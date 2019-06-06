Mars Air Systems Earns Grainger's Top Performing Supplier Award: Recognition For Top Performance In Vendor Support & Products

"Mars has been working closely with Grainger for over 10 years to offer exceptional value air curtains and accessories providing protection for a wide range of industries to solve problems, save money and enhance interior air quality. We commit to working with Grainger to demonstrate our culture of exceeding customer's expectations which has long been our objective with every customer," said Steve M. Rosol, President/CEO, Mars Air Systems.

Grainger's Partners in Performance recognizes suppliers that demonstrate excellence across several metrics including responsiveness, information integrity, compliance, quality product, management commitment and order fulfillment. From among more than 5,000 suppliers, fewer than 1 percent are recognized with the Partners in Performance award.

With 2018 sales of $11.2 billion, Grainger was also recognized in FORTUNE's annual list of "World's Most Admired Companies" in 2019, ranking No. 1 for the sixth consecutive year and named the 11th largest eCommerce retailer in North America by Internet Retailer (2016).

About Mars Air Systems

Mars Air System has been the most respected name and global leader in air curtain manufacturing for nearly 60 years, including innovations that have changed the industry and include the Mars UVC™, Mars SimpleLink™ and the Mars HEPAC® products.. The Mars product line protects building environments of every sector from energy loss and windborne dust, dirt, fumes and flying insects with its powerful and invisible protective air barrier. The light but powerful stream of air improves inside building sanitation and reduces operational heating and cooling energy costs. Mars air curtains support Green Build initiatives and qualify for LEED point credits when deployed within a building management system. A network of over 2,000 factory-trained manufacturer's representatives and dealers/distributors across the United States and internationally choose to represent the Mars family of products.

