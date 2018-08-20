Marriott International's Three Loyalty Programs Unify

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era is beginning for the more than 110 million members of Marriott International's award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG). For the first time since Marriott acquired Starwood Hotels and Resorts in 2016, the programs now operate under one set of unified benefits and one currency spanning the entire loyalty portfolio of 29 brands and more than 6,700 participating hotels in 130 countries and territories. Members are able to seamlessly earn and redeem across the entire loyalty portfolio and achieve Elite status faster with new Elite tiers. Members can now combine their separate program accounts into one at Marriott.com or SPG.com to take advantage of everything Marriott's loyalty programs offer worldwide.

Together, the unified programs are richer. Members now earn on average 20 percent more points per dollar spent and have their Elite status recognized consistently at every hotel as they indulge in the elevated benefits they've earned. Additionally, members now have the added convenience to book stays throughout the portfolio on Marriott.com, SPG.com, and the Marriott and SPG apps, or by contacting customer engagement centers.

"This is an exciting time for our loyalty members who now have endless inspiration to travel and experience the world to create memories that will last a lifetime," said David Flueck, Senior Vice President, Global Loyalty, Marriott International. "We merged the incredible earning and redeeming power of Marriott Rewards with the phenomenal Elite benefits of SPG to create one of the richest travel loyalty programs with the most extraordinary global portfolio of hotels – from overwater bungalows, to mountainside ski resorts, to iconic urban landmarks."

Earn Points and Achieve Elite Status Faster

As a result of the unified, single-currency programs, when members combine their accounts, their points balances will also combine, ending the need to transfer points between programs. For SPG members, their SPG points balance multiplied by three. All members earn 10 points for every dollar spent at all brands except Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites and Element which earn five points per dollar spent and Marriott Executive Apartments and ExecuStay properties which earn 2.5 points per dollar spent. In addition, for 2018, nights earned at Marriott Rewards and SPG hotels will also combine, potentially helping members achieve Elite status faster. Under the unified programs, all SPG members receive a new account number to align with the Marriott Rewards system. Members with multiple program accounts can choose to combine under their preferred account. The Marriott Rewards, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) names will continue to live on until early 2019 until combining under a new brand name.

Under the unified programs, members now earn Silver Elite status after just ten nights annually, Gold Elite status after just 25 nights, Platinum Elite status after 50 nights and Platinum Premier Elite status after 75 nights. All Platinum Premier members surpassing 100 nights and $20,000 annual spend will enjoy the highest level of personalized service – the popular ambassador program – along with all the other benefits in that tier. Members who have achieved Lifetime status will continue to have their status recognized under the new Lifetime Elite tiers that will apply across the unified programs.

Redeem for Free Nights Easier

The unified programs introduce a new Free Night Award chart for redemptions across the entire loyalty portfolio. Nearly 70 percent of hotels now require the same or fewer points for a free stay than before. Further, members can save 25,000 points per night by redeeming for future category eight hotels priced in category seven until 2019, including coveted all-suites properties. The new Free Night Award chart launched with standard pricing, adding off-peak and peak pricing in 2019.

Earn Points and Access Benefits with Co-Brand Credit Cards

With the new programs comes an array of credit card options. In 2018, Marriott and its U.S. credit card partners JPMorgan Chase and American Express will offer new and refreshed co-branded credit cards that provide card members with more benefits across the entire loyalty portfolio. The recently launched Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card and soon-to-launch the new Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card launching August 23, offer valuable perks and more ways to earn points when using the cards.

The new Chase Marriott Rewards® Premier Plus Credit Card offers card members six points per dollar spent at 6,700 participating Marriott Rewards & SPG hotels, two points per dollar spent on all other purchases, an anniversary free-night award for any property up to 35,000* points, automatic Silver Elite status and path to Gold Status when spending $35,000 on purchases each year and much more. Plus, in 2019, cardmembers will receive 15 Elite Night credits each calendar year.

The new Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card will offer card members six points per dollar spent at participating SPG and Marriott Rewards hotels, three points per dollar spent at U.S. restaurants and on airfare when booked directly with the airlines, and two points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. Card members will also receive up to $300 in statement credits each year of Card Membership for eligible purchases at participating SPG and Marriott Rewards hotels, a free night award up to 50,000 points*, automatic Gold Elite status, a $100 fee credit for Global Entry, Priority Pass Select membership and more.

Members of all three loyalty programs in Canada, Japan, The United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates can also take advantage of refreshed co-branded credit cards with world-class banking partners and new benefits offered within their respective regions.

More Travel Experiences

Marriott's loyalty programs offer members a holistic travel experience encompassing much more than hotel stays. Members have access to the wide collection of nearly 120,000 irresistible experiences in 1,000 global destinations on the company's ever-expanding Moments platform – Marriott Moments, Marriott Rewards Moments and SPG Moments. These range from destination tours and day trips, to exclusive member-only events such as Super Fan Experiences during the Keith Urban Graffiti U World Tour, including autographed merchandise and backstage access, VIP access to sought after sporting events like the Super Bowl, music festivals like Coachella, and master classes with superstar chefs like Daniel Boulud in intimate settings.

More Benefits

In addition, other new benefits to highlight include:

All members now earn points for food and beverage, spa and other qualifying incidentals charged to their folio, rather than just the room rate.

Hotels throughout the loyalty portfolio now have no blackout dates for points redemptions.

Booking direct on any of Marriott's digital and mobile channels means members can take advantage of exclusive member-only rates and free Wi-Fi. In addition, both the Marriott and SPG apps offer mobile check-in and check-out and send members alerts when their room is ready. Members can also chat directly with hotel associates before, during, and after their stays using Mobile Requests, and use their smartphones as their room key at more than 1,000 hotels.

The information above represents a summary of certain features of Marriott's unified loyalty programs and is subject to the programs full terms and conditions.

To learn more about the unified programs and benefits, as well as combine accounts, please go to Marriott.com or SPG.com.

About Marriott Rewards, Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards



Marriott International's award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards, SPG, and The Ritz-Carlton Rewards – unite 29 unique and iconic global brands and over 6,700 distinctive properties in 130 countries and territories around the world, providing members with endless inspiration to travel the world. The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable more 110 million members to earn points toward free hotel stays, and achieve Elite status faster than ever, seamlessly and easily book or redeem points for stays throughout the portfolio. To enhance their travels, member may also indulge in 120,000 experiences offered on moments.marriott.com. When booking direct on Marriott.com, SPG.com or any of Marriott's mobile apps, members can take advantage of exclusive Member Rates, free and enhanced Wi-Fi, mobile check-in and checkout, Mobile Requests and, wherever available, Mobile Key. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit Marriott.com or SPG.com. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Rewards on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and learn more about #spglife on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Select resort fees apply" or similar

