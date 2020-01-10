Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club And Westin Vacation Club Owners, Members And Guests Are Finding More Fun On Vacation

Each experience is highly assessed and chosen for value, quality and reputation.

"Our Owners, Members and guests are looking for access to a destination's best experiences," said Ed Kinney, global vice president, corporate affairs and communications, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. "With PlacePass, we've helped transform how our guests have fun on their vacations. We're connecting them to a one-stop shop where they'll find activities that can be conveniently booked ahead of time, based on their budget, itinerary and preferences. Using PlacePass, our guests get to do more of what they want to do on their vacations."

Travelers can tailor their experiences and choose the adventure or activity that perfectly complements their vacation. They'll see helpful reviews and detailed descriptions, suggestions and directions for every offering. An easy-to-navigate calendar allows them to book on the day that best fits their schedule.

Once the booking is confirmed, travelers receive a link to an easy-to-use, scan-ready voucher. Support is available 24/7.

According to Owners, Members and guests, popular vacation experiences and adventures include:

With PlacePass, Owners, Members and guests can also book tours, attractions and experiences while at home—no vacation required. Whether a special occasion, entertaining out-of-town guests or just a last-minute fun adventure, PlacePass has something for everyone!

To browse activities, go to MarriottVacationClub.placepass.com, SheratonVacationClub.placepass.com or WestinVacationClub.placepass.com.

About Marriott Vacation Club

Marriott Vacation Club is a global industry leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of 61 resorts and more than 13,000 vacation villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club is a premium vacation ownership program that provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow on Twitter at Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and on Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub .

About Sheraton Vacation Club

Sheraton Vacation Club provides enriching and unexpected vacation experiences in fun family destinations like Florida, South Carolina and Colorado. This collection of nine Sheraton-branded vacation ownership resorts, with over 3,000 villas, allows Owners and guests to relax, play and experience what the world has to offer. Sheraton Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

About Westin Vacation Club

Westin Vacation Club is a collection of 14 Westin-branded vacation ownership resorts, with over 2,000 villas, located in some of the most sought-after destinations and designed with well-being in mind. From the world-renowned Heavenly® Bed to an energizing WestinWORKOUT® and revitalizing Heavenly Spa by Westin® treatments, every element of a vacation stay is created to leave Owners and guests feeling better than when they arrived. Westin Vacation Club resorts are part of the Vistana Signature Network.

