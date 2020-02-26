Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $0.85 , compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.57 , compared to fourth quarter 2018 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.44 . Reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the 2019 fourth quarter included the benefit of $0.32 of asset sale gains, partially offset by $0.26 of asset impairments. Reported and adjusted diluted EPS for the 2018 fourth quarter included the benefit of $0.02 of asset sale gains;

Fourth quarter 2019 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 1.1 percent worldwide, with 1.5 percent growth outside North America and 0.9 percent growth in North America ;

Worldwide comparable systemwide RevPAR index grew 240 basis points in the fourth quarter;

Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $279 million , a 12 percent decrease from prior year results. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $517 million , a 4 percent increase from prior year adjusted results;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $901 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, a 4 percent increase compared to fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA;

Full year 2019 reported diluted EPS totaled $3.80 , compared to $5.38 in the prior year. Full year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS totaled $6.00 , compared to $6.21 in the prior year. Reported and adjusted diluted EPS for 2019 included the benefit of $0.33 of asset sale gains partially offset by $0.25 of asset impairments. Reported and adjusted diluted EPS for 2018 included the benefit of $0.66 and $0.65 of asset sale gains, respectively;

Full year 2019 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR rose 1.3 percent worldwide, with 2.2 percent growth outside North America and 1.0 percent growth in North America ;

The company added more than 78,000 rooms globally during 2019, including roughly 14,300 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 34,000 rooms in international markets;

At year-end 2019, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 3,050 hotels and approximately 515,000 rooms, including roughly 23,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Over 220,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction at the end of 2019;

For full year 2019, Marriott repurchased 17.3 million shares of the company's common stock for $2.3 billion , including 3.1 million shares for $432 million in the fourth quarter.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported solid fourth quarter 2019 results.

Arne M. Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International, said, "We are pleased with our performance in 2019. We grew rooms nearly 5 percent, achieved record RevPAR index gains, drove higher guest satisfaction scores, and maintained global hotel profit margins in a low RevPAR growth environment. Our fee-driven, asset light business model and successful asset recycling continued to generate significant excess cash, allowing us to return a total of $2.9 billion to shareholders during the year.

"Marriott Bonvoy is driving market share at our hotels by leveraging our industry-leading distribution and powerful brand portfolio. Loyalty members accounted for 52 percent of occupied rooms in 2019, a 250-basis point increase year over year. Our worldwide systemwide RevPAR index for comparable hotels increased 200 basis points in 2019 and rose 240 basis points in the fourth quarter alone. We are increasing our market share of rooms as well, with record signings in 2019 taking our development pipeline to approximately 515,000 rooms at year-end.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the Coronavirus situation. I am particularly proud of our Asia Pacific team as they assist affected customers and fellow associates. To date, the crisis has primarily affected our Asia Pacific region.

"Given the fluid nature of the situation, we have not reflected the impact from the outbreak in our base case outlook for this year. For full year 2020, our base case outlook assumes comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will be flat to up 2 percent, with RevPAR growth in North America around the middle of that range. We assume net rooms additions of 5 to 5.25 percent in 2020.

"Given those assumptions, our base case assumes gross fee revenues in 2020 could total $4 billion, a 5 percent increase compared to 2019. However, assuming the current low occupancy rates in the Asia Pacific region continue, with no meaningful impact outside the region, we estimate the company could earn roughly $25 million in lower fee revenue per month, compared to our 2020 base case outlook."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $274 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, compared to 2018 fourth quarter reported operating income of $422 million. Reported net income totaled $279 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, compared to 2018 fourth quarter reported net income of $317 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $0.85 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.92 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2019 fourth quarter totaled $603 million, compared to 2018 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $680 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2019 fourth quarter includes impairment charges of $114 million in depreciation, amortization, and other expenses.

Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income totaled $517 million, compared to 2018 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $497 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the fourth quarter totaled $1.57, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. Results for the 2019 fourth quarter include the benefit of $134 million pretax ($0.32 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net, partially offset by $114 million pretax ($0.26 per share) of impairment charges in depreciation, amortization, and other expenses. Results for the 2018 fourth quarter include a $6 million pretax ($0.02 per share) asset sale gain in gains and other income, net. Adjusted results exclude merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. See page A-3 for the 2019 adjusted diluted EPS calculation.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $799 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, an 8 percent increase over base management and franchise fees of $743 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to rooms growth, RevPAR growth, and higher credit card branding fees.

Fourth quarter 2019 incentive management fees totaled $175 million, a 5 percent increase compared to incentive management fees of $167 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase largely reflects new units and higher net house profits at managed hotels in North America and Europe, partially offset by lower net house profits in Hong Kong.

