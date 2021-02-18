Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter 2020 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 64.1 percent worldwide, 64.6 percent in the U.S. & Canada , and 62.7 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 fourth quarter;

Fourth quarter reported diluted loss per share totaled $0.50 , compared to reported diluted EPS of $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $0.12 , compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.51 ;

Fourth quarter reported net loss totaled $164 million , compared to reported net income of $279 million in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $39 million , compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income of $498 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $317 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $901 million ;

The company added nearly 63,000 rooms globally during 2020, including more than 28,000 rooms in international markets and a total of roughly 8,100 conversion rooms. Net rooms grew 3.1 percent from year-end 2019;

At year end, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled nearly 2,900 properties and more than 498,000 rooms, including roughly 20,000 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Over 229,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of 2020;

As of year-end 2020, the company's net liquidity totaled approximately $4.4 billion , representing roughly $0.8 billion in available cash balances and $3.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported fourth quarter 2020 results, which were materially impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19).

Leeny Oberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "We are all deeply saddened by Arne Sorenson's unexpected passing. We are grateful to have been able to work with such an inspiring and talented leader and will always treasure our memories of working with him. Our leadership team is committed to honoring him by building on his incredible legacy as we move the company forward."

Stephanie Linnartz, Group President, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, and Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, who together are sharing responsibility for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations until Marriott's Board of Directors appoints a new President and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the company's quarterly results.

Ms. Linnartz said, "With the global pandemic, 2020 was the most challenging year in our 93-year history. In April, we experienced the sharpest worldwide RevPAR1 decline on record, down 90 percent year over year with just 12 percent occupancy. Demand around the world improved from this trough at varying rates, with China leading the way. RevPAR in mainland China saw a meaningful rebound through the year and was down less than 10 percent year over year in December.

"While China has shown that demand can be quite resilient when the virus is perceived to be contained, we have also seen that progress can be slowed by significant spikes in virus cases, such as we saw in the U.S and Europe towards the end of 2020. Global occupancy remained at 35 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with the third quarter, and still substantially above the trough in April. While no one can know how long this pandemic will last, we are seeing some small, early signs that the acceleration of vaccine rollouts around the world will help drive a significant rebound in travel and lodging demand."

Mr. Capuano said, "We are gratified that we continue to see strong demand for our industry leading brands from owners and franchisees despite the unprecedented challenges resulting from the pandemic. Our pipeline grew during the quarter to more than 498,000 rooms as of the end of 2020, with 46 percent of those rooms under construction. We are seeing strong interest in conversions, as demonstrated by our recent announcement of the planned conversion of 19 all-inclusive hotels with nearly 7,000 rooms to our system in the Caribbean and Latin America region during 2021. Looking ahead, we expect gross rooms growth could accelerate to approximately 6 percent in 2021.

"In the face of the unprecedented environment resulting from the pandemic, our associates and leadership team rose to the challenge. We worked closely with our owners and franchisees to help them weather the crisis by implementing cost savings, both temporary and permanent. And operationally we implemented heightened cleanliness standards across our portfolio to enhance the safety and wellbeing of our associates and guests, while also introducing additional protocols to help enable meeting and group business to safely take place."

Ms. Oberg added, "In 2020, we moved swiftly to right-size our business in response to the precipitous decline in revenue by reducing costs, strengthening our balance sheet, and lowering capital spending. While the current environment remains challenging, we believe our financial condition is strong and we look ahead to the rest of 2021 with optimism."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Marriott's reported operating loss totaled $128 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to 2019 fourth quarter reported operating income of $274 million. Reported net loss totaled $164 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to 2019 fourth quarter reported net income of $279 million. Reported diluted loss per share totaled $0.50 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2020 fourth quarter totaled $148 million, compared to 2019 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $717 million. Adjusted operating income in the 2020 fourth quarter and the 2019 fourth quarter excluded impairment charges of $44 million and $114 million, respectively.

Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted net income totaled $39 million, compared to 2019 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $498 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2020 fourth quarter totaled $0.12, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. These 2020 fourth quarter adjusted results excluded $74 million ($0.23 per share) of income tax benefits due to the closure of prior years' audits. The adjusted 2020 results also excluded impairment charges of $88 million after-tax ($0.27 per share) and loss on asset sales of $4 million after-tax ($0.01 per share).

Adjusted results also excluded restructuring and merger-related charges, cost reimbursement revenue, and reimbursed expenses. See pages A-3, A-4 and A-13 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Restructuring and merger-related charges totaled $262 million in the fourth quarter. Charges in the fourth quarter of 2020 largely reflect a $243 million increase to the liability for the Sheraton Grand Chicago put option.

