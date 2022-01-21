Marrium Sohail is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HELOTES, Texas, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marrium Sohail is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for her excellence in the Commercial Insurance industry and her exceptional leadership as the CEO of Marrium Insurance Agency.

Marrium Sohail

Marrium Sohail is a distinguished business enthusiast and trusted name in the insurance industry. She's garnered over ten years of professional experience and knowledge in providing commercial insurance to the hospitality industry, including restaurants and hotels. Born and raised into a Pakistani military family, Ms. Sohail holds a Master's in Gender Studies. Her leadership qualities were discovered during her work at a hospital in Pakistan. Eventually, she was encouraged to move to the United States to pursue her own business endeavors.

Marrium Insurance Agency, located in San Antonio, TX, is a reputable commercial insurance agency committed to providing the most reliable and affordable insurance plans since 1996. Trained experts are available 24/7 to create tailor-made plans from personal auto home insurance, flood insurance, commercial auto insurance to BOP insurance, commercial umbrella, and recreational insurance. As the Chief Executive for four years, Ms. Sohail takes pride in facilitating people's ambitions and catering to their commercial needs. She looks forward to her business' expansion.

As a testament to her career achievements, Ms. Sohail was published in HELLO! Pakistan Magazine, the country's best-selling celebrity, fashion, and lifestyle magazine. Her feature highlights some of the disparities that female entrepreneurs face. Ms. Sohail shares her personal and professional journey of overcoming challenges and becoming an entrepreneur.

On a personal note, Ms. Sohail is proud to have found the strength and determination when she didn't think she could mentally persist. She emphasizes the importance of becoming your own motivator, valuing your dreams, and moving past negativity.

Read more about Ms. Sohail's journey on https://www.hellopakistanmag.com/26-Jan-2021/marrium-sohail-female-presence-in-the-insurance-line.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who