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2019 fourth quarter totaled $179 million, compared to $62 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects a $99 million impairment charge associated with a leased hotel in North America and a $15 million impairment charge related to the sale of a hotel in North America.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2019 fourth quarter totaled $267 million, compared to $242 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects an increase in development and legal costs, higher bad debt expense, and unfavorable foreign exchange.

In the 2019 fourth quarter, the company incurred $14 million of expenses and recognized $7 million of insurance recoveries related to the data security incident it disclosed on November 30, 2018. The expenses and insurance recoveries are reflected in either the reimbursed expenses or merger-related costs and charges lines of the Income Statement, both of which have been excluded from adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA.

Based on the ongoing proceeding involving the U.K. Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), in the fourth quarter the company also reduced to $65 million the non-tax deductible accrual recorded in the second quarter of 2019 for the fine proposed by ICO in July 2019 in relation to the data security incident. The reduction of the accrual is reflected in the merger-related costs and charges line of the Income Statement, which has been excluded from adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA.

Gains and other income, net, totaled $138 million, compared to $3 million in the year-ago quarter. Gains and other income, net, in the 2019 fourth quarter primarily reflects $134 million of gains associated with the sales of two hotels in North America.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Compared to November 5, 2019 Guidance

On November 5, 2019, the company estimated gross fee revenues would total $960 million to $970 million in the fourth quarter. Actual gross fee revenues totaled $974 million in the quarter, largely reflecting higher than expected incentive management fees in North America.

The company estimated owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, for the fourth quarter would total approximately $85 million. Actual results of $92 million in the quarter were higher than estimated, largely due to higher termination fees.

The company estimated depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the fourth quarter would total approximately $55 million. Actual expenses of $179 million in the quarter were higher than estimated, largely due to asset impairments of $114 million and contract write-offs related to terminated hotels.

The company estimated general, administrative, and other expenses for the fourth quarter would total $250 million to $255 million. Actual expenses of $267 million in the quarter were higher than estimated, largely due to legal costs, bad debt expenses, and foreign exchange.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 173 new properties (25,399 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2019 fourth quarter, including W Ibiza in Spain, JW Marriott Maldives, and North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles. Twenty-nine properties (6,400 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At year-end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled more than 7,300 properties and timeshare resorts, with roughly 1,380,000 rooms.

At year-end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,039 properties with approximately 515,000 rooms, including 1,207 properties with over 220,000 rooms under construction and 133 properties with roughly 23,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2019 fourth quarter, worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.1 percent (a 0.8 percent increase using actual dollars). North American comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 0.9 percent (a 0.9 percent increase using actual dollars), and international comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.5 percent (a 0.6 percent increase using actual dollars) for the same period.

Worldwide comparable company-operated house profit margins increased 20 basis points in the fourth quarter, reflecting the impact of solid cost controls and synergies from the Starwood acquisition, partially offset by modest RevPAR growth and higher wages. House profit margins for international comparable company-operated properties increased 30 basis points and North American comparable company-operated house profit margins increased 10 basis points in the fourth quarter.

For full year 2019, worldwide comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.3 percent (a 0.4 percent increase using actual dollars). North American comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 1.0 percent (a 0.9 percent increase using actual dollars), and international comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 2.2 percent (a 1.0 percent decrease using actual dollars) for the same period.

Worldwide comparable company-operated house profit margins were flat for full year 2019, largely due to solid cost controls and synergies from the Starwood acquisition, offset by modest RevPAR growth and higher wages. House profit margins for comparable company-operated properties outside North America rose 20 basis points and North American comparable company-operated house profit margins decreased 20 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet

At year-end, Marriott's total debt was $10.94 billion and cash balances totaled $225 million, compared to $9.347 billion in debt and $316 million of cash at year-end 2018.

Marriott Common Stock

Weighted average fully diluted shares outstanding used to calculate both reported and adjusted diluted EPS totaled 330.4 million in the 2019 fourth quarter, compared to 345.7 million shares in the year-ago quarter.

The company repurchased 3.1 million shares of common stock in the 2019 fourth quarter for $432 million at an average price of $140.00 per share. For full year 2019, Marriott repurchased 17.3 million shares for $2.3 billion at an average price of $130.79 per share. Year to date through February 25, the company has repurchased 1.0 million shares for $150 million at an average price of $145.42 per share.

Coronavirus

Due to the uncertainty regarding the duration and extent of the Coronavirus outbreak, Marriott cannot fully estimate the financial impact from the virus, which could be material to first quarter and full year 2020 results. As such, the company is providing a base case outlook for the first quarter and full year 2020, which does not reflect any impact from the outbreak.

Assuming the current low occupancy rates in the Asia Pacific region continue, with no meaningful impact outside the region, Marriott estimates the company could earn roughly $25 million in lower fee revenue per month, compared to its 2020 base case outlook. Room additions for the current year could also be delayed as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.

