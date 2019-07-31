Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Board of Directors authorizes the repurchase of an additional 4.5 million shares under the company's share repurchase program.

News provided by

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Jul 31, 2019, 16:15 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) today reported second quarter financial results and updated its guidance for the full year 2019.

In addition to a discussion of the second quarter reported results presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the company is providing adjusted results of operations from January 1 to June 30, 2019. To provide a more meaningful year-over-year comparison of financial results, the company is also providing second quarter 2018 financial information in the financial schedules that follow that combine the second quarter 2018 financial results of the Company's legacy brands and businesses and the brands and businesses acquired by the company in its acquisition of ILG, Inc. ("ILG") in September 2018, conformed to the current year presentations.  Throughout this press release, the results from the business associated with the brands that existed prior to the acquisition of ILG are referred to as "Legacy-MVW," while the results from the business and brands that were acquired from ILG are referred to as "Legacy-ILG.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights:

  • Consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased 66% to $386 million.
    • On a combined basis, consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased 6%.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $49 million, or $1.10 per fully diluted share ("EPS"), compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $11 million, or $0.39 per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased 107% to $90 million and Adjusted fully diluted EPS increased 25% to $1.99.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 157% to $195 million in the second quarter of 2019.
    • On a combined basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% and, after adjusting 2018 to exclude VRI Europe, which was disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2018, Adjusted EBITDA increased 20%.
  • The company repurchased over 1.1 million shares of its common stock for $109 million in the second quarter of 2019 at an average price per share of $96.36 and paid dividends of $20 million.
    • Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the company repurchased an additional 400 thousand shares of its common stock for $40 million.
  • On July 30, 2019, the Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to 4.5 million additional shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program. Combined with the shares not yet purchased under its previous authorization, the company is authorized to purchase up to 4.7 million shares.

"I am very pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter with consolidated contract sales growing 6% and Adjusted EBITDA increasing 17% on a combined basis," said Stephen P. Weisz, president and chief executive officer. "The integration of ILG continues to progress very well.  We continue to gain traction on sales initiatives and remain very excited about the many opportunities provided by this transformational business combination."

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

Consolidated vacation ownership contract sales increased 66%.  On a combined basis, consolidated contract sales increased 6%, with Legacy-MVW and Legacy-ILG each growing 6% in the quarter.

Vacation Ownership segment financial results were $183 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 125%. On a combined basis, Vacation Ownership segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $208 million in the second quarter of 2019 and margin improved 230 basis points, excluding cost reimbursements.

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Exchange & Third-Party Management revenues totaled $115 million in the second quarter of 2019. For Interval International, average revenue per member increased 3% to $43.23 and active members totaled 1.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Exchange & Third-Party Management segment financial results and Adjusted EBITDA were $45 million and $58 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019.  On a combined basis, Exchange & Third-Party Management segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5 percent after adjusting 2018 to exclude VRI Europe, which was disposed of in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents totaled $179 million. The inventory balance at the end of the second quarter included $828 million of finished goods and $48 million of work-in-progress. The company had $3.9 billion in debt outstanding, net of unamortized debt issuance costs, at the end of the second quarter. This debt included $2.2 billion of corporate debt and $1.8 billion of debt related to the company's securitized notes receivable.

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $516 million in available capacity under its revolving credit facility and $104 million of gross vacation ownership notes receivable eligible for securitization.

2019 Outlook

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2019 expected GAAP results for the company.

Current Guidance

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$214 million

to

$221 million

Fully diluted EPS

$4.75

to

$4.90

Net cash provided by operating activities

$332 million

to

$362 million

2019 expected GAAP results and guidance above include an estimate of the impact of future spending associated with on-going ILG integration efforts.

The company updates its full year 2019 guidance as reflected in the chart below:

Current Guidance

Adjusted free cash flow

$440 million

to

$490 million

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$345 million

to

$367 million

Adjusted fully diluted EPS

$7.65

to

$8.14

Adjusted EBITDA

$750 million

to

$780 million

Combined consolidated contract sales growth

6%

to

9%

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted development margin and adjusted and combined financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call on August 1, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results and the guidance for full year 2019. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers.   A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for seven days. To access the replay, call (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers. The conference ID for the recording is 13692036. The webcast will also be available on the company's website for 90 days following the call.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes seven vacation ownership brands. It also includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about future operating results, estimates, and assumptions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts, including guidance about full year 2019 results, expected full year 2019 GAAP results and expected synergies from the ILG acquisition. The company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including volatility in the economy and the credit markets, changes in supply and demand for vacation ownership and residential products, competitive conditions, the availability of capital to finance growth, and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in subsequent SEC filings, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this press release. These statements are made as of July 31, 2019 and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

