses) Approx. $5 million Approx. $25 million Earnings per share - diluted $1.52 to $1.58 $5.97 to $6.19 Effective tax rate 24.5 percent 22.5 percent

1The outlook provided in this table does not include merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue or reimbursed expenses, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant.

The company expects investment spending in 2019 will total approximately $600 million to $800 million, including approximately $225 million for maintenance capital. Investment spending also includes other capital expenditures (including property acquisitions), new mezzanine financing and mortgage notes, contract acquisition costs, and equity and other investments. Assuming this level of investment spending and no additional asset sales, at least $3 billion could be returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in 2019.

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our RevPAR, profit margin and earnings outlook and assumptions; the number of lodging properties we expect to add to or remove from our system in the future; our expectations regarding the estimates of the impact of new accounting standards; our expectations about investment spending and tax rate; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from the data security incident; changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income, including guidance that may be issued by U.S. standard-setting bodies on how provisions of the Tax Act will be applied or otherwise administered; and changes to our estimates of the impact of the new accounting standards. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of May 10, 2019. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG).

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED FIRST QUARTER 2019 AND 2018 (in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)































As Reported

As Reported 10

Percent



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)



March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018 REVENUES











Base management fees

$ 282

$ 273

3 Franchise fees 1

450

417

8 Incentive management fees

163

155

5 Gross Fee Revenues

895

845

6 Contract investment amortization 2

(14)

(18)

22 Net Fee Revenues

881

827

7 Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

375

406

(8) Cost reimbursement revenue 4

3,756

3,776

(1) Total Revenues

5,012

5,009

-













OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES











Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

325

336

3 Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

54

54

- General, administrative, and other 7

222

247

10 Merger-related costs and charges

9

34

74 Reimbursed expenses 4

3,892

3,808

(2) Total Expenses

4,502

4,479

(1)













OPERATING INCOME

510

530

(4)













Gains and other income, net 8

5

59

(92) Interest expense

(97)

(75)

(29) Interest income

6

5

20 Equity in earnings 9

8

13

(38)













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

432

532

(19)













Provision for income taxes

(57)

(112)

49













NET INCOME

$ 375

$ 420

(11)













EARNINGS PER SHARE











Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.10

$ 1.17

(6) Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.09

$ 1.16

(6)













Basic Shares

339.6

358.4



Diluted Shares

342.8

363.3









1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale or impairment of joint ventures and investments, and results from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts)



The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin,

Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted EPS, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.



Three Months Ended









Percent

March 31,

March 31,

Better/

2019

2018 1

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 5,012

$ 5,009



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756)

(3,776)



Adjusted total revenues** 1,256

1,233















Operating income, as reported 510

530



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756)

(3,776)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,892

3,808



Add: Merger-related costs and charges 9

34



Adjusted operating income ** 655

596

10%











Operating income margin 10%

11%



Adjusted operating income margin ** 52%

48%















Net income, as reported 375

420



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756)

(3,776)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,892

3,808



Add: Merger-related costs and charges 9

34



Less: Gain on sale of Avendra -

(5)



Income tax effect of above adjustments (38)

(16)



Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 -

22



Adjusted net income ** $ 482

$ 487

-1%











Diluted EPS, as reported $ 1.09

$ 1.16



Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 1.41

$ 1.34

5%





** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



1 Reflects revised information as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of March 31, 2019















North America Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 765 241,753 1,186 308,354 1,951 550,107 Marriott Hotels 123 66,322 168 49,722 291 116,044 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 146 1 146 Sheraton 27 23,438 186 63,757 213 87,195 Courtyard 240 38,356 99 21,376 339 59,732 Westin 44 24,123 70 21,632 114 45,755 The Ritz-Carlton 38 11,002 55 15,002 93 26,004 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 JW Marriott 16 10,038 50 19,624 66 29,662 Renaissance 27 11,574 57 17,804 84 29,378 Le Méridien 3 570 73 20,143 76 20,713 Residence Inn 110 16,897 6 643 116 17,540 Four Points 1 134 74 19,106 75 19,240 W Hotels 24 6,965 28 6,908 52 13,873 The Luxury Collection 5 2,234 50 8,866 55 11,100 St. Regis 9 1,728 30 6,903 39 8,631 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 Aloft 1 330 37 8,797 38 9,127 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 AC Hotels by Marriott 3 517 59 7,098 62 7,615 Delta Hotels 24 6,626 - - 24 6,626 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 31 4,761 38 6,300 SpringHill Suites 31 4,988 - - 31 4,988 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 31 4,580 31 4,580 Protea Hotels - - 36 4,328 36 4,328 Autograph Collection 5 1,307 14 2,141 19 3,448 TownePlace Suites 17 1,948 - - 17 1,948 Element 1 180 6 1,253 7 1,433 EDITION 3 1,019 6 1,301 9 2,320 Moxy - - 4 599 4 599 Tribute Portfolio - - 4 659 4 659 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,248 615,942 559 117,226 4,807 733,168 Courtyard 773 102,917 72 13,434 845 116,351 Fairfield by Marriott 944 87,645 15 2,564 959 90,209 Residence Inn 690 82,053 7 963 697 83,016 Marriott Hotels 214 66,654 53 15,301 267 81,955 Sheraton 161 47,763 62 17,715 223 65,478 SpringHill Suites 392 44,986 - - 392 44,986 TownePlace Suites 378 37,979 - - 378 37,979 Westin 86 28,396 24 7,577 110 35,973 Autograph Collection 92 19,275 55 12,339 147 31,614 Four Points 156 23,619 47 7,452 203 31,071 Renaissance 61 17,457 28 7,601 89 25,058 Aloft 107 15,966 16 2,652 123 18,618 AC Hotels by Marriott 51 8,652 36 5,157 87 13,809 The Luxury Collection 12 2,850 42 7,992 54 10,842 Delta Hotels 38 8,590 2 562 40 9,152 Moxy 13 2,739 27 5,703 40 8,442 Le Méridien 16 3,417 16 4,244 32 7,661 JW Marriott 12 5,643 6 1,624 18 7,267 Tribute Portfolio 19 4,494 11 1,210 30 5,704 Element 32 4,418 2 293 34 4,711 Protea Hotels - - 37 2,770 37 2,770 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 73 1 73

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of March 31, 2019















North America Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 29 8,281 34 8,820 63 17,101 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Sheraton 2 1,474 4 1,830 6 3,304 Marriott Hotels 3 1,664 5 1,631 8 3,295 W Hotels 1 509 2 665 3 1,174 Protea Hotels - - 7 1,168 7 1,168 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Renaissance 1 317 3 749 4 1,066 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 553 2 553 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 St. Regis 1 238 1 160 2 398 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 The Luxury Collection - - 2 287 2 287 Autograph Collection - - 2 247 2 247 Residences 57 6,729 36 3,424 93 10,153 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,624 11 950 46 5,574 W Residences 9 1,078 5 524 14 1,602 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 593 14 1,178 Westin Residences 3 266 2 362 5 628 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 115 5 266 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 EDITION Residences 1 25 - - 1 25 Timeshare* 70 18,424 19 3,873 89 22,297 Grand Total 5,169 891,129 1,834 441,697 7,003 1,332,826



*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes, these counts are captured in the Corporate segment.