2020 Base Case Outlook, Not Including Impact from the Coronavirus

The following base case outlook for first quarter and full year 2020 does not reflect any impact from the Coronavirus outbreak, merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue, or reimbursed expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant. The base case outlook for first quarter and full year 2020 does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year.

For the 2020 first quarter, Marriott assumes comparable systemwide RevPAR on a constant dollar basis will increase 1 to 2 percent worldwide and in North America.

The company assumes first quarter 2020 gross fee revenues will total $940 million to $950 million, a 5 to 6 percent increase over first quarter 2019 gross fee revenues of $895 million. The company anticipates first quarter 2020 incentive management fees will decrease slightly compared to first quarter 2019 incentive management fees of $163 million.

The company assumes first quarter 2020 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $230 million to $234 million.

Marriott assumes first quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA could total $853 million to $867 million, a 4 to 6 percent increase over first quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $821 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

For the full year 2020, Marriott assumes comparable systemwide RevPAR growth on a constant dollar basis will be flat to up 2 percent worldwide, with RevPAR growth in North America around the middle of that range.

Marriott assumes global room growth of 5.0 to 5.25 percent, net of 1 to 1.5 percent deletions for full year 2020.

The company assumes full year 2020 gross fee revenues will total $3,960 million to $4,040 million, a 4 to 6 percent increase over 2019 gross fee revenues of $3,823 million, including roughly $10 million of unfavorable foreign exchange. Full year 2020 estimated gross fee revenues include $630 million to $640 million of other franchise fees, a roughly 10 percent increase over other franchise fees for full year 2019. Other franchise fees include application fees, relicensing fees, timeshare licensing fees, credit card branding fees, and residential and other branding fees.

Marriott anticipates full year 2020 owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, could total $295 million to $305 million.

The company assumes full year 2020 general, administrative, and other expenses could total $950 million to $960 million, a 1 to 2 percent increase from full year 2019 expenses of $938 million.

The company anticipates full year 2020 diluted EPS could total $6.30 to $6.53. Full year 2019 adjusted diluted EPS totaled $6.00. Full year adjusted 2019 results include the benefit of $143 million pre-tax ($0.33 per share) of asset sale gains in gains and other income, net, partially offset by asset impairments of $114 million pre-tax ($0.25 per share) in depreciation, amortization, and other expenses. See page A-3 for the 2019 adjusted diluted EPS calculation.

Marriott assumes full year 2020 adjusted EBITDA could total $3,700 million to $3,800 million, a 3 to 6 percent increase over 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $3,575 million. See page A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.



First Quarter 20201 Full Year 20201 Gross fee revenues $940 million to $950 million $3,960 million to $4,040 million Contract investment

amortization Approx. $18 million Approx. $75 million Owned, leased and other

revenue, net of direct

expenses Approx. $50 million $295 million to $305 million Depreciation, amortization,

and other expenses Approx. $53 million Approx. $225 million General, administrative,

and other expenses $230 million to $234 million $950 million to $960 million Operating income $685 million to $699 million $2,995 million to $3,095 million Gains and other income Approx. $2 million Approx. $10 million Net interest expense Approx. $85 million Approx. $360 million Equity in earnings (losses) Approx. $5 million Approx. $15 million Earnings per share - diluted $1.47 to $1.50 $6.30 to $6.53 Effective tax rate 20.8 percent 23.3 percent







1The base case outlook provided in this table does not reflect any impact from the Coronavirus outbreak, merger-related costs and charges, cost reimbursement revenue, or reimbursed expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant. It also does not reflect any additional asset sales that may occur during the year.

The company assumes investment spending in 2020 will total approximately $700 million to $800 million, including approximately $200 million for maintenance capital. Investment spending also includes other capital expenditures (including property acquisitions), new mezzanine financing and mortgage notes, contract acquisition costs, and equity and other investments. The company estimates nearly 40 percent of its 2020 investment spending will be reimbursed or recycled over time.

In the first quarter, the company sold a hotel in North America for $268 million subject to a long-term management agreement. Assuming the level of investment spending noted above, no additional asset sales, and no impact from the Coronavirus, cash returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends could total more than $2.4 billion for full year 2020.