Base management and franchise fees totaled $379 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $799 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR declines related to COVID-19. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2020 fourth quarter of $133 million declined $24 million, or 15 percent, from the year-ago quarter, largely due to lower credit card branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $44 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to incentive management fees of $175 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year decline in these fees is primarily attributable to lower net house profits at many hotels related to COVID-19. More than 60 percent of the incentive management fees recognized in the quarter were earned at hotels in the Asia Pacific region, of which three-quarters were earned in Greater China.

Contract investment amortization for the 2020 fourth quarter totaled $38 million, compared to $17 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects impairments of investments in management and franchise contracts.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled a $27 million loss in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to $92 million of profit in the year-ago quarter as a result of RevPAR declines related to COVID-19.

Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses for the 2020 fourth quarter totaled $71 million, compared to $179 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects $114 million of impairment charges recorded in the 2019 fourth quarter, partially offset by an $11 million impairment charge associated with a leased hotel in the U.S. recorded in the 2020 fourth quarter.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2020 fourth quarter totaled $183 million, compared to $267 million in the year-ago quarter. The lower expenses in the 2020 fourth quarter largely reflect the company's COVID-19-related cost reduction efforts.

Gains and other income, net, totaled $6 million, compared to $138 million in the year-ago quarter. Gains and other income, net, in the 2019 fourth quarter primarily reflected $134 million of gains associated with the sales of two hotels in the U.S. and Canada.

Interest expense, net, totaled $105 million in the fourth quarter compared to $89 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is largely due to higher interest expense associated with new debt issuances.

Equity in losses for the fourth quarter totaled $87 million, largely reflecting impairment charges and the decline in results at joint venture properties due to COVID-19.

In the 2020 fourth quarter, the benefit for income taxes totaled $150 million, compared to the provision for income taxes of $47 million in the 2019 fourth quarter. The 2020 fourth quarter benefit included $100 million related to the closure of pre-acquisition Starwood audits.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $317 million in the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $901 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added 109 new properties (17,780 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2020 fourth quarter, including roughly 2,600 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 9,000 rooms in international markets. Forty-six properties (8,011 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At year end, Marriott's global lodging system totaled more than 7,600 properties and timeshare resorts, with over 1,423,000 rooms.

At year end, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 2,881 properties with more than 498,000 rooms, including 1,187 properties with over 229,000 rooms under construction and 119 properties with roughly 20,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.

In the 2020 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR declined 64.1 percent (a 63.9 percent decline using actual dollars). RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada declined 64.6 percent (a 64.6 percent decline using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets declined 62.7 percent (a 62.2 percent decline using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At year-end 2020, Marriott's net debt was $9.5 billion, representing total debt of $10.4 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $0.9 billion. At year-end 2019, the company's net debt was $10.7 billion, representing total debt of $10.9 billion less cash and cash equivalents of $0.2 billion.

The company's net liquidity was approximately $4.4 billion at year end, representing roughly $0.8 billion in available cash balances and $3.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. During the fourth quarter, the company reduced its debt by more than $600 million.

The company halted share repurchases in February of 2020 and suspended its quarterly dividend beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

COVID-19

Due to the numerous uncertainties associated with COVID-19, Marriott cannot presently estimate the impact of this unprecedented situation on its future results, which is highly dependent on the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impacts, but expects that COVID-19 will continue to be material to the company's results.

The company expects to provide additional information about the current impact of COVID-19 on its business on its call later this morning.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until February 17, 2022.

The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is 706-679-3455 and the conference ID is 2083356. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 18, 2021 until 8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 25, 2021. To access the replay, call 404-537-3406. The conference ID for the recording is 2083356.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of February 18, 2021. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to the possible effects on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain it (COVID-19); travel and lodging demand; future performance of the company's hotels; cost savings; demand for our brands; our development pipeline, rooms growth and conversions; leadership changes; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and other risk factors that we identify in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K. Risks that could affect forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the availability and distribution of effective vaccines or treatments; its short and longer-term impact on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or banning travel and/or in-person gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on lodging or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully navigate the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become widely available; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps we and our property owners and franchisees have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; the impacts of our employee furloughs and reduced work week schedules, our voluntary transition program and our other restructuring activities; competitive conditions in the lodging industry; relationships with customers and property owners; the availability of capital to finance hotel growth and refurbishment; the extent to which we experience adverse effects from data security incidents; and changes in tax laws in countries in which we earn significant income. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Marriott may post updates about COVID-19 and other matters on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on these websites, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