QUARTER 2, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS


Consolidated Statements of Income

A-1

Operating Metrics

A-2

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A-3

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Information

A-4

Vacation Ownership Segment Financial Results

A-5

Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Margin

A-6

Reconciliation of Vacation Ownership Segment Adjusted Financial Results

A-7

Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Information - Consolidated and Vacation Ownership Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A-8

Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Financial Results

A-9

Corporate and Other Financial Results

A-10

Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management - Segment Adjusted EBITDA

A-11

Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Consolidated Results

A-12

Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Development Margin

A-13

Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Vacation Ownership Segment Financial Results

A-14

Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Financial Results and Corporate and Other Financial Results

A-15

Reconciliation of Combined Financial Information - Segment Adjusted EBITDA

A-16

2019 Outlook - Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted and Adjusted EBITDA

A-17

2019 Outlook - Adjusted Free Cash Flow

A-18

Consolidated Balance Sheets

A-19

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

A-20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

A-21

A-1


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

REVENUES






Sale of vacation ownership products

$

350

$

205

$

651

$

380

Management and exchange

239

78

478

148

Rental

158

74

323

149

Financing

69

36

137

71

Cost reimbursements

252

202

539

418

TOTAL REVENUES

1,068

595

2,128

1,166

EXPENSES






Cost of vacation ownership products

91

57

171

103

Marketing and sales

193

106

381

211

Management and exchange

118

39

234

75

Rental

104

62

212

117

Financing

25

10

47

21

General and administrative

79

33

157

61

Depreciation and amortization

36

5

73

11

Litigation charges

1

16

2

16

Royalty fee

26

16

52

31

Impairment





26


Cost reimbursements

252

202

539

418

TOTAL EXPENSES

925

546

1,894

1,064

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

2

(7)

10

(6)

Interest expense

(35)

(5)

(69)

(9)

ILG acquisition-related costs

(36)

(19)

(62)

(20)

Other



(1)



(3)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

74

17

113

64

Provision for income taxes

(25)

(6)

(40)

(17)

NET INCOME

49

11

73

47

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests








NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

49

$

11

$

73

$

47








EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS






Basic

$

1.11

$

0.40

$

1.62

$

1.75

Diluted

$

1.10

$

0.39

$

1.61

$

1.71








NOTE: Earnings per share - Basic and Earnings per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-2

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

OPERATING METRICS

(Contract sales in millions)


Three Months Ended

Change
%

Six Months Ended

Change
%

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2018

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2018

Vacation Ownership










Total contract sales

$

398

$

232

71%

$

763

$

436

75%

Consolidated contract sales

$

386

$

232

66%

$

740

$

436

70%

Legacy-MVW










Consolidated contract sales

$

246

$

232

6%

$

469

$

436

8%

North America contract sales

$

219

$

211

4%

$

420

$

399

5%

North America VPG

$

3,700

$

3,672

1%

$

3,736

$

3,698

1%

Legacy-ILG










Consolidated contract sales

$

140

$



NM

$

271

$



NM

VPG

$

2,981

$



NM

3,010



NM












Exchange & Third-Party Management










Total active members at end of period (000's)(1)

1,691



NM

1,691



NM

Average revenue per member(1)

$

43.23



NM

89.38



NM

(1) Only includes members of the Interval International exchange network.

COMBINED OPERATING METRICS

(Contract sales in millions)



Three Months Ended

Change %

Six Months Ended

Change
%

June 30,

 2019

June 30,
2018

June 30,
2019

June 30,
2018

Vacation Ownership










Total contract sales

$

398

$

379

5%

$

763

$

731

4%

Consolidated contract sales

$

386

$

365

6%

$

740

$

702

6%

Legacy-ILG










Consolidated contract sales

$

140

$

133

6%

$

271

$

266

2%

VPG

$

2,981

$

2,857

4%

$

3,010

$

3,032

(1%)












Exchange & Third-Party Management










Total active members at end of period (000's)(1)

1,691

1,800

(6%)

1,691

1,800

(6%)

Average revenue per member(1)

$

43.23

$

42.10

3%

$

89.38

$

89.77

—%












(1) Only includes members of the Interval International exchange network.