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including our RevPAR, profit margin and earnings outlook and assumptions; the number of lodging properties we expect to add to or remove from our system in the future; our expectations about investment spending and tax rate; estimates about impact to fee revenue from the Coronavirus outbreak as compared to our 2020 base case outlook; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q or annual report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include changes in market conditions; changes in global and regional economies; supply and demand changes for hotel rooms; the impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, whether in Greater China, elsewhere in our Asia Pacific region or globally; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with clients and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from the data security incident; changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income; and changes to our estimates of the impact of new accounting standards. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of February 26, 2020. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 298

$ 288

3

Franchise fees 1

501

455

10

Incentive management fees

175

167

5

Gross Fee Revenues

974

910

7

Contract investment amortization 2

(17)

(14)

(21)

Net Fee Revenues

957

896

7

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

426

409

4

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

3,988

3,984

-

Total Revenues

5,371

5,289

2

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

334

321

(4)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

179

62

(189)

General, administrative, and other 7

267

242

(10)

Merger-related costs and charges (credits)

(53)

91

158

Reimbursed expenses 4

4,370

4,151

(5)

Total Expenses

5,097

4,867

(5)

















OPERATING INCOME

274

422

(35)

















Gains and other income, net 8

138

3

4,500

Interest expense

(95)

(94)

(1)

Interest income

6

6

-

Equity in earnings 9

3

8

(63)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

326

345

(6)

















Provision for income taxes

(47)

(28)

(68)

















NET INCOME

$ 279

$ 317

(12)

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.85

$ 0.93

(9)

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.85

$ 0.92

(8)

















Basic Shares

327.7

341.9





Diluted Shares

330.4

345.7



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.





A-1







MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 AND 2018

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported10

Percent





Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Reported 2019 vs. 2018

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 1,180

$ 1,140

4

Franchise fees 1

2,006

1,849

8

Incentive management fees

637

649

(2)

Gross Fee Revenues

3,823

3,638

5

Contract investment amortization 2

(62)

(58)

(7)

Net Fee Revenues

3,761

3,580

5

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

1,612

1,635

(1)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

15,599

15,543

-

Total Revenues

20,972

20,758

1

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

1,316

1,306

(1)

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

341

226

(51)

General, administrative, and other 7

938

927

(1)

Merger-related costs and charges

138

155

11

Reimbursed expenses 4

16,439

15,778

(4)

Total Expenses

19,172

18,392

(4)

















OPERATING INCOME

1,800

2,366

(24)

















Gains and other income, net 8

154

194

(21)

Interest expense

(394)

(340)

(16)

Interest income

26

22

18

Equity in earnings 9

13

103

(87)

















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,599

2,345

(32)

















Provision for income taxes

(326)

(438)

26

















NET INCOME

$ 1,273

$ 1,907

(33)

















EARNINGS PER SHARE













Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.83

$ 5.45

(30)

Earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.80

$ 5.38

(29)

















Basic Shares

332.7

350.1





Diluted Shares

335.5

354.2



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees.











2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.











3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.



4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expensesinclude costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.







7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments.











9 Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.



10 Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

A-2



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



($ in millions except per share amounts)



























































The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS,



and Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS excluding Asset impairments, Gain on asset dispositions, Gain on investee's property sales,





and the income tax effect of these adjustments, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of



Adjusted operating income margin.



















































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended













Percent









Percent





December 31,

December 31,

Better/

December 31,

December 31,

Better/





2019

2018

(Worse)

2019

2018 1

(Worse)



Total revenues, as reported $ 5,371

$ 5,289





$ 20,972

$ 20,758







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,988)

(3,984)





(15,599)

(15,543)







Adjusted total revenues** 1,383

1,305





5,373

5,215



































Operating income, as reported 274

422





1,800

2,366







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,988)

(3,984)





(15,599)

(15,543)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,370

4,151





16,439

15,778







Add: Merger-related costs and charges (credits) (53)

91





138

155







Adjusted operating income ** 603

680

-11%

2,778

2,756

1%































Operating income margin 5%

8%





9%

11%







Adjusted operating income margin ** 44%

52%





52%

53%



































Net income, as reported 279

317





1,273

1,907







Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,988)

(3,984)





(15,599)

(15,543)







Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,370

4,151





16,439

15,778







Add: Merger-related costs and charges (credits) (53)

91





138

155







Less: Gain on sale of Avendra -

-





-

(6)







Income tax effect of above adjustments (91)

(83)





(239)

(117)







Add: U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 -

5





-

27







Adjusted net income ** 517

497

4%

2,012

2,201

-9%































Add: Asset impairments 114

-





114

-







Less: Gain on asset dispositions (134)

(6)





(143)

(183)







Less: Gain on investee's property sales -

-





-

(65)







Income tax effect of above adjustments 1

(2)





3

15







Adjusted net income, excluding Asset

impairments, Gain on asset dispositions,

Gain on investee's property sales, and the

income tax effect of these adjustments ** $ 498

$ 489

2%

$ 1,986

$ 1,968

1%































Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.85

$ 0.92





$ 3.80

$ 5.38







Adjusted Diluted EPS** $ 1.57

$ 1.44

9%

$ 6.00

$ 6.21

-3%



Adjusted Diluted EPS, excluding Asset

impairments, Gain on asset dispositions,

Gain on investee's property sales, and the

income tax effect of these adjustments ** $ 1.51

$ 1.42

6%

$ 5.92

$ 5.56

6%

























































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and



the limitations on their use.



