1 All occupancy and RevPAR statistics are comparable systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 4, 2020















Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A-1



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and 2019 A-3



Non-GAAP Financial Measures - 2020 Quarterly A-4



Total Lodging Products A-5



Key Lodging Statistics A-8



Adjusted EBITDA A-12



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A-13



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 AND 2019

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Reported 2020 vs. 2019

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 102

$ 298

(66)

Franchise fees 1

277

501

(45)

Incentive management fees

44

175

(75)

Gross Fee Revenues

423

974

(57)

Contract investment amortization 2

(38)

(17)

(124)

Net Fee Revenues

385

957

(60)

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

123

426

(71)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

1,664

3,988

(58)

Total Revenues

2,172

5,371

(60)

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

150

334

55

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

71

179

60

General, administrative, and other 7

183

267

31

Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries)

262

(53)

(594)

Reimbursed expenses 4

1,634

4,370

63

Total Expenses

2,300

5,097

55

















OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME

(128)

274

(147)

















Gains and other income, net 8

6

138

(96)

Interest expense

(112)

(95)

(18)

Interest income

7

6

17

Equity in (losses) earnings 9

(87)

3

(3,000)

















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(314)

326

(196)

















Benefit (provision) for income taxes

150

(47)

419

















NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (164)

$ 279

(159)

















(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE













(Loss) Earnings per share - basic

$ (0.50)

$ 0.85

(159)

(Loss) Earnings per share - diluted

$ (0.50)

$ 0.85

(159)

















Basic Shares

326.2

327.7





Diluted Shares 10

326.2

330.4



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments. 9 Equity in (losses) earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate (loss) earnings per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED

FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2020 AND 2019

(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)





































As Reported

As Reported

Percent





Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Better/(Worse)





December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Reported 2020 vs. 2019

REVENUES













Base management fees

$ 443

$ 1,180

(62)

Franchise fees 1

1,153

2,006

(43)

Incentive management fees

87

637

(86)

Gross Fee Revenues

1,683

3,823

(56)

Contract investment amortization 2

(132)

(62)

(113)

Net Fee Revenues

1,551

3,761

(59)

Owned, leased, and other revenue 3

568

1,612

(65)

Cost reimbursement revenue 4

8,452

15,599

(46)

Total Revenues

10,571

20,972

(50)

















OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES













Owned, leased, and other - direct 5

677

1,316

49

Depreciation, amortization, and other 6

346

341

(1)

General, administrative, and other 7

762

938

19

Restructuring and merger-related charges

267

138

(93)

Reimbursed expenses 4

8,435

16,439

49

Total Expenses

10,487

19,172

45

















OPERATING INCOME

84

1,800

(95)

















Gains and other income, net 8

9

154

(94)

Interest expense

(445)

(394)

(13)

Interest income

27

26

4

Equity in (losses) earnings 9

(141)

13

(1,185)

















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(466)

1,599

(129)

















Benefit (provision) for income taxes

199

(326)

161

















NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (267)

$ 1,273

(121)

















(LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE













(Loss) Earnings per share - basic

$ (0.82)

$ 3.83

(121)

(Loss) Earnings per share - diluted

$ (0.82)

$ 3.80

(122)

















Basic Shares

325.8

332.7





Diluted Shares 10

325.8

335.5



















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, licensing fees from our timeshare, credit card programs, and

residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related

impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of

our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,

and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from

other equity investments. 9 Equity in (losses) earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments. 10 Basic and fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate (loss) earnings per share for the period in which we had a loss are the same because

inclusion of additional equivalents would be anti-dilutive.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020 AND 2019

($ in millions except per share amounts)



























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share,

to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.























































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended











Percent









Percent



December 31,

December 31,

Better/

December 31,

December 31,

Better/



2020

2019

(Worse)

2020

2019

(Worse)

Total revenues, as reported $ 2,172

$ 5,371





$ 10,571

$ 20,972





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (1,664)

(3,988)





(8,452)

(15,599)





Add: Impairments 1 22

-





62

-





Adjusted total revenues** 530

1,383





2,181

5,373































Operating (loss) income, as reported (128)

274





84

1,800





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (1,664)

(3,988)





(8,452)

(15,599)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 1,634

4,370





8,435

16,439





Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries) 262

(53)





