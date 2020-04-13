NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Marriott's Response and Mitigation plans amid COVID-19: Case Study



COVID-19, commonly referred to as the Coronavirus, is dominating headlines the world over. The travel & tourism sector is suffering significant disruption and the lodging industry is very much impacted.



Key Highlights

- Cutting executive staff salaries and furloughing of staff are measures being taking on the personnel side

- Mariott is suspending brand standard audits and delaying renovations by one year

- The company is reducing marketing and other investment liabilities

- So far, the company has retained a high level of pricing discipline



Scope

- This report provides insight into the actions Marriott is taking to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19.



Reasons to Buy

- Gain an overview of the current global COVID-19 situation

- Understand the impact that COVID-19 is having on the lodging industry

- Assess Marriott's actions