1 Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

A-3

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS

As of December 31, 2019



















North America Total International Total Worldwide



Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 759 239,705 1,231 318,946 1,990 558,651 Marriott Hotels 119 64,295 173 50,854 292 115,149 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 27 22,807 190 64,641 217 87,448 Courtyard 233 37,020 101 21,765 334 58,785 Westin 43 23,638 71 21,779 114 45,417 JW Marriott 18 11,210 59 22,089 77 33,299 Renaissance 28 12,018 59 18,168 87 30,186 The Ritz-Carlton 38 10,981 60 15,640 98 26,621 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 Le Méridien 3 570 74 20,664 77 21,234 Four Points 1 134 78 20,129 79 20,263 Residence Inn 108 16,498 5 565 113 17,063 W Hotels 24 6,893 30 7,470 54 14,363 The Luxury Collection 5 2,234 52 9,426 57 11,660 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 St. Regis 10 1,968 33 7,458 43 9,426 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 Aloft 1 330 38 8,936 39 9,266 AC Hotels by Marriott 4 679 57 6,918 61 7,597 Delta Hotels 25 6,770 1 360 26 7,130 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 34 5,435 41 6,974 SpringHill Suites 30 4,896 - - 30 4,896 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 31 4,523 31 4,523 Autograph Collection 7 1,970 15 2,406 22 4,376 Protea Hotels - - 35 4,270 35 4,270 EDITION 4 1,209 6 1,287 10 2,496 TownePlace Suites 17 1,948 - - 17 1,948 Element 1 180 7 1,421 8 1,601 Tribute Portfolio - - 6 784 6 784 Moxy - - 4 599 4 599 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,477 645,704 628 127,174 5,105 772,878 Courtyard 801 106,768 83 15,368 884 122,136 Fairfield by Marriott 994 92,524 22 3,651 1,016 96,175 Residence Inn 724 86,348 11 1,322 735 87,670 Marriott Hotels 218 68,453 56 16,108 274 84,561 Sheraton 161 48,232 64 18,053 225 66,285 SpringHill Suites 426 49,137 - - 426 49,137 TownePlace Suites 401 40,430 - - 401 40,430 Westin 86 28,386 24 7,596 110 35,982 Autograph Collection 101 20,493 62 12,075 163 32,568 Four Points 158 23,713 52 8,267 210 31,980 Renaissance 57 16,262 28 7,691 85 23,953 Aloft 118 17,317 19 3,119 137 20,436 AC Hotels by Marriott 59 10,041 39 5,823 98 15,864 Delta Hotels 47 10,606 6 1,068 53 11,674 Moxy 21 4,149 37 7,461 58 11,610 The Luxury Collection 11 2,565 46 8,601 57 11,166 Le Méridien 18 3,910 15 4,057 33 7,967 JW Marriott 12 5,643 6 1,624 18 7,267 Element 41 5,605 2 293 43 5,898 Tribute Portfolio 21 4,445 13 1,383 34 5,828 Protea Hotels - - 38 2,921 38 2,921 Design Hotels 1 248 3 542 4 790 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66 A-4



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2019















North America Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 28 7,839 40 9,164 68 17,003 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Marriott Hotels 3 1,664 5 1,631 8 3,295 Sheraton 1 1,000 4 1,830 5 2,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Protea Hotels - - 7 1,168 7 1,168 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 Autograph Collection 1 - - 7 705 7 705 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 553 2 553 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection 2 - - 4 417 4 417 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 60 6,557 35 3,311 95 9,868 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 36 4,421 11 938 47 5,359 W Residences 10 1,089 5 519 15 1,608 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 Westin Residences 3 266 1 264 4 530 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 112 5 263 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Timeshare* 72 18,668 19 3,853 91 22,521 Grand Total 5,396 918,473 1,953 462,448 7,349 1,380,921