267

138





Add: Impairments2 44

114





201

114





Adjusted operating income ** 148

717

-79%

535

2,892

-82%



























Operating (loss) income margin -6%

5%





1%

9%





Adjusted operating income margin ** 28%

52%





25%

54%































Net (loss) income, as reported (164)

279





(267)

1,273





Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (1,664)

(3,988)





(8,452)

(15,599)





Add: Reimbursed expenses 1,634

4,370





8,435

16,439





Add (Less): Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries) 262

(53)





267

138





Add: Impairments 3 113

114





278

114





Add (Less): Loss (gain) on asset dispositions 4 6

(134)





6

(143)





Income tax effect of above adjustments (74)

(90)





(134)

(236)





Less: Income tax benefit due to audit closures (74)

-





(74)

-





Adjusted net income ** $ 39

$ 498

-92%

$ 59

$ 1,986

-97%



























Diluted (loss) earnings per share, as reported $ (0.50)

$ 0.85





$ (0.82)

$ 3.80





Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 0.12

$ 1.51

-92%

$ 0.18

$ 5.92

-97%

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the

limitations on their use.

























1 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $22 million and $62 million in the 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 full year, respectively.

























2 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $22 million and $62 million; and Depreciation, amortization, and other of $22 million and $139 million

in the 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 full year, respectively. Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $114 million in both the 2019

fourth quarter and 2019 full year.

























3 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $22 million and $62 million; Depreciation, amortization, and other of $22 million and $139 million;

Equity in earnings (losses) of $69 million and $77 million in the 2020 fourth quarter and 2020 full year, respectively. Includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization,

and other of $114 million in both the 2019 fourth quarter and 2019 full year.

























4 Loss (gain) on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - 2020 QUARTERLY

($ in millions except per share amounts)

























The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating income (loss) margin, Adjusted net income (loss), and

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted

operating income (loss) margin.



















































Fiscal Year 2020





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total



Total revenues, as reported $ 4,681

$ 1,464

$ 2,254

$ 2,172

$ 10,571



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(1,664)

(8,452)



Add: Impairments 1 7

3

30

22

62



Adjusted total revenues** 891

265

495

530

2,181



























Operating income (loss), as reported 114

(154)

252

(128)

84



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(1,664)

(8,452)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,877

1,241

1,683

1,634

8,435



(Less) Add: Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges (2)

6

1

262

267



Add: Impairments2 101

24

32

44

201



Adjusted operating income (loss) ** 293

(85)

179

148

535



























Operating income (loss) margin 2%

-11%

11%

-6%

1%



Adjusted operating income (loss) margin ** 33%

-32%

36%

28%

25%



























Net income (loss), as reported 31

(234)

100

(164)

(267)



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(1,664)

(8,452)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 3,877

1,241

1,683

1,634

8,435



(Less) Add: Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges (2)

6

1

262

267



Add: Impairments 3 101

32

32

113

278



Add: Loss on asset dispositions4 -

-

-

6

6



Income tax effect of above adjustments (50)

(27)

17

(74)

(134)



Less: Income tax benefit due to audit closures -

-

-

(74)

(74)



Adjusted net income (loss) ** $ 160

$ (184)

$ 44

$ 39

$ 59



























Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ 0.09

$ (0.72)

$ 0.31

$ (0.50)

$ (0.82)



Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share** $ 0.49

$ (0.57)

$ 0.13

$ 0.12

$ 0.18

























** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures

and the limitations on their use.























1 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $7 million, $3 million, $30 million, $22 million and $62 million in the first quarter,

second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter and full year, respectively.























2 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $7 million, $3 million, $30 million, $22 million and $62 million; and Depreciation,

amortization, and other of $94 million, $21 million, $2 million, $22 million and $139 million in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter

and full year, respectively.























3 Includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $7 million, $3 million, $30 million, $22 million and $62 million; Depreciation,

amortization, and other of $94 million, $21 million, $2 million, $22 million and $139 million; and Equity in earnings (losses) of $0 million, $8 million, $0 million,

$69 million and $77 million in the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter and full year, respectively.























