Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on June 24, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) announced today that John Geller, executive vice president and chief financial and administrative officer and Neal Goldner, vice president, investor relations will participate in a fireside chat session at the Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.mvwc.com. The webcast will also be available on the company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com .