*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes,

these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. A-5

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2019















North America Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 182 50,202 344 79,791 526 129,993 JW Marriott 30 16,853 66 24,209 96 41,062 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,410 62 16,193 101 27,603 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 36 4,421 11 938 47 5,359 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 697 5 697 The Luxury Collection 1 16 4,799 102 18,444 118 23,243 The Luxury Collection Residences 2 151 3 112 5 263 W Hotels 26 7,672 32 8,135 58 15,807 W Residences 10 1,089 5 519 15 1,608 St. Regis 10 1,968 34 7,618 44 9,586 St. Regis Residences 7 585 7 598 14 1,183 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 4 1,209 6 1,287 10 2,496 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Bulgari - - 6 523 6 523 Bulgari Residences - - 4 448 4 448 Full-Service 977 347,341 916 258,339 1,893 605,680 Marriott Hotels 340 134,412 234 68,593 574 203,005 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 1 108 1 108 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 189 72,039 258 84,524 447 156,563 Sheraton Residences - - 2 262 2 262 Westin 130 53,097 95 29,375 225 82,472 Westin Residences 3 266 1 264 4 530 Renaissance 86 28,597 89 26,364 175 54,961 Autograph Collection 2 108 22,463 84 15,186 192 37,649 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien 21 4,480 89 24,721 110 29,201 Delta Hotels 72 17,376 7 1,428 79 18,804 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Tribute Portfolio 21 4,445 19 2,167 40 6,612 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 32 4,589 32 4,589 Design Hotels 1 248 3 542 4 790 Limited-Service 4,165 502,262 674 120,465 4,839 622,727 Courtyard 1,053 146,602 188 38,027 1,241 184,629 Residence Inn 833 103,038 17 2,027 850 105,065 Fairfield by Marriott 1,001 94,063 56 9,086 1,057 103,149 SpringHill Suites 456 54,033 - - 456 54,033 Four Points 159 23,847 130 28,396 289 52,243 TownePlace Suites 418 42,378 - - 418 42,378 Aloft 119 17,647 57 12,055 176 29,702 AC Hotels by Marriott 63 10,720 96 12,741 159 23,461 Moxy 21 4,149 41 8,060 62 12,209 Protea Hotels - - 80 8,359 80 8,359 Element 42 5,785 9 1,714 51 7,499 Timeshare* 72 18,668 19 3,853 91 22,521 Grand Total 5,396 918,473 1,953 462,448 7,349 1,380,921













*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes,

these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. A-6

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott

$205.28 1.8%

74.4% 0.1% pts.

$276.03 1.6% The Ritz-Carlton

$288.59 5.8%

72.9% 2.0% pts.

$395.84 2.9% W Hotels

$257.32 1.9%

78.3% 1.1% pts.

$328.62 0.5% Composite North American Luxury1

$274.02 3.0%

75.3% 1.9% pts.

$364.00 0.4% Marriott Hotels

$150.01 2.3%

72.9% 1.0% pts.

$205.72 0.9% Sheraton

$151.32 1.8%

74.5% 2.0% pts.

$203.20 -0.9% Westin

$153.53 1.8%

73.3% 1.2% pts.

$209.50 0.1% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $149.20 2.3%

73.4% 1.1% pts.

$203.26 0.7% North American Full-Service3

$171.23 2.5%

73.7% 1.3% pts.

$232.23 0.7% Courtyard

$94.99 -1.0%

67.8% -0.6% pts.

$140.19 -0.1% Residence Inn

$117.41 0.1%

75.2% -0.4% pts.

$156.19 0.6% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $101.51 -0.3%

70.4% -0.5% pts.

$144.21 0.3% North American - All5

$148.72 1.9%

72.7% 0.7% pts.

$204.69 0.9%











































Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott

$190.67 -0.1%

72.8% -1.2% pts.

$261.73 1.6% The Ritz-Carlton

$287.32 5.3%

73.0% 1.8% pts.

$393.59 2.8% W Hotels

$257.32 1.9%

78.3% 1.1% pts.

$328.62 0.5% Composite North American Luxury1

$255.86 2.2%

74.7% 1.1% pts.

$342.64 0.6% Marriott Hotels

$124.63 1.9%

69.2% 0.8% pts.

$180.06 0.7% Sheraton

$108.68 1.5%

68.8% 1.7% pts.

$158.00 -0.9% Westin

$142.54 2.5%

72.4% 1.9% pts.

$196.91 -0.3% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $128.70 2.4%

70.5% 1.2% pts.

$182.53 0.7% North American Full-Service3

$141.60 2.4%

70.9% 1.2% pts.

$199.63 0.7% Courtyard

$93.61 -1.1%

67.9% -0.4% pts.

$137.83 -0.5% Residence Inn

$108.30 -0.9%

74.7% -0.6% pts.

$145.07 -0.1% Fairfield by Marriott

$74.76 -1.0%

66.5% -0.3% pts.

$112.41 -0.6% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $91.64 -0.7%

69.7% -0.1% pts.

$131.50 -0.5% North American - All5

$112.46 0.9%

70.2% 0.4% pts.

$160.19 0.3%





















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels,

and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.















3 Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.







5 Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. A-7

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 Greater China

$82.89 -5.4%

71.0% 1.3% pts.

$116.81 -7.2% Rest of Asia Pacific

$134.46 3.9%

78.5% 3.0% pts.

$171.24 -0.1% Asia Pacific

$105.07 -0.5%

74.2% 2.1% pts.

$141.58 -3.3%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$130.13 0.4%

64.3% -0.1% pts.