A-3

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

49

$

11

$

73

$

47

Certain items:






Litigation charges

1

16

2

16

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net

(2)

7

(10)

6

ILG acquisition-related costs

36

19

62

20

Impairment





26


Purchase price adjustments

17



32


Other



1

1

3

Certain items before provision for income taxes

52

43

113

45

Provision for income taxes on certain items

(11)

(10)

(29)

(11)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders **

$

90

$

44

$

157

$

81

Earnings per share - Diluted

$

1.10

$

0.39

$

1.61

$

1.71

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted **

$

1.99

$

1.59

$

3.44

$

2.98

Diluted Shares

45,179

27,253

45,613

27,281








Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about certain items.

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

49

$

11

$

73

$

47

Interest expense(1)

35

5

69

9

Tax provision

25

6

40

17

Depreciation and amortization

36

5

73

11

EBITDA **

145

27

255

84

Share-based compensation expense

11

6

20

10

Certain items before provision for income taxes(2)

39

43

86

45

Adjusted EBITDA **

$

195

$

76

$

361

$

139








(1) Interest expense excludes consumer financing interest expense.

(2) Excludes certain items included in depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about certain items.

ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Vacation Ownership

$

208

$

104

$

379

$

192

Exchange & Third-Party Management

58



124


Segment adjusted EBITDA**

266

104

503

192

General and administrative

(71)

(28)

(143)

(53)

Consolidated property owners' associations





1


Adjusted EBITDA**

$

195

$

76

$

361

$

139

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-4

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED(1) FINANCIAL INFORMATION

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018

(In millions)

(Unaudited)


As Reported
Three Months
Ended

Less: Legacy-
ILG Three
Months Ended

As Adjusted
Three Months
Ended**

As Reported

Three Months
Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

REVENUES






Sale of vacation ownership products

$

350

$

135

$

215

$

205

Management and exchange

239

157

82

78

Rental

158

78

80

74

Financing

69

27

42

36

Cost reimbursements

252

58

194

202

TOTAL REVENUES

1,068

455

613

595

EXPENSES






Cost of vacation ownership products

91

38

53

57

Marketing and sales

193

83

110

106

Management and exchange

118

77

41

39

Rental

104

46

58

62

Financing

25

11

14

10

General and administrative

79

44

35

33

Depreciation and amortization

36

29

7

5

Litigation charges

1



1

16

Royalty fee

26

11

15

16

Cost reimbursements

252

58

194

202

TOTAL EXPENSES

925

397

528

546

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net

2

1

1

(7)

Interest expense

(35)

(2)

(33)

(5)

ILG acquisition-related costs

(36)

(7)

(29)

(19)

Other







(1)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

74

50

24

17

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

(25)

(16)

(9)

(6)

NET INCOME

49

34

15

11

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests








NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

49

$

34

$

15

$

11

(1) Adjusted to exclude Legacy-ILG results.

** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-5

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

REVENUES






Sale of vacation ownership products

$

350

$

205

$

651

$

380

Resort management and other services

134

78

259

148

Rental

141

74

288

149

Financing

68

36

135

71

Cost reimbursements

258

202

549

418

TOTAL REVENUES

951

595

1,882

1,166

EXPENSES






Cost of vacation ownership products

91

57

171

103

Marketing and sales

181

106

358

211

Resort management and other services

70

39

136

75

Rental

99

62

201

117

Financing

24

10

46

21

Depreciation and amortization

17

4

34

9

Litigation charges

1

16

2

16

Royalty fee

26

16

52

31

Impairment





26


Cost reimbursements

258

202

549

418

TOTAL EXPENSES

767

512

1,575

1,001

(Losses) gains and other (expense) income, net

(1)



8

1

Other



(1)



(3)

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

183

82

315

163

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests





1


SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS

$

183

$

82

$

316

$

163

A-6

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT MARGIN

(In millions)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018

Consolidated contract sales

$

386

$

232

$

740

$

436

Less resales contract sales

(8)

(7)

(16)

(15)

Consolidated contract sales, net of resales

378

225

724

421

Plus:






Settlement revenue

11

4

20

8

Resales revenue

4

3

7

5

Revenue recognition adjustments:






Reportability

(8)

(4)

(38)

(16)

Sales reserve

(27)

(15)

(46)

(24)

Other(1)

(8)

(8)

(16)

(14)

Sale of vacation ownership products

350

205

651

380

Less:






Cost of vacation ownership products

(91)

(57)

(171)

(103)

Marketing and sales

(181)

(106)