4 Loss on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2020















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Managed 733 234,576 1,266 326,159 1,999 560,735 Marriott Hotels 115 62,212 178 51,890 293 114,102 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 28 23,609 189 63,573 217 87,182 Courtyard 220 34,988 105 22,812 325 57,800 Westin 41 22,349 72 21,924 113 44,273 JW Marriott 21 12,711 61 22,581 82 35,292 Renaissance 24 10,607 59 18,402 83 29,009 The Ritz-Carlton 38 11,404 63 16,175 101 27,579 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 713 5 713 Le Méridien 2 160 71 20,314 73 20,474 Four Points 1 134 80 21,892 81 22,026 Residence Inn 108 16,344 6 701 114 17,045 W Hotels 22 6,403 32 8,445 54 14,848 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 50 9,084 56 11,380 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 St. Regis 10 1,968 34 7,819 44 9,787 Aloft 1 330 39 8,957 40 9,287 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 AC Hotels by Marriott 5 901 67 8,180 72 9,081 Delta Hotels 25 6,770 1 360 26 7,130 Fairfield by Marriott 7 1,539 42 6,074 49 7,613 SpringHill Suites 30 4,896 - - 30 4,896 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 33 4,812 33 4,812 Autograph Collection 8 2,335 14 2,200 22 4,535 Protea Hotels - - 32 3,911 32 3,911 EDITION 4 1,209 7 1,488 11 2,697 TownePlace Suites 10 1,313 - - 10 1,313 Element 1 180 8 1,690 9 1,870 Moxy - - 5 887 5 887 Tribute Portfolio - - 5 453 5 453 Bulgari - - 5 438 5 438 Franchised 4,716 676,773 676 137,726 5,392 814,499 Courtyard 819 109,111 91 16,700 910 125,811 Fairfield by Marriott 1,054 98,362 29 5,089 1,083 103,451 Residence Inn 745 88,737 13 1,566 758 90,303 Marriott Hotels 223 70,452 60 17,745 283 88,197 Sheraton 155 46,636 66 18,808 221 65,444 SpringHill Suites 458 52,694 - - 458 52,694 TownePlace Suites 436 44,007 - - 436 44,007 Westin 88 29,283 23 7,171 111 36,454 Autograph Collection 115 23,114 65 12,199 180 35,313 Four Points 157 23,702 57 9,215 214 32,917 Renaissance 62 17,956 28 7,691 90 25,647 Aloft 133 19,289 19 3,074 152 22,363 AC Hotels by Marriott 68 11,436 36 6,412 104 17,848 Moxy 21 4,149 48 9,499 69 13,648 Delta Hotels 52 11,456 7 1,706 59 13,162 The Luxury Collection 11 2,794 48 8,863 59 11,657 Le Méridien 20 4,588 16 4,225 36 8,813 JW Marriott 13 5,947 6 1,624 19 7,571 Element 54 7,207 2 293 56 7,500 Tribute Portfolio 26 4,571 17 1,947 43 6,518 Protea Hotels - - 36 2,949 36 2,949 Design Hotels 5 853 7 799 12 1,652 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 Bulgari - - 1 85 1 85 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 1 66 1 66

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2020















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide

Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Owned/Leased 26 6,483 40 9,417 66 15,900 Courtyard 19 2,814 4 894 23 3,708 Marriott Hotels 2 1,308 6 2,064 8 3,372 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Protea Hotels - - 6 991 6 991 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Renaissance 1 317 2 505 3 822 Autograph Collection1 - - 7 705 7 705 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection2 - - 4 417 4 417 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160 Residences 59 6,258 35 2,897 94 9,155 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,064 11 938 46 5,002 W Residences 10 1,089 4 359 14 1,448 St. Regis Residences 8 703 7 598 15 1,301 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Westin Residences 3 266 - - 3 266 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Timeshare* 72 18,905 19 3,850 91 22,755 Grand Total 5,606 942,995 2,036 480,049 7,642 1,423,044













*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes,

these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS As of December 31, 2020