$202.27 0.5% Europe

$137.12 3.0%

73.2% 1.1% pts.

$187.20 1.5% Middle East & Africa

$120.93 2.9%

73.3% 3.3% pts.

$164.97 -1.8%





















International - All1

$116.88 1.1%

73.1% 1.9% pts.

$159.92 -1.6%





















Worldwide2

$132.59 1.5%

72.9% 1.3% pts.

$181.94 -0.3%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 Greater China

$82.55 -5.2%

70.5% 1.3% pts.

$117.10 -6.9% Rest of Asia Pacific

$133.00 4.3%

77.8% 2.8% pts.

$170.99 0.5% Asia Pacific

$107.28 0.3%

74.1% 2.0% pts.

$144.84 -2.4%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$99.94 0.5%

61.6% 0.1% pts.

$162.12 0.4% Europe

$119.84 2.8%

71.8% 1.3% pts.

$166.95 1.0% Middle East & Africa

$114.43 2.8%

72.3% 2.9% pts.

$158.31 -1.4%





















International - All1

$111.15 1.5%

71.7% 1.7% pts.

$155.01 -0.9%





















Worldwide2

$112.09 1.1%

70.6% 0.8% pts.

$158.69 -0.1%





















1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes North American - All and International - All. A-8

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated North American Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott

$213.53 1.7%

78.0% -1.1% pts.

$273.68 3.1% The Ritz-Carlton

$294.94 4.2%

75.0% 1.1% pts.

$393.21 2.7% W Hotels

$244.11 -1.9%

79.0% -1.5% pts.

$308.98 0.0% Composite North American Luxury1

$273.33 1.8%

77.4% 0.0% pts.

$353.26 1.8% Marriott Hotels

$156.59 2.0%

76.5% 0.5% pts.

$204.61 1.4% Sheraton

$150.57 -1.2%

77.2% 0.1% pts.

$194.98 -1.3% Westin

$159.04 -0.4%

76.3% -0.1% pts.

$208.54 -0.4% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $153.75 1.3%

76.5% 0.4% pts.

$200.99 0.8% North American Full-Service3

$174.86 1.5%

76.7% 0.3% pts.

$228.12 1.0% Courtyard

$102.51 -1.2%

71.4% -1.2% pts.

$143.56 0.5% Residence Inn

$127.03 0.4%

78.8% -0.3% pts.

$161.13 0.8% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $109.15 -0.7%

73.9% -1.0% pts.

$147.61 0.6% North American - All5

$153.64 1.0%

75.8% -0.1% pts.

$202.75 1.1%











































Comparable Systemwide North American Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 JW Marriott

$202.75 1.7%

77.6% -1.1% pts.

$261.30 3.1% The Ritz-Carlton

$293.35 4.1%

75.2% 1.1% pts.

$390.24 2.6% W Hotels

$244.11 -1.9%

79.0% -1.5% pts.

$308.98 0.0% Composite North American Luxury1

$257.63 1.8%

77.2% -0.1% pts.

$333.61 1.9% Marriott Hotels

$133.08 2.4%

73.1% 0.5% pts.

$181.92 1.7% Sheraton

$114.11 -0.2%

72.3% 0.0% pts.

$157.76 -0.1% Westin

$149.74 1.1%

75.5% 0.5% pts.

$198.44 0.4% Composite North American Upper Upscale2 $135.10 2.1%

73.8% 0.5% pts.

$182.97 1.5% North American Full-Service3

$147.53 2.0%

74.2% 0.4% pts.

$198.88 1.5% Courtyard

$101.62 -0.3%

72.0% -0.6% pts.

$141.20 0.6% Residence Inn

$117.47 -0.2%

78.6% -0.5% pts.

$149.45 0.5% Fairfield by Marriott

$82.09 -0.5%

71.0% -0.5% pts.

$115.59 0.2% Composite North American Limited-Service4 $99.67 0.0%

73.8% -0.4% pts.

$135.14 0.5% North American - All5

$119.61 1.0%

73.9% -0.1% pts.

$161.79 1.1%





















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.

2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio.







3 Includes Composite North American Luxury and Composite North American Upper Upscale. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.





5 Includes North American Full-Service and Composite North American Limited-Service. A-9

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 Greater China

$84.19 -0.2%

69.6% 1.7% pts.

$121.01 -2.6% Rest of Asia Pacific

$126.49 4.3%

76.2% 2.7% pts.

$166.02 0.5% Asia Pacific

$102.39 2.2%

72.4% 2.1% pts.

$141.38 -0.8%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$132.25 2.3%

65.1% 0.7% pts.

$203.23 1.2% Europe

$149.51 2.8%

74.7% 0.9% pts.

$200.21 1.5% Middle East & Africa

$107.20 0.0%

68.5% 2.6% pts.

