Marrs Ellis & Hodge Partner Luke Ellis Named to 2019 "Best Lawyers in America"

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Luke Ellis, founding partner of the Texas-based litigation boutique Marrs Ellis & Hodge LLP, has been selected for recognition in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Mr. Ellis was honored for his condemnation litigation skills, exclusively representing property owners against condemning authorities across the state of Texas. The Best Lawyers designation adds to Mr. Ellis' list of achievements, having been named to Texas Super Lawyers for the past three years and receiving the award for Austin's Outstanding Young Lawyer from the Austin Bar Association in 2009.

In addition to his trial practice representing property owners in eminent domain matters, Mr. Ellis also teaches a course on eminent domain and condemnation as an adjunct law professor at the University of Texas Law School. Along with one of his partners, he also authors the blog Texas Condemnation, which focuses on eminent domain issues in the state.

Mr. Ellis is an honors graduate of both the University of Texas and the University of Texas School of Law, where he was a member of the Texas Law Review. He served as a law clerk on the Texas Supreme Court. He is admitted to practice in Texas, New York, and the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Northern, Western, and Eastern Districts of Texas.

The selection process for The Best Lawyers in America is based off of nominations and peer review from other leading attorneys in the same geographic region and practice area as the attorneys being chosen. The individuals selected to the list represent the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation.

Founded in 2012 by former classmates from the University of Texas School of Law, Marrs Ellis & Hodge LLP features trial and appellate lawyers with a wealth of expertise primarily in eminent domain law, as well as fiduciary, real estate, and trust and estate litigation. The firm's track record is substantial. To learn more about the firm, visit http://mehlaw.com/.