US & Canada Total International Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Units Rooms Units Rooms Units Rooms Luxury 184 51,932 354 82,357 538 134,289 JW Marriott 34 18,658 68 24,701 102 43,359 The Ritz-Carlton 39 11,833 65 16,725 104 28,558 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 35 4,064 11 938 46 5,002 The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments - - 5 713 5 713 The Luxury Collection1 17 5,090 102 18,364 119 23,454 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 24 7,182 34 9,110 58 16,292 W Residences 10 1,089 4 359 14 1,448 W Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 160 1 160 St. Regis 10 1,968 35 7,979 45 9,947 St. Regis Residences 8 703 7 598 15 1,301 St. Regis Serviced Apartments - - 1 70 1 70 EDITION 4 1,209 7 1,488 11 2,697 EDITION Residences 2 45 - - 2 45 Bulgari - - 6 523 6 523 Bulgari Residences - - 5 514 5 514 Full-Service 1,002 349,833 937 261,916 1,939 611,749 Marriott Hotels 340 133,972 244 71,699 584 205,671 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 2 246 2 246 Marriott Hotels Serviced Apartments - - 1 154 1 154 Sheraton 183 70,245 259 84,211 442 154,456 Sheraton Residences - - 1 50 1 50 Westin 130 52,705 95 29,095 225 81,800 Westin Residences 3 266 - - 3 266 Renaissance 87 28,880 89 26,598 176 55,478 Autograph Collection2 123 25,449 86 15,104 209 40,553 Autograph Collection Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien 22 4,748 87 24,539 109 29,287 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 15 1 15 Delta Hotels 77 18,226 8 2,066 85 20,292 Gaylord Hotels 6 9,918 - - 6 9,918 Tribute Portfolio 26 4,571 22 2,400 48 6,971 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 34 4,878 34 4,878 Design Hotels 5 853 7 799 12 1,652 Limited-Service 4,348 522,325 726 131,926 5,074 654,251 Courtyard 1,058 146,913 200 40,406 1,258 187,319 Fairfield by Marriott 1,061 99,901 71 11,163 1,132 111,064 Residence Inn 854 105,273 20 2,407 874 107,680 SpringHill Suites 488 57,590 - - 488 57,590 Four Points 158 23,836 137 31,107 295 54,943 TownePlace Suites 446 45,320 - - 446 45,320 Aloft 134 19,619 58 12,031 192 31,650 AC Hotels by Marriott 73 12,337 103 14,592 176 26,929 Moxy 21 4,149 53 10,386 74 14,535 Element 55 7,387 10 1,983 65 9,370 Protea Hotels - - 74 7,851 74 7,851 Timeshare* 72 18,905 19 3,850 91 22,755 Grand Total 5,606 942,995 2,036 480,049 7,642 1,423,044

*Timeshare property and room counts are included on this table in their geographical locations. For external reporting purposes,

these counts are captured in the Corporate segment. 1 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations. 2 Includes five properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-

brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$52.85 -74.7%

21.2% -54.0% pts.

$249.73 -10.0% The Ritz-Carlton

$119.92 -61.6%

29.0% -43.5% pts.

$413.27 -3.9% W Hotels

$47.52 -78.1%

23.6% -52.0% pts.

$201.02 -30.0% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$85.79 -68.4%

25.1% -49.7% pts.

$342.01 -5.8% Marriott Hotels

$24.28 -83.1%

18.6% -54.4% pts.

$130.44 -33.9% Sheraton

$23.41 -85.5%

16.1% -59.2% pts.

$145.49 -32.4% Westin

$32.23 -80.5%

22.5% -53.1% pts.

$143.53 -34.4% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$26.53 -82.2%

18.6% -55.1% pts.

$142.73 -29.3% US & Canada Full-Service3

$38.27 -77.9%

19.9% -54.1% pts.

$192.53 -17.8% Courtyard

$27.87 -70.2%

31.2% -36.4% pts.

$89.43 -35.5% Residence Inn

$58.26 -50.7%

49.0% -26.4% pts.

$118.99 -24.0% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$35.79 -64.8%

35.6% -35.0% pts.

$100.42 -30.3% US & Canada - All5

$37.47 -75.0%

24.9% -47.9% pts.

$150.24 -27.1%











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$50.74 -74.0%

23.0% -50.2% pts.

$220.30 -17.3% The Ritz-Carlton

$115.85 -62.6%

28.2% -44.4% pts.

$410.74 -3.7% W Hotels

$47.52 -78.1%

23.6% -52.0% pts.

$201.02 -30.0% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$77.53 -69.3%

25.1% -49.2% pts.

$309.24 -9.3% Marriott Hotels

$27.60 -77.2%

22.4% -46.7% pts.

$123.23 -29.5% Sheraton

$24.47 -77.9%

22.5% -46.6% pts.

$108.57 -32.3% Westin

$33.05 -77.1%

24.0% -48.9% pts.

$137.61 -30.5% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$30.92 -75.7%

23.3% -47.0% pts.

$132.98 -26.6% US & Canada Full-Service3

$36.10 -74.4%

23.5% -47.3% pts.

$153.91 -23.0% Courtyard

$34.31 -63.3%

35.9% -32.0% pts.

$95.62 -30.5% Residence Inn

$61.11 -43.7%

55.0% -19.8% pts.

$111.10 -23.5% Fairfield by Marriott

$36.22 -51.5%

41.7% -24.7% pts.

$86.76 -22.8% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$41.96 -54.3%

43.1% -26.6% pts.

$97.30 -26.1% US & Canada - All5

$39.58 -64.6%

35.1% -35.0% pts.