$156.43 -3.8%





















International - All1

$116.10 2.0%

71.7% 1.8% pts.

$161.91 -0.6%





















Worldwide2

$134.60 1.4%

73.7% 0.9% pts.

$182.60 0.2%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018

2019 vs. 2018 Greater China

$83.53 -0.1%

69.1% 1.7% pts.

$120.94 -2.6% Rest of Asia Pacific

$125.26 4.1%

75.6% 2.4% pts.

$165.72 0.8% Asia Pacific

$103.98 2.4%

72.3% 2.1% pts.

$143.90 -0.6%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$102.62 2.1%

62.7% 0.1% pts.

$163.57 2.0% Europe

$130.75 2.7%

73.3% 0.8% pts.

$178.26 1.5% Middle East & Africa

$101.79 0.1%

67.9% 2.3% pts.

$149.88 -3.2%





















International - All1

$111.51 2.2%

70.9% 1.5% pts.

$157.31 0.0%





















Worldwide2

$117.30 1.3%

73.1% 0.4% pts.

$160.55 0.8%





















1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes North American - All and International - All. A-10



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA

($ in millions)

























Fiscal Year 2019



First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported $ 375

$ 232

$ 387

$ 279

$ 1,273

Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756)

(3,903)

(3,952)

(3,988)

(15,599)

Reimbursed expenses 3,892

4,107

4,070

4,370

16,439

Interest expense 97

102

100

95

394

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

3

2

8

Tax provision 57

82

140

47

326

Depreciation and amortization 54

56

52

179

341

Contract investment amortization 14

15

16

17

62

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 30

29

33

29

121

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

8

5

9

29

Share-based compensation 40

50

47

49

186

Gain on asset dispositions -

-

(9)

(134)

(143)

Merger-related costs and charges (credits) 9

173

9

(53)

138

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 821

$ 952

$ 901

$ 901

$ 3,575























Increase over 2018 Adjusted EBITDA ** 7%

1%

0%

4%

3%

























Fiscal Year 2018 1



First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total

Net income, as reported $ 420

$ 667

$ 503

$ 317

$ 1,907

Cost reimbursement revenue (3,776)

(4,048)

(3,735)

(3,984)

(15,543)

Reimbursed expenses 3,808

3,964

3,855

4,151

15,778

Interest expense 75

85

86

94

340

Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

3

2

3

10

Tax provision 112

207

91

28

438

Depreciation and amortization 54

58

52

62

226

Contract investment amortization 18

13

13

14

58

Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 33

34

39

41

147

Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10

10

10

10

40

Share-based compensation 38

47

43

43

171

Gain on asset dispositions (58)

(109)

(16)

(6)

(189)

Gain on investees' property sales -

(10)

(55)

-

(65)

Merger-related costs and charges 34

18

12

91

155

Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 770

$ 939

$ 900

$ 864

$ 3,473













































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative

financial measures and the limitations on their use.





















1 Reflects revised information for our 2018 first, second, and third quarters as presented in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

A-11



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FIRST QUARTER 2020

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

First Quarter 2020



First Quarter 2019 **



Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 481

$ 491







Interest expense 90

90







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures -

-







Tax provision 126

130







Depreciation and amortization 53

53







Contract investment amortization 18

18







Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 30

30







Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 10

10







Share-based compensation 45

45







Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 853

$ 867

$ 821



















Increase over 2019 Adjusted EBITDA ** 4%

6%







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative

financial measures and the limitations on their use.















1 Guidance excludes impact from the Coronavirus outbreak, cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs

and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed

expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any

additional asset sales that may occur during the year.

A-12



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST

FULL YEAR 2020

($ in millions)



































Range









Estimated

Full Year 2020



Full Year 2019 **



Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,041

$ 2,117







Interest expense 385

385







Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 5

5







Tax provision 619

643







Depreciation and amortization 225

225







Contract investment amortization 75

75







Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 125

125







Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 30

30







Share-based compensation 195

195







Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 3,700

$ 3,800

$ 3,575



















Increase over 2019 Adjusted EBITDA ** 3%

6%







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative



financial measures and the limitations on their use.



























1 Guidance excludes impact from the Coronavirus outbreak, cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs

and charges, which the company cannot accurately forecast and which may be significant, except for depreciation classified in reimbursed

expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any



additional asset sales that may occur during the year.

A-13

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related costs and charges (credits). Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related costs and charges (credits), the gain on the sale of our ownership interest in Avendra, and the income tax effect of these adjustments, as well as the impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We have also presented Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS excluding the impact of asset impairments, gains on asset dispositions, gains on investee's property sales, and the income tax effect of these adjustments. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, and provision for income taxes, merger-related costs and charges (credits), and share-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude transaction and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related costs and charges" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the contract term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude share-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

A-14

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

A-15

