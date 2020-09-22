Marriott Vacations Worldwide Supports US Travel Association's Inspirational "Let's Go There" Campaign

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) is proud to be a part of and support the U.S. Travel Association's new "Let's Go There" Campaign, joining the collective travel industry, including brands and organizations from airlines to hotels and resorts, travel advisors, car rentals, and theme parks, across every state in the U.S. to reignite America's sense of wanderlust. Launched on September 8, 2020, the travel campaign encourages Americans to start planning their next vacation – wherever and whenever that might be. The "Let's Go There" campaign highlights wellness benefits of travel planning after months of lockdown. The campaign, which will extend into 2021, is the result of an industry-wide collaboration of more than 75 businesses and organizations that spent months examining the right message to potential travelers.

The results demonstrate personal benefits of travel planning. According to new polling conducted by happiness researcher Michelle Gielan, 97 percent of respondents say that having a trip planned makes them happier, while 82 percent reported that it makes them "moderately" or "significantly" happier. Seventy-one percent reported feeling greater levels of energy when they had a trip planned in the next six months.

"The 'Let's Go There' campaign aims to tell travelers: 'When it's time for you, we'll be ready,'" said Roger Dow, U.S. Travel Association president and chief executive officer, whose organization is supporting the activities of the coalition.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide continues to go above and beyond to set Owners', Members', and guests' fears at ease. Recognized as a global vacation ownership industry leader for its commitment to quality, exacting standards, and rigorous training, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has created an extensive new standard in cleaning to help people vacation with confidence across its seven vacation ownership brands, and focus on what matters most: time together. Enhanced health and safety protocols have been implemented across the Company's diverse portfolio of vacation ownership resorts with more than 21,000 vacation villas and accommodations throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Vacation ownership resorts and properties provide the ideal environment for today's safety-conscious traveler. Ed Kinney, global vice president of Corporate Affairs, explains, "The beauty of our brands is that people can enjoy a relaxing time with family in a comfortable vacation environment, while still practicing social distancing in a home away from home setting."

As the campaign says, "When it's time for you, we'll be ready." Marriott Vacations Worldwide is ready to inspire Owners', Members', and guests' next great adventure and is ready to prove that it is possible to be happily social while staying safely distant.