$112.64 -29.4%





















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$71.41 -19.6%

63.0% -8.1% pts.

$113.42 -9.2% Rest of Asia Pacific

$42.74 -66.5%

33.2% -43.7% pts.

$128.71 -22.4% Asia Pacific

$58.29 -45.3%

49.3% -24.4% pts.

$118.13 -18.2%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$44.76 -66.4%

28.4% -35.8% pts.

$157.44 -24.0% Europe

$19.91 -86.1%

14.5% -58.5% pts.

$137.50 -29.9% Middle East & Africa

$50.61 -56.1%

36.8% -36.1% pts.

$137.58 -13.0%





















International - All1

$47.69 -59.6%

38.1% -34.6% pts.

$125.15 -22.8%





















Worldwide2

$42.95 -67.7%

32.0% -40.8% pts.

$134.21 -26.5%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$69.46 -21.6%

61.7% -8.9% pts.

$112.52 -10.4% Rest of Asia Pacific

$47.20 -62.9%

35.1% -41.1% pts.

$134.44 -19.4% Asia Pacific

$58.04 -46.4%

48.1% -25.4% pts.

$120.74 -18.1%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$29.78 -70.8%

24.4% -35.9% pts.

$122.28 -27.9% Europe

$18.72 -85.0%

15.3% -56.6% pts.

$122.38 -29.5% Middle East & Africa

$47.91 -56.3%

36.4% -35.8% pts.

$131.74 -13.4%





















International - All1

$41.95 -62.7%

34.2% -37.1% pts.

$122.68 -22.3%





















Worldwide2

$40.28 -64.1%

34.9% -35.6% pts.

$115.55 -27.4%





















1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$72.34 -66.7%

26.7% -51.7% pts.

$270.68 -2.2% The Ritz-Carlton

$130.60 -57.8%

31.0% -43.2% pts.

$421.81 1.0% W Hotels

$61.39 -71.0%

26.4% -49.8% pts.

$232.58 -16.3% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$100.24 -62.8%

28.3% -48.1% pts.

$353.74 0.2% Marriott Hotels

$42.75 -72.1%

24.8% -51.6% pts.

$172.19 -14.0% Sheraton

$39.58 -75.2%

23.1% -54.5% pts.

$171.35 -16.7% Westin

$47.40 -71.9%

26.4% -51.0% pts.

$179.43 -17.6% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$42.79 -72.2%

24.5% -52.0% pts.

$174.49 -13.3% US & Canada Full-Service3

$54.15 -69.4%

25.3% -51.2% pts.

$214.24 -7.3% Courtyard

$35.37 -65.2%

31.0% -40.4% pts.

$114.12 -20.0% Residence Inn

$64.90 -49.0%

47.8% -31.2% pts.

$135.80 -15.8% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$43.49 -60.3%

35.6% -38.6% pts.

$122.26 -17.3% US & Canada - All5

$50.73 -67.3%

28.6% -47.2% pts.

$177.48 -13.4%











































Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 JW Marriott

$69.92 -65.8%

27.1% -49.8% pts.

$257.79 -3.1% The Ritz-Carlton

$126.72 -58.8%

30.3% -44.0% pts.

$417.81 1.0% W Hotels

$61.39 -71.0%

26.4% -49.8% pts.

$232.58 -16.3% Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$92.40 -63.5%

28.2% -47.9% pts.

$327.83 -1.3% Marriott Hotels

$42.11 -67.7%

27.5% -45.5% pts.

$153.17 -14.3% Sheraton

$36.08 -68.8%

28.0% -44.4% pts.

$128.83 -19.3% Westin

$47.64 -68.3%

28.5% -46.9% pts.

$167.35 -16.0% Composite US & Canada Premium2

$43.89 -67.2%

28.1% -45.4% pts.

$156.38 -14.2% US & Canada Full-Service3

$49.28 -66.5%

28.1% -45.7% pts.

$175.49 -12.0% Courtyard

$41.05 -59.5%

36.5% -35.4% pts.

$112.51 -20.2% Residence Inn

$66.92 -42.9%

54.7% -23.8% pts.

$122.33 -18.1% Fairfield by Marriott

$40.15 -50.9%

41.9% -28.9% pts.

$95.78 -17.2% Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4

$47.60 -52.1%

43.4% -30.2% pts.

$109.80 -18.7% US & Canada - All5

$48.28 -59.4%

37.2% -36.5% pts.

$129.96 -19.4%





















1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Le Méridien. Systemwide also includes Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $





















Comparable Company-Operated International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$49.77 -41.4%

46.7% -22.3% pts.

$106.60 -13.5% Rest of Asia Pacific

$42.23 -64.2%

31.3% -42.8% pts.

$135.09 -15.1% Asia Pacific

$46.32 -53.7%

39.6% -31.7% pts.

$116.90 -16.7%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$52.55 -60.0%

26.7% -37.8% pts.

$196.51 -3.6% Europe

$34.88 -76.8%

20.8% -53.3% pts.

$167.70 -17.3% Middle East & Africa

$48.97 -52.1%

34.9% -32.9% pts.

$140.34 -6.8%





















International - All1

$44.77 -60.6%

33.8% -37.0% pts.

$132.56 -17.4%





















Worldwide2

$47.53 -64.3%

31.4% -41.7% pts.

$151.51 -16.7%











































Comparable Systemwide International Properties

























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019

2020 vs. 2019 Greater China

$48.72 -42.4%

45.9% -22.6% pts.

$106.19 -14.0% Rest of Asia Pacific

$44.41 -62.3%

32.1% -41.7% pts.

$138.45 -13.3% Asia Pacific

$46.51 -54.2%

38.8% -32.4% pts.

$119.89 -16.0%





















Caribbean & Latin America

$38.81 -63.4%

24.4% -37.4% pts.

$159.12 -7.1% Europe

$32.53 -75.1%

21.7% -51.2% pts.

$149.58 -16.5% Middle East & Africa

$46.27 -52.5%

34.3% -33.2% pts.

$134.87 -6.5%





















International - All1

$41.51 -62.2%

31.5% -38.5% pts.

$131.63 -16.1%





















Worldwide2

$46.28 -60.2%

35.5% -37.1% pts.

$130.40 -18.5%





















1 Includes Asia Pacific, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)





















Fiscal Year 2020

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income (loss), as reported $ 31

$ (234)

$ 100

$ (164)

$ (267) Cost reimbursement revenue (3,797)

(1,202)

(1,789)

(1,664)

(8,452) Reimbursed expenses 3,877

1,241

1,683

1,634

8,435 Interest expense 93

127

113

112

445 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 3

1

12

8

24 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (12)

(64)

27

(150)

(199) Depreciation and amortization 150

72

53

71

346 Contract investment amortization 25

21

48

38

132 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 26

27

27

29

109 Depreciation, amortization and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

16

3

78

104 Stock-based compensation 41

50

49

57

197 Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges (2)

6

1

262

267 Loss on asset dispositions -

-

-

6

6 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 442

$ 61

$ 327

$ 317

$ 1,147



















Change from 2019 Adjusted EBITDA ** -46%

-94%

-64%

-65%

-68%





















Fiscal Year 2019

First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 375

$ 232

$ 387

$ 279

$ 1,273 Cost reimbursement revenue (3,756)

(3,903)

(3,952)

(3,988)

(15,599) Reimbursed expenses 3,892

4,107

4,070

4,370

16,439 Interest expense 97

102

100

95

394 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

1

3

2

8 Provision for income taxes 57

82

140

47

326 Depreciation and amortization 54

56

52

179

341 Contract investment amortization 14

15

16

17

62 Depreciation classified in reimbursed expenses 30

29

33

29

121 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

8

5

9

29 Stock-based compensation 40

50

47

49

186 Gain on asset dispositions -

-

(9)

(134)

(143) Restructuring and merger-related (recoveries) charges 9

173

9

(53)

138 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 821

$ 952

$ 901

$ 901

$ 3,575







































** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-13 and A-14 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income/loss, net income/loss, earnings/loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income/Loss and Adjusted Operating Income/Loss Margin. Adjusted operating income/loss and Adjusted operating income/loss margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), and non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income/loss divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income/Loss and Adjusted Diluted Earnings/Loss Per Share. Adjusted net income/loss and Adjusted diluted EPS reflect our net income/loss and diluted earnings/loss per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), non-cash impairment charges, losses and gains on asset dispositions, the income tax effect of these adjustments, and the income tax benefit arising from audit closures. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation (including depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), amortization, impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures, and benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries), stock-based compensation expense, and losses and gains on asset dispositions for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income/loss and Adjusted operating income/loss margin, Adjusted net income/loss, Adjusted diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19 and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring and merger-related charges (recoveries)" caption of our Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges related to our management and franchise contract, operating lease, and equity investment assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and facilitates our comparison of results before these items with results from other lodging companies. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" and "Contract investment amortization" in our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

